Suncor (NYSE:SU) is a stock that I formerly owned but have only recently bought back into, as I have a more constructive outlook for oil prices and I have been impressed by the company's financial performance. In particular, the pandemic appears to have ironically altered its capital allocation policies for the better, as major projects have been cast aside in favor of generous shareholder return policies. While that means organic growth potential is limited, shareholders stand to benefit with the stock trading at a double-digit shareholder yield. The company has budgeted to further reduce its operating break even and is committed to paying down debt, which may help the stock earn a higher multiple. SU is a stock that appears poised to generously reward shareholders while they wait for a potential re-rating over the next 5 years.

SU Stock Price

While SU trades notably higher from pandemic lows, the stock has performed miserably over the past decade.

But was the pandemic a blessing in disguise? SU's latest financial results show improved financial discipline and a commitment to shareholder returns, two factors that I believe will help pave the way for stronger forward returns.

SU Dividend

During the height of the pandemic, SU had cut its quarterly dividend by more than half to $0.16 per share. SU has since reinstated its 2019 dividend to $0.34 per share. SU yields over 5% at current prices. Because SU is a Canadian company, the dividend is subject to withholding taxes, but this can be avoided by owning the stock through tax advantaged accounts such as a 401K.

Is SU Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The increased dividend is only part of the overall picture. After bottoming in 2020, SU has delivered impressive results this year, including having repurchased 4% of shares outstanding and reduced net debt to $3 billion.

(2021 Q3 Presentation)

Let's put those numbers into context. At its investor day earlier this year, SU had outlined a path to increase its dividend by 25% annually, buy back 12% of stock, and reduce net debt to $12-15 billion by 2025.

(2021 Q3 Presentation)

As of the latest quarter, SU has already increased its dividend by 100%, expanded its share repurchase program to 7% of shares outstanding, and is set to reach the high end of its 2025 guidance net debt. It has essentially reached its 5-year goals this year. The high oil prices of 2021 have enabled SU to generate strong cash flows and unlike past years where the company might have invested those cash flows in growth projects, SU has prioritized rewarding shareholders with dividends, share repurchases, and debt paydown. It is worth noting that SU's debt position is not of immediate concern, as it maintains high credit ratings and has a manageable debt maturity profile.

(2021 Q3 Presentation)

That said, I wholeheartedly approve of SU's plan to repurchase at least $1 billion of debt annually, as a lower debt load would limit the downside risk and potentially pave the way for multiple expansion.

SU is clearly a cash flow story as it is projected to have roughly $5 billion of free cash flow available to use for dividends, share repurchases, and debt paydown (based on $55 WTI). The current dividend rate equates to around $2 billion of cash flow, leaving $3 billion to be used for share repurchases and debt paydown.

On the conference call, management stated that "free cash flow after CapEx and dividend will be allocated 50% to buybacks, and 50% to debt reduction next year. That will be pretty consistent going forward." That suggests roughly $1.5 billion to be used for share repurchases and debt paydown each. But what if oil stays around the current $70 price range? SU has given its price sensitivity tables below:

(2021 Q3 Presentation)

I estimate that SU is generating an excess of $2 billion of annualized cash flow on top of its aforementioned budget at $55 WTI (the actual number is probably much more than that, but I am trying to be conservative). That estimate is validated by the $1.8 billion of free cash flow in the latest quarter (equating to an annualized $7.2 billion of free cash flow). If oil prices stay around the current range, then SU might be able to repurchase $2.5 billion of stock and pay down $2.5 billion of debt annually - all while paying a generous 5% dividend yield.

SU aims to invest the remaining $5 billion of cash flow back in its business. SU expects to reduce its operating breakeven to below $24 per barrel by 2025.

(2021 Q3 Presentation)

SU aims to achieve that lofty goal through sustainable cost reductions, margin improvements (like debottlenecks), and technological optimization procedures.

(2021 Q3 Presentation)

Altogether, based on recent oil prices, SU appears priced to deliver a 5.5% yield from its dividend and 7% yield from share repurchases (or 4% at $55 WTI), for a 12.5% annual shareholder yield (or 9.5% at $55 WTI). SU may be able to reduce debt from the already conservative $15 billion range by more than half over the next 5 years, as well as reduce its operating risk through a lower breakeven price. I can see the stock re-rating from the current 12.5% shareholder yield to an 8% yield or lower, primarily due to the lower perceived risk from a lower debt load and lower breakeven price. (Note: I can see multiples expanding even further if SU commits to reducing debt levels even lower following that. At $55 WTI, SU may be able to pay off debt completely within a decade. If oil stays at or above current levels, then SU may be able to pay off all of its debt in around 5 years.)

Inclusive of the shareholder yield, that suggests roughly 20% annualized returns over the next 5 years, which would be a stellar return - and I note that I have not accounted for any upside from reduced interest expenses and increased cash flows. SU expects to increase free funds flow by approximately $2 billion over the next 5 years - the current free funds flow is around $3.5 billion. I expect substantially all of that incremental cash flow to be used for dividends and share repurchases because debt levels would already be so low at that point. That means that even without my projected multiple expansion, SU might be able to rise 57% through growth alone. Throw in the 12.5% shareholder yield, and that equates to 25+% annual returns. And if we could dream, with multiple expansion, SU might deliver 35+% annual returns, or 3x upside in 4 years.

Risks

SU might not deliver on projected returns if oil prices experience prolonged weakness. I don't have much to say in defense of this risk, as commodity prices are highly volatile and I honestly wouldn't be surprised if oil prices dropped to pre-pandemic levels. However, there is the argument that the ESG movement created tailwinds for oil prices due to the inability to drill for new sources of oil. There are many oil bulls on Wall Street who expect oil prices to grow even higher, notably JPMorgan has predicted $125 and $150 oil in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Because SU has an already-conservative leverage profile which should get even better as time goes on, I expect downside to not be horrid should oil prices get as low as $40 per barrel, but such a result would clearly lead to an unsuccessful outcome for the stock.

Expanding on the prior point, if oil drops to $55 WTI, then the shareholder yield would drop to around 9.5%. That kind of return is decent, but I would be hopeful for multiple expansion to complement that as there remains tail-end risk from lower demand for oil. Wall Street would need to agree with me that SU is deserving of a re-rating due to the lower leverage, and management would need to execute on its ambitious $2 billion incremental free cash flow target.

While oil has been an easy target for ESG campaigns, SU's oil sands, in particular, are arguably even bigger targets. The oil sands have been called the world's most destructive oil operation, and thus the multiples may always remain low due to the political risk of it being shut down sometime in the future. I can see SU performing strongly even without multiple expansion, as a lower stock price will allow the company to better execute its share repurchase program. That said, the lack of multiple expansion increases the commodity price risk as it is possible that it is only a matter of time before oil prices plummet (though as noted above, not everyone thinks that way). If that were true, then the ideal situation is for a quick re-rating and exit, as plummeting oil prices can erase many years of shareholder yield.

Conclusion

While there are many ways to invest in a bullish energy thesis, SU is one that offers a high degree of free cash flow plus a conservative and improving balance sheet. The longer oil stays at these levels, SU is able to further decrease its risk profile by reducing debt levels and returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The stock should perform very strongly if oil really does reach triple digits, but my main thesis is for oil to remain stable long enough for SU to most nearly eliminate its debt, repurchase half of its shares outstanding, pay out gobs of cash, and earn a substantially higher multiple. There may be other stocks with more exposure to rising oil prices, but SU fits my investing preference for strong returns in a wider range of outcomes. I rate SU a buy with 25% projected annual returns over the next 5 years.