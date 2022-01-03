vladans/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Costs Are On The Rise

November inflation data shows that the inflation rate jumped to 6.8% YoY, representing the highest levels in nearly 40 years. If you are a retiree today, the last time inflation was this high; you may have been in the early stages of your career, with decades ahead of you to build/ replenish your retirement nest egg. However, today, you must act differently to prevent irreparable damage to your purchasing power.

I have been warning about the rise and persistence of inflation since the beginning of 2021, and it is set to remain with us for more years to come. Inflation is impacting our purchasing power significantly. We are paying more each day for almost everything we purchase, and energy is no exception. Anyone who has purchased gas for their vehicle has undoubtedly noticed the higher prices at the pump.

To protect the purchasing power of your savings, it is essential to have a reliable stream of income capable of thriving past price increases with high diligence on capital preservation.

In the chart above, we can see how the prices of natural gas, gasoline, and electricity have changed since the start of 2019. The most modest increase was the 5% per year average increase in the cost of electricity. Natural gas, which is used to heat homes and generate electricity, has gone up 9% per year. That increase in natural gas prices will undoubtedly put additional upward pressure on the cost of electricity, and it is worth noting that the world is going to increasingly depend on natural gas as it is seen as a greener choice.

There has been a slight cooldown in oil and gas prices due to the release of some crude supplies from strategic reserves and rising anxiety about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Nevertheless, we are set to see higher prices in the near term, thanks to the growing ESG trend that has resulted in years of underinvestment in these commodities. JP Morgan's head of oil and gas research Christyan Malek recently said that the bank had identified a $600 billion shortfall of upstream investment needed between 2021 and 2030 to meet what he called a "muted" view of global oil demand.

Energy And Inflation - We Have Seen This Before

Since oil is a critical input to our economy, higher inflation has almost always been accompanied by elevated energy prices. During periods of higher inflation, the energy sector has significantly outperformed the market. Let us look at the data comparing the sectors during the periods of significant inflation - the 1940s and 1970s and much smaller inflation waves between 1987-1992 and 2003-2008.

We can see that the energy sector's relative returns have been positively correlated to inflation every single time. In contrast, sectors like consumer discretionary and financials were negatively correlated every time. Think big tech has your back during this inflation? Think again. The technology was negatively correlated with inflation during the majority of the past periods of higher inflation, and that is because these companies largely depend on future earnings whose value will be significantly lower during times of higher inflation.

What Should Investors Do?

While past performance does not predict future results, the signs are loud and clear for higher oil and gas prices in the years ahead. Midstream, pipeline, and utility companies generate consistent cash flow from a one-time deployment of tangible assets, and we can use this to our advantage.

Fortunately, energy is the market's cheapest sector, making sufficient room for sizable capital gains and healthy dividends for long-term investors as these prices soar. High debt levels typically turn off investors who like energy companies. High debt is often necessary for this sector due to pricey capital expenses. An excellent way to play this opportunity is to find a CEF with a good mix of energy investments matching the areas seeing price increases. We present First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN), a CEF that invests in the dividend-friendly energy sector.

Most FEN's holdings are in power, natural gas, petroleum products, and crude oil transmission. This means FEN maintains a portfolio of toll collectors who collect fees from the movement of commodities through their vast network of long-term monetizable assets. Under 3% of the fund is invested in gathering and processing - a segment that is looked down upon by ESG investors and the current administration. With a higher focus on transmission to end-users, FEN should see lots of demand increases while avoiding the perils of political headwinds.

FEN is diversified across 57 holdings and is modestly leveraged at 21%. Its top holdings include our favorite NGL business - Enterprise Products Partners (EPD); the well-diversified Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) who run pipelines to refiners, wholesalers, and end-users; TC Energy Corporation (TRP) who focus on natural gas and NGLs; and other leading companies supplying commodities and electricity to this energy-hungry world. These are precisely the types of companies you should own when energy is becoming expensive.

In 2020, FEN cut its distribution to $0.3/quarter from its prior $0.58. It must be noted that out of the fund's top 10 holdings, only Energy Transfer (ET) and Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) are paying dividends lower than what they paid in 2019. We are in a growing economy with rising energy prices, meaning FEN investors can expect growing distributions soon.

FEN leads its peers in market price returns and NAV returns for periods greater than three years. The recent decline in FEN's share price makes for an attractive entry point for the long term.

Over the last six years, FEN has outperformed its peers in the energy sector. Looking at the ETFs ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA), FEN has handily beaten them by actually producing a positive total return over the period. FEN has also outperformed other energy sector CEFs like Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) and its sister fund First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI).

