Veritone: An Artificial Intelligence Company Leader for the Long Run

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is a leading enterprise AI software and services provider that activates the digital transformation of organizations. Their proven AI platform, aiWARE, the first proprietary operating system (OS) for AI, can be utilized for a wide array of business applications across all sectors. Veritone's operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, text, and other unstructured data sources into actionable intelligence. I have attached their most recent Investor Presentation to this article for those who wish to reference.

Investment Thesis

Buy Veritone for exposure to the $100 Billion Enterprise AI Market. According to OMDIA, a global research leader in technology, "global AI software revenue is expected to grow at a 34.9% CAGR to reach nearly $100bn in 2025". Even if Veritone maintains the same level of market capture 35% revenue growth is some nice tailwind, but they may expand market capture in addition to the growth they will experience from secular trends.

It is an attractive valuation relative to its peers. It has a great product lineup supported by a patent portfolio that provides them a long-term advantage relative to peers and new entrants to the market. Specifically, relative to their peers C3.ai (AI) and Palantir (PLTR) Veritone is the more attractive investment opportunity for quantitative valuation reasons as well as some qualitative reasons (Technology).

Attractive Valuation Relative to Peers

I believe EV/Sales is one of the fairest metrics to gauge valuation for high-growth tech companies because it provides some insight into the balance sheet/cash position/debt size as well as how expensive the company is relative to sales. There are other metrics to examine in conjunction with this, but this is an important one. This method also eliminates two concerns typically brought up with tech companies:

It accounts for large cash balances net of debt related to valuation (better accounts for this relative to forward Price/Sales). How do you compare companies with losses/projected losses with very different balance sheets.

Used in conjunction with projected earnings and revenue growth it can be a very powerful screener for long-term investment opportunities.

Enterprise Value to Forward Revenue (1 Year Ahead) in conjunction with projected revenue and earnings growth clearly identifies Veritone as the best GARP play relative to some more popular publicly traded AI peers.

Enterprise Value to Forward Revenue can be an effective, straightforward way to offer an apples-to-apples comparison of high-growth software/tech stocks at various stages of development. Veritone has the most attractive forward EV/S multiple in comparison to its peers (see below). Specifically, we look at Veritone relative to C3.ai and Palantir. All of these companies offer exposure to AI, but the best "bang for your buck" is clearly Veritone. The fundamental reasons aside, there are several other ways in which they have positioned themselves for future dominance from a technology perspective that may not be as readily evident to the average analyst if they do not have a background in machine learning/AI. We focus on the fundamental reasons and will provide some description of the qualitative issues.

Typically, companies fetch a higher multiple because they are projected to grow at a faster clip than their peers. However, for some reason, investors have been valuing AI companies very differently. Per the table below, the highest projected revenue growth company has consistently had the lowest multiple. Why has this happened? Some analysts have brought up messaging/consistency of strategy which I will address later in this article. However, the differences are stark:

Company EV/Revenues (forward 1 year) P/E (forward 1 year) Projected Revenue Growth (This Fiscal Year) Projected Revenue Growth (Next Year) Number of Patents Market Capitalization Veritone (VERI) 3.780X 47.13 81.98% 68.94% 35 issued, 93 pending $815.415 Million C3.ai (AI) 7.014X loss projected, but the addition of new $100 million per year contract changes this 36.2% 33.36% 13 issued, 46 pending $3.427 Billion Palantir (PLTR) 17.140X 91.95 39.8% 29.65% 1557 worldwide patents according to GreyB (issued or applications) $37.570 Billion

Sources: Data by YCharts, Yahoo Finance, GreyB (Palantir Technologies Patents), Veritone (Veritone December 2021 Presentation), Palantir (Palantir 2021 Annual Report)

As can clearly be seen from the table above Veritone is doing a better job of growing revenues and is still selling for the lowest multiple of forward revenue and earnings. Veritone has a forward P/E of 47.13 and a forward EV/S multiple of 3.780. For perspective, Palantir's forward P/E is 91.95 and C3.ai is projected to have a loss. Palantir has a forward EV/S multiple of 17.14 and C3.ai has a forward EV/S multiple of 7.014. This vast gap between multiples is irrational, and in my opinion, cannot persist in the long run. In my opinion, either the valuations in these other companies will come down relative to Veritone or Veritone's share price will rise substantially.

Technology Related Considerations

The saying goes that a rising tide lifts all boats. I believe that will be the case with most artificial intelligence stocks over the long run, but there may be valuation issues with some of the more expensive plays. The differentiator for me is the patents that Veritone has been able to obtain over the last 2 years. One of the most exciting is a patent they announced in a press release. Here is the most relevant portion of the press release:

Veritone's aiWARE-based Conductor technology uses the power of its DNN to dynamically analyze data sets and apply the most optimal AI models available to that data set. The patented functionality goes beyond just efficient model selection. The DNN uniquely looks at multiple data set features across vision, speech, text, and data sources and orchestrates a portfolio of AI models to yield the most optimal results and can efficiently combine multiple results from the models to provide the best result possible. "A little more than a decade ago, there was only a handful of enterprise-class AI engines, but today the variety of AI engines in the market is enormous," said Chad Steelberg, co-founder and chief executive officer of Veritone. "The aiWARE operating system with its hundreds of ready-to-deploy AI models simplifies model deployment and scaling, and the addition of Conductor further accelerates the Veritone mission to democratize AI, speeding project deployment while boosting model performance and reducing compute cost."

