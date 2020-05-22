TexBr/iStock via Getty Images

Overall, 2021 was an excellent year for the global oil and gas industry. Due to prolonged production cuts, energy commodity prices fully recovered and rose to long-term highs. A year ago, most oil and gas companies were struggling with abysmally low cash levels, high debt, and an inability to finance projects. Most still have high debt and weak cash reserves; however, profits have risen dramatically, allowing most to rebuild capacity slowly.

Looking into 2022, I believe we may be on the verge of another strong year for the oil and gas market. The U.S and global oil inventory levels are at long-term lows as consumption remains well-above production. Most western oil companies are unlikely to raise production dramatically due to low CapEx budgets and heightened input costs (notably labor and material shortages).

Additionally, OPEC+ constituents are failing to raise production to target levels that are ~8% below 2019 production levels. It is highly uncommon for price-cartel members to fail to meet already depressed production targets, essentially leaving money on the table. Historically, OPEC members have almost always produced slightly more than they're supposed to under cartel rules. In my view, this is a powerful signal that underlying idiosyncratic issues in the global oil and gas industry are growing and are mainly independent of COVID or most other external matters.

That said, given the rapidly shifting economic, political, and social dynamics in the world today, investors would be wise to avoid becoming overexuberant in any one sector or industry. While the oil and gas industry has a strong outlook from a commodity price standpoint, external issues represent an anvil hanging over the industry's head. Most notably, financing constraints due to ESG difficulties, geopolitical conflicts, and rapidly rising input costs. While oil prices remain high, most producers have seen their valuations rise dramatically, limiting upside potential for investors. One standout is China's PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) which still trades at an extremely low valuation and therefore warrants further research.

The Oil Market's Greatest Enigma

Compared to most other industries, the global oil and gas market is full of mystery and secrecy because oil is the most important strategic commodity. Someday, after huge and extremely costly infrastructure improvements are made, electric vehicles may replace the traditional oil and gas industry. However, I doubt this will occur in the foreseeable future and may be many decades away for developing countries due to more considerable EV adoption challenges. As such, unless there is a tremendous change in how humans live, it seems likely that global demand for oil and gas will remain high for decades.

Within the U.S-listed oil and gas corporations, PetroChina is far more opaque than most. It is technically the listed arm of state-owned China National Petroleum and is headquartered in Beijing. It is the fourth largest global corporation by revenue and the second-largest oil company by revenue, with China Petroleum (SNP) being the first. These two companies make up most of China's highly centralized oil and gas production.

Unlike most, China's oil companies are domestically oriented with minimal exports due to their immense energy consumption and import dependence. The Chinese government is historically highly protective of PetroChina and other domestic producers, giving them superior cash-flow stability than most U.S producers. That said, investors are understandably wary regarding Chinese state-owned companies due to inadequate legal protections, so PetroChina trades at a significant valuation gap compared to U.S peers. See below:

Data by YCharts

Overall, PetroChina has generated more-consistent operating cash-flows than both Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) trades at a significantly lower price-to-CFO. Of course, differences in operating and accounting standards can skew the importance of cash-flow data. From a price-to-CFO standpoint, PTR is unreasonably cheap. Although PTR's discount is lower using forward "P/E" and "EV/EBITDA" data, it is still substantial. See below:

Data by YCharts

PetroChina currently trades at a "P/E" ratio half that of XOM and CVX, with its dividend yield being roughly twice as high. Further, from an "EV/EBITDA" standpoint, it is ~1/3rd as expensive as the two giants, though this may be skewed due to taxation differences. Overall, it appears that PTR is roughly half as expensive as would be expected if it were a U.S company. Indeed, by most metrics, PetroChina's valuation today is very close to that of Brazil's Petrobras (PBR) and Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY).

Most of these firms rank similarly regarding basic financial stability. PetroChina has a slightly higher financial debt-to-EBITDA than its peers, but its overall total liabilities-to-assets is toward the median. See below:

Data by YCharts

These two metrics show that Exxon Mobil generally appears overleveraged while Chevron is the healthiest. PetroChina's debt, though not insubstantial, is roughly standard within large oil and gas firms. That said, like many companies in China, PetroChina operates with thinner working capital and cash levels than its peers. Additionally, using Altman Z-score's bankruptcy prediction metric, PetroChina ranks poorly:

Data by YCharts

Overall, I believe it is fair to say that Petrobras is in the worst financial condition while Chevron is the best. PetroChina is a bit of an enigma, though it appears to be on the weaker end of the spectrum. Of course, China's banking industry is highly opaque and it is entirely unlikely that the Chinese government would allow PetroChina to run into financial issues due to the country's immense strategic focus on oil.

That said, compared to both Petrobras and even Gazprom, I believe U.S investors carry more significant geopolitical risks and legal protections when it comes to PetroChina. This risk may come from within the U.S as the New York Stock Exchange delisted many major state-owned Chinese companies this year, including China National Offshore Oil Corporation. This created significant losses for CNOOC shareholders as U.S investors rushed to sell. Following the recent surge efforts from Chinese regulators to block U.S influence in its corporate endeavors, this geopolitical issue remains a substantial threat to PTR's value.

PetroChina 2022 Outlook

China's government-owned research entities currently believe that oil demand will continue to rise through 2030 and that natural gas shortage issues will end next year. Still, it appears that overall OPEC+ and U.S oil production will likely remain depressed into next year despite falling inventory levels. Interestingly, while Russia, OPEC, and U.S oil production has failed to return to pre-COVID levels, China's output has continued to rise. See below:

Data by YCharts

Of course, China's domestic production is meager compared to others, and about 45% of ChinaPetroleum's production comes from other countries. However, China has a precise strategic aim toward greater domestic production and heavy investment into foreign production. Aided by its government, ChinaPetroleum has made many investments into African oil sources to reduce its significant dependence on Russia and Saudi Arabia. Thus far, these efforts have not been entirely successful as many of its investments in Africa have been flops.

Still, while most oil companies are struggling to grow production, it seems ChinaPetroleum has a slight advantage due to government support. Critical issues for the global oil industry include labor shortages and difficulties achieving financing due to western banks' ESG goals. These constraints make it more difficult for firms like Chevron and Exxon to increase oil production while having a lower impact on China due to its greater state powers. Of course, while the Chinese government's more authoritarian nature may benefit ChinaPetroleum operationally, it does increase its delisting risk (or similar).

The Bottom Line

Peering into 2022, I believe we will continue to see higher global oil prices due to the inability of OPEC+ and the U.S to increase oil production materially. The U.S and global oil inventories continue to wane, pushing oil prices higher. Further, I believe the recent correction in crude oil prices may exacerbate the shortage since it reduces OPEC+ and U.S producers' willingness to expand CapEx. This comes as U.S total crude oil inventories fall to a decade low:

Data by YCharts

Indeed, initial indications signal 2022 will be a very volatile year for the global oil market. If these trends continue, then oil may very well reach or surpass $150, as many analysts have predicted.

Undoubtedly, this would lead to a surge in profits for China Petroleum which already has an extremely low valuation and high dividend yield. I would not be surprised to see PTR's value rise substantially over the next year, given my bullish outlook for oil and view that the company is generally undervalued. Personally, I am too uncomfortable to invest in a relatively opaque company controlled by an even more opaque regime. While PTR is heavily discounted due to these risks, the recent surge in U.S-China disputes within the financial space creates a potentially harmful catalyst for PTR. Further, there is also significant evidence that China's economy is rapidly slowing, harming PTR and the global oil industry. Overall, while I believe PTR is more likely to rise than fall, these risks are significant enough that I would not personally invest in the stock.