I wrote about Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) back in the summer of this year. It's a great business, and as it stands, is one of the largest consulting companies in the entire world. This 100+-year-old business and its 27,000 worldwide employees continue to create value in a situation marked by a pandemic.

In this article, we'll combine recent results and forecasts with valuation to see if we can see a realistic, conservative upside for this company.

Booz Allen Hamilton - How has the company been doing?

When I wrote about the company last, we already had the fiscals FY21 where the company saw double-digit, impressive revenue growth.

To begin with, since that article, none of the company's fundamentals or overall upsides have changed. BAH is a historically-powerful organic grower and cash generator with proven M&As and excellent capital deployment. They do very well what most companies should do better. They also operate in every appealing market on the planet.

Its so-called "vision 2020" is still very much in effect, since it was implemented back in 2014, and the move has generated plenty of advantages for the company that is still visible today.

I also want to reiterate, in case you've forgotten, it's an extremely appealing customer base, with a very high degree of customers where BAH never needs to worry about the customer payment ability - because they're the government.

2021 fiscal was a record year. There is little doubt about this. This record is set to be in Revenues, in cash returns to shareholders through combinations of ATH dividends, share repurchases, and some M&A, and the company is delivering closing in on $1B worth of EBITDA at a margin of nearly 11%, expanding from a 9.4% EBITDA margin in 2016. EPS growth since 2016, including 2021E, is looking to be around 18.8% CAGR.

Impressive trends, to be certain - and the future is unlikely to be worse in any way, shape, or form, with an all-time high backlog, and a high book-to-bill of 1.42X, though as of 2Q22 this is as high as 2.03X.

The company reports YoY increases in every metric that matters. Every single one. From Revenue to EBITDA, to net cash, to EPS, all of it is going up, with as high as 30.3% expected in net cash from operations.

2Q22 fiscal has all but confirmed these positives, and the company is now providing a reaffirmed 2022E guidance and has also begun talking about 2025E.

For 2025E, the company expects EBITDA expansion to around €1.3B on an adjusted basis. BAH expects this increase to be driven by solid above-market organic growth, margins, and capital deployment, including strategic M&As. It calls for the company to average between 5-8% annual revenue growth, which is something BAH has been able to do historically, as well as deploying around $4.5B worth of capital during that time.

There are no real current, serious worries to my mind when it comes to BAH here. The company has shown excellent results, has a well-diversified backlog of work, is high in demand, has a good balance sheet, and prospects look very good. The recent results increased revenue by 4.3% YoY to just over $2.1B, with contributions from tack-on growth and good operational performance.

The fact is that with the company's organization and operational segments, it's expected that at times certain sub-segments will lag others and see a bit more utilization and volatility - as was the case for defense at this time. The segment saw revenue declines of 0.6% on an individual basis. This seems mostly related to ongoing protests, which create timing uncertainties. However, given what can only be described as a very marginal impact of less than 1%, this really isn't something to spend that much time on.

2Q22 results only confirm the company's longer-term upside. BAH is doing well - very well - on the operational side of things, and the company saw double-digit increases in adjusted earnings.

Current expected revenue growth for the remainder of 2022 fiscal is higher, as organizations get their 2022E budgets in a row and start planning expenditures and projects. The expected rev. growth for 2H22 is actually closer to 10-15%, which will allow the company to meet its goals.

However, when it comes to risks, I want to actually talk about recruiting. While recruiting remains a major hurdle to many companies, it's more visible than in most companies in BAH. The company needs to staff up significantly, having added nearly 1,500 people so far - and needing to add, far, far more. In today's job market, this isn't an easy thing to do - and even when you do hire new people, there's the question of how quickly these new employees become revenue/cash flow generators.

In today's market, we also need to consider vaccine mandate impacts. While the company intends to be 100% compliant with the mandate, there's also the risk that this limits the company's potential pool of applicants, and people actually quitting their jobs over vaccine mandates. Without taking a political or health stance in the question - I am pointing out that this is a risk, and this tightens an already problematic recruiting and talent market. So far the company isn't communicating problems in this aspect, but it's important to recall that the typical BAH employee is a specialist - and this is not an asset "easy" to come by in today's already tight labor market.

So, concluding.

BAH is doing very well. Targets are ambitious, and the recent results confirm the trajectory towards these targets.

Company challenges are primarily driven by recruiting and maintaining the high margins the company has had during the pandemic. I won't even consider the slight dip in sub-sector defense something to be worried about - I believe it will turn around.

On a fair-value basis, based on these results, BAH is attractive.