The reason I believe this is a game-changer is that it is almost like having a testing-driven "App Store" for AI/ML models and they have a patent on it. This is a significant competitive advantage because of the convenience factor when in the future Data Scientists and/or tech consultants choose between providers if they want a diverse, provider-agnostic marketplace that will allow them to test and deploy rapidly, then Veritone is the way to go. This advantage I believe will become more obvious over time.

Recent Events Present an Opportunity

Several events recently coalesced to create an amazing opportunity to buy Veritone and possibly C3.ai. My preference is Veritone due to the more attractive valuation and other factors, but C3.ai could be a good play as well. A great deal depends on whether C3.ai can retain their existing concentrated business as their revenue is very dependent on a few large clients (this is another reason why I personally prefer Veritone as an investment).

Here are three major events which have led to an attractive investment opportunity with Veritone:

Veritone delivered excellent results in November and raised guidance for projected sales and earnings. Quarterly results only included 2 weeks' worth of PandoLogic results. Subsequent reports will include full quarter results for PandoLogic. Subsequently, Veritone completed a convertible note offering raising over $200 million. Notes have a conversion price of $36.76 per share. They also purchased a capped call from Bank of America and UBS. The capped call allows them to reduce dilution up to a share price of $48.55. Even if the transaction were fully dilutive it would result in 13.56% dilution to existing shareholders. The eventual dilution depends on future prices of the stock, when the bondholders exercise, and many other factors so impossible to accurately predict, but 8% to 12% is a fair estimate in my opinion. Even if they took the money lost it/misused it the resulting dilution and reduction in enterprise value per share would be 10% to 13.56% at most (40.355 million shares if fully dilutive/current outstanding shares at 34.88 million and all of that minus 1 is approximately 13.56%). However, Veritone will use the proceeds for organic and inorganic growth. They estimate their revenue growth looking forward (without future potential additional accretive acquisitions) at over 44%. If potential acquisitions are accretive, then this number should be even higher. Next, the Fed announced accelerated tapering/more hawkish monetary policy, the tech stocks got hit hard, and what could have been an 8% to 12% move down at most became a 44% move down.

In their most recent quarterly filing, Veritone started organizing business results in two major categories: Commercial Enterprise and Government and Regulated Industries. This better reflects their sales strategies. They also breakout results by Software Products and Services and Managed Services. This allows for better projection of future results. The Software Products and Services Segment is where the majority of the growth is expected to come from looking forward and is becoming a larger and larger portion of the revenue mix.

Source: Veritone 3Q 2021 Form 10-Q

Veritone's trailing 12-month EPS is a loss of $2.11 per share. However, this contains large one-time items relating to the April 2021 report. In the most recent quarter EPS was a loss of $0.34 per share. Next quarter, they are expected to report a profit for the first time and projected EPS according to YCharts is positive earnings of $0.22 per share. All of the compared companies are generating losses in the trailing 12 months. Veritone and Palantir are expected to report a profit next year. C3.ai is expected to report losses for the foreseeable. However, if they can hang on to all of their existing customers and the new $100 million per year contract they landed from DOD is taken into account then the projected loss may end up being a slight profit next year.

However, Veritone will still be the most profitable from a forward P/E perspective with a forward P/E of 47.13. In the future, as revenues continue to accelerate with the software segment the E part should get substantially larger as the addition of PandoLogic takes incremental gross margins above 80%.

Here is a chart comparing performance in the three companies mentioned in this article over the last 12 months:

As you can see from the above, Veritone has held up better over the last 12 months. Over the last 1-month C3.ai has been performing relatively better compared to how it had been trading relative to Veritone, but C3.ai has also fallen the most by far in the last 12 months.

