ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Medical device companies come in all shapes and sizes, as well as areas of focus. Some have broad portfolios dedicated to a wide array of end-users, while others are more focused in nature. An interesting example of a smaller prospect that has a narrow niche in which it operates is Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR). What's more, Eargo has been experiencing rapid growth on its top line over the past few years. That growth continues into the current fiscal year and is showing no obvious signs of stopping. Add on to this the surplus of cash the company currently has, and it would make sense for investors to be very optimistic about the enterprise. While it is true that the current fundamentals of the business suggest significant upside could exist, there are also significant risks that make this opportunity anything but an easy win.

A play on hearing loss

Hearing loss is a significant problem in the US and across the globe. According to the management team at Eargo, in 2019, around 37 million individuals over the age of 50 in the US had either mild or moderate hearing loss. This number grows further to 43 million if we include all ranges of hearing loss and remove the age limitation. On top of this, according to the company, only 27% of these individuals actually owned a hearing aid of some sort. Naturally, this means that some nice upside potential could exist for any business that can create a quality product at the right price. Outside of the US, any market opportunity is even larger, with an estimated 465 million adults having hearing problems. So the sky truly is the limit.

Today, Eargo services these individuals by selling hearing aids to them. So far, the enterprise is still just a small player in this market, accounting for around 60,000 hearing aid systems that had been sold as of the end of the company's 2020 fiscal year. Where the company really stands out is in its dedication to producing a quality product that it claims consumers will actually want. In addition to working well and being affordable, the company prides itself on producing a product that is easy to use, rechargeable, almost invisible, and incredibly comfortable.

Of course, any company can say anything they want about their product. At the end of the day, sales are what will truly show whether the company is accurate in its description of its products or not. And the picture from a sales perspective in recent years has been very attractive. Back in 2018, for instance, the company generated revenue of just $23.16 million. By 2020, sales had grown to $69.15 million. So far this year, revenue continues to expand, coming in during the first two quarters of 2021 at $44.93 million. This is nearly double the $28.59 million generated the same time one year earlier.

*Created by Author

Although sales growth has been impressive, the same, unfortunately, cannot be said of profitability. And this is where our first problem with the enterprise comes in. Although sales have been skyrocketing, losses have followed suit. In 2018, for instance, the company generated a net loss of $33.79 million. This ballooned to $44.49 million in 2019 before improving to $30.02 million one year earlier. Operating cash flow followed a similar trajectory, rising from an outflow of $27.15 million to an outflow of $39.11 million before improving to an outflow of $26.04 million in 2020. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, the trend is similar. Another measure of profitability to look at is EBITDA, but as the chart above illustrates, this, too, has been on a wild ride.

Although the 2020 results might have some investors feeling happy because of the improvement the company saw on the bottom line relative to one year earlier, that seems to have been short-lived. In the first half of the company's 2021 fiscal year, for instance, management reported a net loss of $32.94 million. That's almost double the $18.33 million loss achieved one year earlier. Operating cash outflows expanded from $15.98 million to $31.41 million. Adjusted for changes in working capital, the picture was slightly better, with a net outflow of $14.76 million growing to an outflow of $19.79 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA went from a negative $13.65 million to a negative $19.87 million.

*Created by Author

One thing that helps here is that the company is showing some improvements in certain cost areas. So far this year, for instance, its gross profit margin has totaled 71.6%. That compares favorably to the 65.5% reported in the first half of 2020. Much of its recent increase in costs has been tied to increase marketing and related activities. Since this is a voluntary thing, it could just be that the company is deciding to invest heavily now to achieve growth with the objective of scaling back spending once they feel they have optimized their position. In the first half of this year, for instance, the company increased its direct marketing, advertising, and promotional spending by $9.7 million. Deciding to pull back on that could eventually yield some positive results. But since the company's business model is largely on a one-time sale of the product in question as opposed to some sort of subscription, the question that we need to ask is whether it can only keep up these high sales while spending is elevated. If so, the company is throwing good money after bad.

When it comes to money, Eargo does have a lot to work with. Cash in excess of debt as of this writing is $164.31 million. This compares to a market capitalization of $206.92 million, resulting in an enterprise value for the firm of just $42.61 million. Even a modest amount of positive cash flow could go a long way to pushing shares up significantly. And that is why this company is so tantalizingly interesting. Having said that, the one other issue that I am worried about is that management is currently not compliant with filing requirements when it comes to its latest quarter's results. This could result in a delisting from exchange it is on, but it is still in the grace period during which they can request an extension. Obviously, any sort of filing issue is highly suspect and exposes the company to even higher risk than it would otherwise normally warrant.

Takeaway

At this moment, I would love nothing more than to value Eargo. Shares just look so cheap on a nominal basis and they could be incredibly cheap with just a little bit of positive cash flow. This makes it an interesting prospect for growth-oriented investors. But it is important to keep in mind the risks involved. Although the company has a surplus of cash on hand, the filing issue is a problem, as are the significant cash outflows and losses the company has incurred. Due to all of this, I would make the case that Eargo is a truly binary prospect at this point in time, warranting significant upside if things go right and risking further downside if even one bad piece of news comes out to sink it.