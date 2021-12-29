Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Enphase Energy's (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ENPH) results in 2021 were impressive. Despite facing COVID-related global supply chain issues, the company posted record results. Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was a record $351.52 million, up 196% year-on-year. The company's leading position, growing industry, geographic diversification, and entry into new markets will help increase financial results in the future. Enphase Energy still has room for growth while already a leader in photovoltaic systems in the United States. Solar PV is likely to be the next-generation preferred energy source. We expect ENPH to continue to improve its profitability by further realizing economies of scale, as the company is still at the very beginning of its journey. Cost management was successful despite the supply chain problems, the gross margin of the ENPH remained at the same level. When the industry challenges are over, profitability will increase significantly. In addition, the company has a significant balance of liquid assets, which is a hidden driver for substantial growth in profitability. However, today, the company is trading near fair market value. We rate shares as a hold.

Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and supports microinverter systems for the solar PV industry. It sells its systems to various construction firms, wholesalers, engineers, etc. Enphase Energy was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California, USA. Most of the revenue comes from the United States.

Institutional investors own 71.9% of the company. A list of the main shareholders is presented below:

Industry Opportunities

The growing focus on clean energy and electric vehicles under the Infrastructure Bill will help the clean energy sector flourish. According to ResearchAndMarkets, the global microinverter market is expected to grow to $6.5 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 20.8%. ENPH is currently the market leader in solar inverter technology, with a market share of 15.57% in the US in Q3 2021. Even if Enphase grows in line with the market, the company will more than double by 2025. This scenario looks realistic, given that the ENPH's CAGR of revenue for the last five years is 29.5%.

In November 2021, ENPH acquired ClipperGreek, which introduced technology for charging electric vehicles. It is also an essential driver for long-term growth as the potential market for electric vehicles is vast.

Enphase Energy continues to strengthen its competitive positioning in the market. The company announced its new development, the implementation of which will begin already in Q4 2021:

Yesterday, we announced the all-new all-in-one Enphase Energy System with IQ8 solar microinverters for customers in North America. IQ8 is Enphase's smartest microinverter yet. Unlike competing devices, IQ8 can form a microgrid during a power outage using sunlight, providing backup power even without a battery. Q3 2021 Conference Call

The IQ8 will have a significant impact on the company's business in the future as it is unmatched in the industry.

Financial Performance

In Q3 2021, ENPH reported revenues of $351.52 million, up 11.2% QoQ and 196% YoY. Over the past five years, CAGR was 30.78%.

Management expects year-end revenues of $390 million to $410 million, higher than the Wall Street consensus of $374.5 million. It is worth noting that ENPH consistently outperforms these forecasts.

In 2018, the gross margin was 25.27% and the operating margin was -3.66%; today, these figures are 41.57% and 19.22%, respectively. The net profit margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 13.44%.

Due to problems in the supply chain, the cost of some components has increased by 100%, and the cost of freight has increased eight times. But management promptly reduced costs, which allowed the company to maintain a high gross margin.

What we did was, we have made a lot of cost reductions over the last year. So we were able to absorb some of the cost increases. And we try to absorb a lot of them, but we are in a situation where we have to pass some modest cost increase, I mean, some modest price increase to customers. Q3 2021 Conference Call

Thanks to economies of scale, the operating margin has grown steadily. The EBIT margin slightly decreased in the last quarter compared to the previous quarter.

Thanks to significant cost reductions in the last reporting period, the company was able to keep the gross margin high. When supply chain problems are a thing of the past, the ENPH's gross margin will increase significantly. We expect ENPH to improve margins in the long term through management's ability to respond quickly to business challenges and maintain high revenue growth rates as well as further realizing economies of scale.

Amid problems with the global supply chain, the asset turnover has decreased and now stands at 0.55, but from the second half of the fourth quarter, the company will increase prices for all its products. Overcoming supply chain problems will lead to increased asset turnover and profitability in the future.

An additional hidden driver for the turnover growth is the record balance of money total cash & ST investments (62% of total assets). If liquid assets are used to pay off debt, asset turnover may rise by 0.3 points to 0.9.

Asset-to-equity is 3.4. The company's ROA is 9.1% and the ROE is 25.59%. We expect that considering the growth of margins and the anticipated increase in asset turnover, ROA will grow. If the asset turnover increases by the 0.3 points mentioned above, the ROA will grow by 5.6 pp., up to 15.04%, and ROE will up to 42.29%, with comparable financial leverage.

The company's business model is efficient. ENPH's earnings growth was significant, with an average return on equity. The company has a lot of drivers for profitability growth. We expect substantial growth in margins and recovery in asset turnover in the coming years. The company has a significant balance of liquid assets, which is a hidden driver for substantial growth in profitability. We expect ENPH to continue to improve its profitability by further realizing economies of scale, as the company is still at the very beginning of its journey.

Valuation

Within our DCF model, we made several assumptions. We expect revenue growth in line with the Wall Street consensus. Margins and other relative indicators are predicted based on historical dynamics and the current trend. The terminal growth rate is 4%. Our assumptions are presented below:

(Source: Created by the author)

Based on our assumptions, the expected dynamics of key financial indicators are presented below:

(Source: Created by the author)

With a stable growth cost of equity equal to 10%, the weighted average cost of capital [WACC] is 9.8%.

(Source: Created by the author)

According to our valuation, the company's fair market value to be $24.1 billion, or $180.6 per share. Thus, ENPH is trading near the fair price.

In terms of EV/sales and EV/EBITDA multiples, the company does not look cheap compared to its major peers:

Risks

California has the most significant demand for solar panels, driven by subsidies. There is a risk of canceling subsidies. Removing incentive policies will increase the payback period for solar panel investments, leading to a significant decrease in demand.

There is a risk of the company falling behind in the solar energy industry if disruptive technology emerges. Since the industry is relatively young and has a reasonably low IRR, this may affect the current players in the industry.

Insiders have been selling stocks throughout 2021 - not a good sign. However, we do not rely on only one transaction factor but recommend making decisions by looking at the picture of the company as a whole.

Conclusion

Despite COVID-related global supply chain challenges, Enphase Energy posted record results. Enphase Energy has several essential growth drivers. We expect significant growth in margins and recovery in asset turnover in the coming years. We expect the company to continue to grow and improve its profitability. However, ENPH is trading near fair value. We are neutral on Enphase Energy.