What is the valuation?

The valuation for BAH is relatively static. While we've seen some decline since my first article, in part validating my "HOLD" thesis here, the road to massive, conservative, market-beating returns still requires some adjustments of expectations.

However, there has been some change here, and let me show you why. One of the reasons I said the company was on the "cusp" of buyability was its summer valuation - just above that 5-year 20.5X P/E average. Well, as of right now, the company has not only dipped below it once, but twice, and is currently trading at a 20.43X P/E, based on the current expected EPS growth of 9.72% average until 2024.

This expectation, for now, validates the company's forecasts. Under these circumstances and expectations, BAH will actually generate market-beating returns.

Under these circumstances, surely it would be justified to move from a "HOLD" to a "BUY", right?

Well, sort of.

While BAH's premium has been established for a number of years at this point, it would be categorically false to characterize it as "standard". Less than 5 years ago, you could pick BAH up at below 17X P/E and a far higher yield, and back in 2013, that valuation was nearly 10X P/E. Granted, this was a different BAH - somewhat - but it also shows you how far the company has come in that time.

You could have averaged annual rates of return of 18% - double the market, or thereabouts if you had invested at an undervaluation. When answering the question of whether you should be investing now, it's important to look at both sides of this coin.

The good part is, I don't see any meaningful catalyst for a downturn for the company. I expect continued revenue growth, EBITDA growth, and earnings growth out of BAH. Even the hiring issues aren't likely to derail the company. With a massive, record-level backlog in the tank, this company is set to continue its positive trajectory unless the market is facing some sort of macro-related downturn.

BAH isn't immune to downturns. It didn't drop 50% in COVID-19, but it dropped close to 40-45%, even if recovery now that we look back on it, was almost instantaneous.

The company's fundamental negatives stand. By that I mean the company's low dividend, currently 1.74%, which is below the CPI inflation, and I also mean the company's lack of any S&P credit rating.

BAH is set to perform well. Even if we see valuation declines back to 16X P/E, you won't be losing money, and maintaining its 5-year average valuation numbers, this company will perform well under current circumstances.

What I'm dancing around a bit is the fact that I really think there are better alternatives for your money currently available.

So, I'm moving to a "BUY" here. BAH is buyable. It's profitable. You're likely to make good returns if you see the company's premium as valid - which I do.

But it's 11-12% annually on a relatively low yield. Granted, these are safe cash flows, from safe payors - but there are plenty of these out there, and many of them are undervalued here.

I expect and forecast BAH to perform according to forecasts. Its current set of circumstances combined with the backlog lacks meaningful potential negative catalysts outside of a macro deterioration. Current forecasts from other analysts concur with a 7-9% 2022E and 2023E revenue increase (Source: S&P Global), combined with a 9% normalized EPS increase for the next 2 years. The dividend is set to continue to grow at double digits for the next two fiscal as well. I don't see much more potential margin expansion on an EBITDA basis here, given the company's contract mix/pricing structure, so I expect the earnings growth in terms of margins will stay steady - barring increased costs for hiring, though at this time, these seem negligible.

Current average price targets range from a low of $88/share to a high of $106/share, with 10 analysts averaging $97.5, or an undervaluation of 14.5%. Of course, I'm more conservative than that, as a $106/share price target would indicate an almost 24.5X 2022E P/E, which is a level from which the company has only dropped. That price target indicates all the upside for 2024-2025E already priced in - which I don't see as the case.

My price target for BAH is closer to the conservative 2022E 20.5X P/E level, at around $88-$90/share, coming in at a 2-4% undervaluation.

It's buyable - but part of me does want to point you to other opportunities in the market and say "look there instead!".

Thesis

Here is my current thesis for Booz Allen Hamilton

I'm moving to a "BUY". There's an upside of around 10-11% here that's relatively easy to take advantage of, even if it comes at a 20X forward premium. The company is well-prepared for the coming years, with strong contracts, a good backlog, and a good client base combined with excellent management.

The risks are relatively few, and mainly focused on things like hiring, contract mix, and margins - nothing unique, and to some degree, not something the company itself can easily control of influence.

At current valuations, this is a "BUY" - albeit one that's just on the cusp of "not" being one.

To my reader who requested this update - I don't yet own BAH, and I'm not sure going to "BUY" straight away here, but I am definitely closer to it now. Only comparable upsides in other companies keep me from going for BAH.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Booz Allen Hamilton is currently in a position where #1 is possible in my process, through #3 and #4.

Thank you for reading.