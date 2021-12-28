Photo Beto/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) invests across a basket of the leading Mexican stocks. Despite mixed economic indicators from the country which continues to deal with pandemic-related disruptions, EWW delivered a solid 21% return in 2021. Key themes in the economy include elevated inflation and questions regarding the momentum of the recovery as risks to watch. That said, we believe the outlook for Mexican stocks is positive particularly from the fund's top holdings among "blue-chips" which are well-positioned to capture underlying secular tailwinds. We are bullish on EWW and expect more upside in 2022.

(Seeking Alpha)

What is the EWW ETF?

EWW with $888 million in net assets is the largest Mexico-country-specific ETF technically tracking the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index. The index has a market-cap-weighted methodology that limits the weight of any single issuer to a maximum of 25%, thus the term "capped" in the official fund name. The fund's expense ratio of 0.51% is average in the category while we also note that EWW yields about 2.4% through a semi-annual dividend distribution.

(source: iShares)

EWW Holdings

America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) is the largest holding in EWW with an 18% weighting. While this level of concentration is on the higher side of ideal in our opinion for an exchange-traded fund, AMX serves an important role within the fund as the largest telecom operator in Mexico along with diversified operations across Latin America. In this regard, AMX adds a layer of quality to EWW through its scale as a multinational while the core mobile services business represents a high-growth segment. Indeed, strong earnings from AMX led to a 50% return in 2021 which has contributed to the momentum in EWW as one of the best performers.

(Seeking Alpha)

From a high level, Mexico as an emerging market is still seeing a shift towards formalization across the entire economy which is supporting demand for services like telecom, banking, domestic air travel, and media. The result is that several companies within EWW representing industry leaders in the country are well-positioned to grow and consolidate their market share. We like the breakdown across sectors with EWW doing a good job of providing exposure to trends in consumption in the region that we believe go beyond the top-line GDP figures in the economy.

(source: iShares)

In consumer staples, Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCQX:WMMVY) with a 9% weighting in the fund, a subsidiary of the U.S. based Wal-Mart Inc (WMT), has a growing retail network of superstores in the country. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) with an 8% weighting in EWW, as the largest independent Coca-Cola Company (KO) bottler in the region, is benefiting from climbing demand for packaged beverages.

Other notable names within the top-holdings include Cemex SAB de CV (CX), a cement manufacturer with worldwide operations. Beyond the more recent Covid-disruptions, Airport operators including Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR) have seen strong growth over the last several years with climbing domestic air travel demand. Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) with a 3% weighting in the fund is another interesting name as the leading Spanish-speaking platform with a portfolio of media properties. The point here is that most of the top holdings within EWW were winners in 2021 and we expect the company-specific financial trends to maintain momentum going forward.

Data by YCharts

Mexico Macro Outlook

According to Banco de Mexico, the country's Central Bank, 2021 GDP is expected to grow around 5.4% representing a big rebound compared to 2020's -8.3% contraction. Still, growth has underperformed expectations from earlier in the year with the Central Bank last revising to lower its 2021 GDP estimate from a prior 6.2% earlier in the year.

Part of the challenge has been from the industrial sector against the headline-making global supply chain disruptions. In particular, while Mexico represents a manufacturing hub for various types of goods and capital equipment, many components related to technology like semiconductors coming from Asia faced shortages which ended up limiting production and exports. Automobile manufacturing and construction were particularly weak in 2021, impacting the broader economy in addition to pressuring sentiment.

(source: Banco de Mexico)

Looking ahead, the forecast is for GDP growth to trend towards 3.2% in 2022. Favorably, the labor market has been supported with stronger than expected job gains. A normalization of supply chains is likely to boost the automobile sector and can also be positive for the economy over the next year. In many ways, Mexico follows many of the trends in the U.S. meaning continued growth from its main trading partner should be positive for overall macro indicators.

Similar to the U.S., Mexico has faced persistently higher inflation over the past year which reached 7.4% in November in part driven by higher energy prices as well as stronger dollar adding to input costs in the economy. Banco de Mexico has been a bit more hawkish compared to the Fed with five rate hikes in 2021 including the latest 50 basis point increase in December to a 5.5% reference rate. Favorably, the expectation is for inflation to decline through 2022 against the year-over-year comparison towards the 3% target.

(source: Banco de Mexico)

EWW ETF Forecast for 2022

One of the implications of Mexico's more aggressive rate hiking cycle is that it helps to support the Mexican Peso currency. While the Peso has rallied from the pandemic lows in 2020, the currency remains about 5% below levels from 2019. We sense that if the Mexican economy can outperform what are currently low expectations in terms of its economic growth, the currency should gain strength adding an incremental return to the EWW ETF.

(source: yahoo finance)

For EWW, we highlight how the fund currently trading above $50.00 per share appears to be breaking out towards its highest level since 2018. We believe this momentum can continue, led by the combination of the ongoing post-pandemic recovery at the macro level and strong operating momentum for the underlying companies in the fund. Improving inflationary trends narrowing towards the Central Bank target along with a recovery in the automobile industry helping to lift Mexico's manufacturing sector should be positive towards investing sentiment in the region.

(Seeking Alpha)

Final Thoughts

While the Mexican economy has its fair share of challenges, equities are proving they can navigate the operating environment, and in some cases emerging stronger with an improved long-term outlook. We are bullish on Mexican stocks through the iShares MSCO Mexico ETF. Mexico has several high-quality companies with a positive long-term outlook that should continue to generate strong returns.

In terms of risks, the understanding is that emerging markets are typically more volatile and are exposed to key risks like currency depreciation and political instability. The potential that inflation continues to surprise to the upside would likely force a further tightening by the Central Bank as a risk to the macro outlook. Weaker than expected economic growth both in Mexico and the broader Americas region would likely pressure the stocks within the EWW ETF.