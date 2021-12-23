martinrlee/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.K. bank Lloyds (NYSE:LYG) continues to be an attractive pick heading into 2022 in my opinion.

The Business is Well-positioned for the Coming Year

Lloyds' business performance lately has shown resilience. While it set aside large provisions for loan defaults last year, it subsequently unwound many of them and ended up reporting a £1.387bn profit for 2020.

In its most recent trading update, for the third quarter, profit and income continued to show solid progress. Statutory income for the first nine months of the year came in at £5.9bn. The bank's total market cap is £33bn, so the prospective P/E ratio is in the mid-single-digits, which I regard as a bargain.

The bank upgraded its full-year guidance at that point.

Next year could be different. A faltering economic recovery in the U.K. might hurt both personal and business banking demand. Any further lockdowns could lead to higher defaults in the business book. The company's focus on the U.K. means it is heavily exposed to U.K. economic activity compared to some more globally diversified peers in the British banking sector.

However, I reckon Lloyds is well-positioned for 2022 and beyond. The business has been performing solidly, the bank has been making progress on keeping costs low and at the moment cost growth is well below income growth. The bank's market-leading mortgage book should continue to be a very healthy profit generator.

The Dividend should Increase in 2022

In 2019 I would have expected the Lloyds share price to rise in 2020. However, the bank was compelled by its regulator to suspend dividends as the pandemic started.

That said, I do expect a dividend increase in 2022. The company is committed to a progressive dividend and has been accruing dividends thanks to suspending its payout, then restoring it at a lower level than pre-pandemic levels (the bank's restored interim dividend this year was 0.67p per share versus 1.12p in 2019).

In the past several years, including during the dividend suspension amidst the pandemic, the bank's CET1 ratio has risen.

The bank states that its ongoing target for the CET ratio is c.12.5 per cent, plus a management buffer of c.1 per cent i.e. c. 13.5%, while the regulatory requirement is c. 11%. In the third quarter, it stood at 16.0%. Against that, the recent CET1 ratio suggests substantial surplus cash which could be used to pay a heightened dividend.

However, as the chart above illustrates, the company has been happy to keep its CET1 ratio above its target level for a while. While it could reduce the CET1 ratio to its target and thereby fund a higher dividend, special dividend, or both, there is no compulsion for it so to do. Management has not specifically led investors to expect that it will use its currently plump CET1 ratio buffer to fund a more generous dividend.

So, while I do expect a dividend increase in 2022, it remains to be seen whether that will be substantial (for example, restoring dividends to pre-pandemic levels) or tokenistic. The final dividend is typically double the interim dividend. If that is the basis of this year's final dividend, the current prospective dividend yield based on the interim dividend is currently 4.3%. That is attractive. A restoration of the previous dividend level would push the yield close to high single digits, which could drive an upwards share price rerating to bring the yield down to a more normal level for a FTSE 100 bank.

Valuation Continues to Look Low

After my last piece on Lloyds in October, a reader left the following negative comment.

A look at the chart does indeed show how bad the company's performance has been since 2009 (and indeed a decade before - in 1998 Lloyds traded above £5 versus less than a tenth of that price today).

If I had been a shareholder since the 1990s, I wouldn't be at all happy with that performance. However, that's not the same thing as saying that the bank is not an attractive prospect now, based on its future potential. The price crash before and after 2009 was due to the bank's struggles (along with those of many peers) in the financial crisis. But after many years of rebuilding, I think the bank is now in a stronger position. Its balance sheet has been rebuilt and it has a healthier looking business. While a look at the chart may suggest Lloyds is "dead meat," its recent performance (+30% over the past year on its London listing and 32% for the New York-listed LYG ticker) suggests otherwise.

Despite its strong performance over the past year, I expect Lloyds to head north in 2022. This year, 50p has been something of a price barrier - the shares touch it but rarely stay above it for long.

Continued Upside Price Drivers for 2022

I see a number of upwards drivers for the Lloyds share price in 2022. There is the prospect of positive news on business performance, with continued cost discipline and a sustained strength in the UK housing market. I also see upside potential from an increased dividend which I expect to be announced at the full-year results next year. I also see strong sustained investor appetite for its shares driven by its currently low P/E ratio.

This year, the highest Lloyds hit was 52p in London and $2.83 on the US listing. In the first nine months of the year, earnings per share came in at 7.1p. I think that puts the bank on course to record EPS for the year of 7.5-10p. That suggests a prospective P/E ratio of 4.8-6.4. Next year, depending on the economic environment in the U.K., the earnings could improve. In fact, in the absence of an unexpectedly hard landing economically, that is my current expectation. If that is correct, the prospective P/E for next year at the current share price looks to be in the low to mid-single-digits. For a leading bank with a strong balance sheet, proven profitability and a good business outlook, I see that as too low.

Two specific factors could act as triggers to move the Lloyds share price up in 2022, in my view. One is stronger than expected business results. The other is news that the company will significantly increase its dividend. With its CET1 ratio currently around 400 basis points above its target and buffer, I think there is a considerable chance of a dividend hike. Business performance is harder to predict. While I think Lloyds is set to benefit from sustained high prices in the U.K. property market, I also note that its EPS so far this year already exceed its pre-pandemic 2019 earnings by more than 100%. While I think that shows strong business momentum, it also suggests that there may be limited further business upside from this year's performance. Improved business performance would help, but I think a dividend hike on its own would help support the price continuing to move up. Simply returning the dividend to its pre-pandemic level (which the bank has ample funds to do) would mean the current share price offering a 6.6% yield, which seems large for one of the U.K.'s largest banks. I see continued price appreciation prospects for the name in 2022 and consider the current entry point is still attractive from a long-term perspective.