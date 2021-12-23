ugurhan/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund that invests in large-cap European companies. This is a natural place for U.S. investors to look when considering moving outside their borders. While it provides some diversification, it hasn't delivered much in terms of alpha this year. The good news for FEZ is that it has registered positive returns in 2021, with a 4% gain since Q2 started. Yet, this performance has sharply underperformed the S&P 500 during the same time period, as seen below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given my broad concerns over valuations here at home, it seemed logical for me to give FEZ another look as we start the new year. With weak returns in 2021, I wanted to evaluate the potential for stronger gains in 2022. Unfortunately, after review, I think a neutral outlook remains the best call. There is a lot of uncertainty in Europe with respect to pandemic restrictions, travel, and geo-political risks. While the valuation gap appears attractive, I think it is there for justifiable reasons, forcing me to maintain my current rating on European large-caps, and FEZ by extension.

U.S. Stocks Have Led The World - Opportunity Elsewhere?

To start, I want to take a look at why domestic, U.S.-focused investors may even want to be considering non-U.S. stocks at the moment. A simple reason is relative value. This has come about because U.S. stocks have had a tremendous year in 2021. In fact, if we look at U.S. performance versus the world, we see that US stocks led by a historically wide margin:

Source: Yahoo Finance

This simply graphic shows that U.S. stocks had led the world for a while, but in a particularly big way this past year. A reversion to the mean typically happens over the longer term, so it is very plausible that U.S. stocks will take a bit of a breather next year compared to international stocks. While this does not guarantee anything, it at least gives investors a valid starting point for why they may want to branch out beyond America's borders, whether through European equities (like FEZ), or otherwise.

Europe Is Discounted, But U.S. Usually Leads Regardless

As I mentioned in the opening paragraph, U.S. stocks have indeed led European equities in 2021. Therefore, that performance gap between the U.S. and the world I just highlighted is absolutely relevant to FEZ as well. For value investors, or those who just want to reduce expose to U.S. stocks, this could seem like a reasonable play. In fairness, I do agree with this premise, and it seems reasonable to want to offshore some concentration risk by looking at other developed markets.

With that in mind, how likely is it that Europe will outperform in 2022? After all, the continent is recovering from a pandemic similar to America, and the relative value looks tempting. So what, if anything, is the problem?

On the macro level, I don't have a whole lot of confidence that Europe will outperform in the near term simply because it has relative value. The reason being, the valuation gap is almost always present and, despite that, U.S. returns tend to beat European returns anyway. For historical perspective, consider that, in the past five years, the U.S. has outperformed Europe. In fact, post-2008-09, there have only been two years when European stocks were the more lucrative play:

Source: Bloomberg

The conclusion here is that America is consistently the alpha-generator, not Europe. There is a value play to be made here, yes, but that is typically not enough to lead to Europe outperforming America. If we look back pre-2008, we see that European stocks were often the better play. But in the short term, this is not the case, and it is hard to see this reality shifting suddenly just because we turn the page on the calendar. For now, America is the big winner, and this country has the momentum at its back heading into the new year.

Pandemic Restrictions Are Back

I now want to turn to a short-term headwind that I believe is more serious in Europe than it is here at home. This is the pandemic, with a specific focus on government-imposed restrictions. European countries have taken a more aggressive approach recently to combat these new variants, and this approach has largely been travel and mass-gathering restrictions. While this is not too surprising, it is a concern because things are getting worse heading into January, not better. In fact, just this past week, a host of countries announced new measures to combat the spread of the virus, with a sample of them of listed below:

Source: Euro News (Travel section)

Clearly, this is a concern, especially for more discretionary sectors like travel, leisure activities, and other service sectors. If we look at FEZ in particular, this is definitely very relevant, as the fund has almost 30% exposure to Consumer-oriented sectors, as well as exposure to other cyclical areas like Tech, Industrials, and Financials:

Source: State Street

The concern here is that as restrictions grow, consumer sentiment and spend are almost certain to be impacted. Further, even before these fresh restrictions/mandates have been imposed, retail sales growth has been fairly weak. In recent data, Eurozone retail sales were only up .2% month-over-month in October, although the year-over-year gain was healthy:

Source: Reuters

My thought here is that while this growth is a positive on the surface, it may signal a near-term peak. This limits the opportunity, especially on consumer sectors, which are heavily weighted in FEZ's portfolio. With new restrictions being announced on a weekly basis, spending is bound to take some kind of a hit. At the very least, we can't count on a lot of investor enthusiasm for these stocks right now. This uncertainty clouds the outlook for FEZ.

Earnings Growth Is Present

Through this review, I have painted a pretty cautious, and perhaps even bleak, outlook on Europe. I want to balance this sentiment out a bit because I am not "bearish" on the continent or FEZ. While I stand by my neutral/cautious view, I would suggest modest gains continue next year. I do not see FEZ beating the S&P 500, but I don't see a ton of downside risk over time either.

Part of the reason for this is the broader corporate recovery that has taken hold among large-cap corporations across the world. While 2021 has been fraught with challenges, if we are looking at the corporate environment, we have seen a massive recovery. This is not unique to the U.S., and European companies saw earnings growth surge in 2021, with the expectation that this will continue in 2022 as well:

Source: JPMorgan Private Bank

I see this as support for not taking a more negative stance on FEZ. Earnings ultimately drive stock performance over the long term. While short-term noises can cause swings and volatility, nothing supports (or punishes) stock prices quite like earnings. From this perspective, it is easy to see why one would want to stay invested in this climate - whether in the U.S., Europe, or elsewhere. The corporate recovery has been strong, and the continuing pandemic has pushed back plans for corporate tax increases both here and abroad. Ultimately, until the earnings picture changes, it will be difficult to be bearish on large-cap stocks in developed markets.

Bottom-line

The outlook for Europe is more than a little clouded at the moment. There are some bright spots to be sure, and it is optimistic to think that 2022 will finally be a return to normal across the globe. Yet, we aren't there quite yet, making near-term positions a little less attractive. Corporate earnings have been strong, but they could be pressured with new Covid restrictions, similar to the challenges being faced by the consumer sectors. While U.S. stocks have enjoyed outperformance that could be due for a reversal, history suggests that the idea U.S. stocks could keep leading is not far-fetched. As a result, I will place a neutral rating on FEZ, and will look for other ways to diversify outside of my broad market funds here in the U.S., such as with alternative assets, credit products, and emerging market stocks.