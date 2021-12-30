puhimec/iStock via Getty Images

Construction materials group CRH (NYSE:CRH) has continued to perform solidly in 2021. But with the share price having touched quarter century highs this year, my investment case is that the company's attractions - including its consistent dividend payouts - now look fully factored into the current share price. I am therefore shifting my rating on the name to neutral.

Business Continues Decently

The business performance lately has been solid. That is not surprising as the construction industry has been booming in many markets and so demand for materials has been high. While that is an industry-wide phenomenon, CRH does deserve credit for being able to benefit from it by having built a compelling set of brand assets in lucrative markets across Europe and North America.

Last month the company issued a trading update covering the first nine months of its year. This showed double digit sales growth compared to the equivalent period last year. While it reported EBITDA, not basic earnings, the EBITDA number was strong, showing a 15% improvement versus last year's equivalent period. It also expects that momentum to continue in the fourth quarter, guiding investors to expect full-year EBITDA in excess of $5.25bn.

While some of the growth came from improved volumes, the company also said that higher prices contributed. I expect that to continue to be the case in 2022, as high demand and supply constraints continue to enable pricing increases in construction materials globally.

The key driver for this was the Europe materials business, although American performance was also solid.

Risks remain in 2022. However, the sustained shutdowns and slowdowns seen in key markets are likely to fall away which should be good for the company's revenues. So I expect that the strong performance seen so far this year will continue for the short-term future. The recent strong growth in Europe reflects a slower reopening there than in the US, in my view, and as that effect fades away in next year's figures, European performance could come back down to figures closer to the US level.

Buybacks Have Been Continuing

The company has regularly been buying back its shares. By late November it had bought back $800m of its own shares in 2021. It has now bought back around $2.9bn of shares since its buyback program began in May 2018. It currently has authority to use buybacks to reduce its capital by buying up to 10% of its ordinary shares.

That is positive for share count, but as the CRH share price has been rising, I don't think it's the best use for the money versus acquisitions.

Given the large opportunities for construction firms right now and CRH's history of acquisitiveness, I think it might create more value right now using excess cash to fund more acquisitions from this pipeline, not buying its own shares. It spent $1.4bn on acquisitions in the first nine months of the year and said that it had a "strong pipeline of opportunities", so there is plenty of scope for spare money to be deployed thus.

The Dividend Continues to Look Attractive

CRH has a highly consistent record of paying dividends stretching back 38 consecutive years, which is one of its attractions.

It currently yields 2.2% which is decently attractive but not especially so to me. Given ongoing business strength, as seen in the recent buyback program, I expect a dividend raise at the full year level this year after the interim dividend was hiked 4.5%. The company has raised its final dividend a lot more than its interim one in recent years, so the 4.5% interim hike may not be indicative of the total increase for the year.

However, while the company thrilled shareholders last year with its second consecutive annual dividend increase of 25% or more, it is worth remembering that this was not historically the norm at CRH. For many years the dividend was held flat, before the dividend started to be increased again in 2016. I think it's worth bearing this in mind when valuing CRH shares. The construction industry tends to be cyclical and at some point in the future there will be another downturn in demand. At that point, CRH may again decide to freeze its dividend, or even cut it. So while the company's recent blockbuster dividend increases are to be welcomed, I wouldn't use them as the basis for valuation in the long term.

Chart compiled by author using data from company reports

Dividend cover from earnings last year was 1.2x. This year's earnings should be stronger and I expect coverage to improve.

Valuation Now Looks Full

Previously I was bullish on CRH. Since my February piece CRH: A Committed Dividend Payer With A 2.3% Yield, the shares have added 22%. Jefferies, pointing to expected U.S. infrastructure spending and M&A potential, published a bullish note on the name in May. The shares hit their highest in at least a quarter of a century.

As of now, CRH has more than doubled since its lows last March, adding 24% in 2021 alone. It trades at a p/e ratio of 37x, which I find hard to stomach for a building materials supply group. On that basis, even allowing for the possible growth in coming years from possible U.S. infrastructure projects (something the previous U.S. administration also promised), I think the shares look fully valued. I continue to think it's a well-run, durable company, but given the current share price, am lowering my rating to neutral.