Investors may wonder that a total return level of 10% over six years is hardly anything to boast about. FEN trades 40% below its pre-pandemic price, thanks to the persistent worries about new variants, the politically motivated negative view of the energy and midstream sector, and the fact that its distribution is ~50% below pre-pandemic levels. This is set to change soon, and today, investors can lock in a +8% yield and capture the upside as the tide turns in favor of this vital sector.

Why Buy This MLP CEF Today?

In early 2020, we saw an unprecedented shrinkage in demand due to lockdowns worldwide in response to the coronavirus. This was so catastrophic that it pushed more than 100 North American companies to bankruptcy. Income investors, particularly retirees, need diversification to safeguard themselves from such dangers, no matter how bullish the thesis may be for individual companies.

Aside from this temporary and short-lived incident, demand for oil and gas has been quite stubborn for decades. The demand is expected to remain robust for the foreseeable future. IEA expects the world to rely on oil and gas for up to 70% of our energy needs in 2050.

While demand is steady, artificial control over the supply causes volatility in prices, making MLPs and other energy sector investments volatile and cyclical investments. Volatility is quite distasteful for a retiree. This is where FEN stands out as an excellent long-term investment for income investors. Its diversification ensures long-term success with low volatility with high income. With FEN in your portfolio, you are no longer placing bets on the prices of the commodities, but instead betting on the growing energy demand and the volume of commodities being transported, stored, and consumed. These are only going to soar as the economy grows.

FEN's managers are First Trust Advisors, a leading advisory firm with over $172 billion in assets under management. The firm has been delivering value to investors for over 30 years and currently manages 16 CEFs in targeted market sectors, intending to derive income from the investments. FEN was born in 2004 and sustained a growing distribution until the unprecedented oil price collapse of 2020. We believe, and experts agree, this was a rare phenomenon. As the fundamentals of underlying companies return to pre-pandemic levels, the distribution will be restored.

FEN currently trades at a 2.3% discount to NAV - a more significant value than its five-year average. With a portfolio of cash flow generating- and dividend-paying companies, FEN's almost 9% yield is above today's red-hot inflation levels, making it an excellent addition to your income portfolio.

While MLPs are lucrative investments for income investors, most of us stay away from these companies due to the pesky Schedule K-1 and the complications added to the tax filing process. Moreover, they add complexity even if owned in a tax-advantaged account. You would be happy to note that FEN issues 1099 for tax purposes while investing in several MLPs that give a K-1 themselves. So it will work well both for international investors and those preferring to hold these solid income opportunities in their IRAs.

Things To Consider While Investing In FEN

Right now, energy prices have been pulling back a bit. While still at levels higher than almost three years ago. The biggest unknown right now is the effects of the new variant of the coronavirus. Although it seems unlikely, if restrictions and lockdowns are re-established, the oil demand will suffer, leading to pressure on the energy sector. With that, there is a chance that FEN could pull back further in the short term.

The market was spooked because of speculation that the Fed could accelerate its tapering of bond purchases and even raise interest rates earlier than it has previously indicated. If they did that, it could spark a recession, which would hurt energy demand. We don't think it likely that the Fed will rush to do this.

Commodity prices are cyclical, so while FEN is an excellent pick today with excellent prospects of generating shareholder value as the economy recovers with soaring energy demand, it is certainly not a buy-and-forget investment. At HDO, we regularly evaluate our holdings to ensure our portfolio receives the tailwinds from the macroeconomic factors surrounding our economy. This way, we protect our capital and ensure that our income grows through the tide of times.

Conclusion

Inflation is an unwelcome and unplanned tax on your investments. As inflation continues to wreak havoc on the economy, retirees need to take action, so their income can weather the rising prices. Today, investing in energy and commodities is the closest it gets to putting your portfolio in a position to collect those taxes.

During times of high commodity prices, the underlying companies tend to produce greater profits and become capable of growing and sustaining larger dividend payouts. As crude oil and natural gas prices rise, energy companies generate gushers of cash. That gives them more money for all the great stuff we love - capital expenses to increase their monetizable asset base, debt paydown, share buybacks, and growing dividends.

Energy prices are up substantially higher than pre-pandemic days. Yet, the prices of stocks in the energy sector are down over 30%. Composed of leading midstream and energy names, FEN is down more than 40%, is less volatile, and yields 8.7% today. This disconnect in commodity demand vs. Mr. Market's pricing presents an excellent opportunity to protect the purchasing power of your savings and to fortify your income stream. Energy is the lifeblood of our economy, and with FEN, you get to own an extensive portfolio of energy toll booths. Our economy is rapidly growing, and energy demand will soar. You can sit back and collect bigger toll payments.