Risks and Analyst Criticisms of Veritone

Other analysts have stated that the PandoLogic results were included in the most recent 3Q 2021 filing. This is true, but only 2 weeks of PandoLogic's results were included in three months' worth of results. Next quarter will be the first full quarter with PandoLogic's results included. Here is a quote from the press release related to the most recent quarterly filing: "Veritone's third quarter of 2021 was transformative financially and operationally," said Chad Steelberg, Chairman and CEO of Veritone. "We acquired PandoLogic, which with just two weeks' contribution helped drive 44% topline growth year-over-year. Our integration is delivering synergies and providing us confidence to raise our full year 2021 revenue guidance, the midpoint of which represents over 80% growth compared to 2020." The PandoLogic acquisition offers an opportunity for great sales synergy although Veritone probably has more to gain than PandoLogic. PandoLogic offers AI-enhanced recruiting services to some very large employers that would be excellent clients for Veritone (Amazon among them). Confusing message/Non-related businesses: This criticism would normally be a problem for me. However, the criticism reveals wider lack of understanding of what the opportunity is to deliver AI as a tool for humanity and what Veritone offers its clients. Veritone is trying to make AI/ML accessible to everyone to enable humans to be more efficient. aiWARE has the ability to transform the operations of MANY types of companies and MANY business processes. Limiting industries covered is kind of like saying that Microsoft should only use its software to help the government. Excel presented an opportunity to exponentially improve business operations for many businesses in disparate, unrelated industries. The difference here is that aiWARE is not as easily understood or accessible to as wide an audience/percentage of employees. In my opinion, over time more companies will be able to use aiWARE in house, but there are businesses that can be built with aiWARE to deliver on the promise of AI in the meantime while the rest of the world catches up. One of the risks to Veritone is if there is a substantial slow-down in the economy due to COVID (which I do not expect), then their ad business could grow less than projected or stagnate. Other risks are that they could have to defend their patents or become involved in legal issues related to their technology (Nvidia (NVDA) had this problem with Intel (INTC) related to its GPU architecture). Even though they ultimately won it was a long legal battle. Other risks are that they have a lot of competitors that have significantly more capital to spend on brand awareness, etc. The C3.ai ads on CNBC have probably led to the higher valuation versus Veritone to date. There are simply more investors attuned to the fact that C3.ai offers Artificial Intelligence related services and software. This may be somewhat ameliorated by Veritone's recent focus on hiring more employees in marketing and social media brand awareness.

Icing on the Cake and Potential Positive Catalysts

Finally, Veritone has yet to announce some DOD news that they have been hinting at for months. This/These contract(s) could be very large. Between this and the expected expansion of their energy business Government and Regulated Industries will become a larger and larger contributor to their future performance. Veritone has also been getting some major wins from the DOJ and EPA recently.

The most exciting event on the horizon they announced is their partnership with Snowflake (SNOW). Snowflake does not have a way to deal with unstructured data for their existing clients. aiWARE for Snowflake solves this problem. In Veritone's November investor day, they had an Account Executive from Snowflake saying he was very excited about this new partnership. Finally, Veritone has stated with the PandoLogic acquisition they should be enjoying 80%+ gross margins on incremental revenue for software going forward. This should be very helpful as next year is projected to be Veritone's first profitable year.

Potential Negative Catalysts

Each of the above is positive catalysts for forward EV/S multiple expansion and improvements in sales expectations, but what are the negative catalysts?

If PandoLogic loses Amazon (AMZN) as a customer, then that could be a negative catalyst because that is a significant portion of PandoLogic's business. It is also part of the reason that Veritone acquired PandoLogic in the first place so that would be a setback.

Another potential negative catalyst would be an acquisition-related misstep. They only paid 3X Revenue for PandoLogic and if other deals were more expensive in order to gain a long-term technology advantage it could affect their valuation.

Price Targets

All of the foregoing presents an opportunity to buy a leader in AI at 4 times forward revenue. These are prices that are typically only available for high-growth names in the private market (as opposed to the publicly traded market). There are plenty of publicly traded stocks that sell for less than 4 times next year's revenue, but not many stocks with greater than 50% projected earnings growth for the next 5 years. My one-year price target for Veritone is $63 a share. My five-year price target is $272 per share. These targets assume continued 40%+ revenue growth and sales multiple expansion closer to that which many tech companies with high growth currently enjoy.

Revenue (Forward 2 years) Assumed Multiple one year forward EV/Sales 1 Year Price Target Revenue (Forward 6 years) Assumed Multiple one year forward EV/Sales 5 Year Price Target Veritone $255.48 Million 10 $63 $1.099 Billion 10 $272

Source for Revenue Projections: Yahoo Finance and Veritone's Long Term Projection for Revenue Growth of 44% from Veritone Virtual Analyst Update & Tech Demo and author calculations for new shares from convertible note capital raise resulting in 40,355,369 shares outstanding after convertible notes being fully dilutive.

As stated earlier in my opinion the convertible note offering will not end up being fully dilutive, but this is the most conservative way to estimate this. The calculation for the price target is Projected Revenue 1 year ahead of target price date times the Assumed Multiple and all of this divided by the number of outstanding shares (again assuming full dilution from the convertible notes).

This is higher than the average price target for Veritone. Even if I am incorrect, here is the projected upside for Veritone from covering analysts: 77%, which is also projected to be higher than their peers. I believe the price targets are conservative and reflect a continued discount of Veritone's business relative to their peers. As stated earlier, I do not believe this discount will continue in the long run.

I chose a sales-driven model because it cuts out some of the complexities that expenses introduce when comparing across companies with different balance sheets.

Conclusion

Buy Veritone (VERI) for exposure to AI and long-term growth for investors targeting growth companies in their portfolio. It is a very attractive opportunity for those pursuing a Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP) strategy or for anyone targeting growth stocks for their portfolio. Veritone can be volatile to trade so pick position size carefully and be prepared for large swings, which in my opinion will trend upward, especially over the long run.