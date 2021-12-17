MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on December 18, 2021.

Value stocks have outperformed these past few months, as the ongoing economic recovery causes investors to sell overvalued tech stocks and buy cheap old-economy names. Value funds offer investors a simple, convenient way to profit from this trend and are strong investment opportunities under current market conditions.

Different value funds have different characteristics. Value intensity, a quantitative measure of value, is one such key characteristic. Funds with low value intensity have diversified holdings, with a value tilt, and are appropriate for more conservative value investors. Funds with high value intensity focus on deep value stocks, while foregoing diversification, and are appropriate for more aggressive investors.

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) is the ETF with the highest value intensity in the market, offering investors strong, concentrated exposure to value stocks. FOVL is a classic high-risk high-reward investment opportunity, but one that should outperform as the economy continues to recover. This has been the case since mid-2020. FOVL's 2.8% dividend yield is a bit higher than average but not a core part of its investment thesis. FOVL is a risky investment, and so is only appropriate for more aggressive value investors.

Factor Analysis

To understand FOVL, we must first understand value as an investment factor, so let's focus on that for starters.

Factors are characteristics that determine the risks and returns of an investment.

Certain factors tend to boost returns, leading to market-beating performance.

One of these factors is value.

Companies have a fundamental value, linked to their revenues, earnings, cash flows, and asset bases. Companies with strong earnings and lots of assets are very valuable. Companies with low earnings and few assets have very little in value.

Companies also have a market (share) price, which is partly dependent on their fundamental value but is also influenced by market forces and sentiment.

Some stocks have a high value but low share price. These are called value stocks, and (tend to) outperform, as markets (tend to) re-price stocks to more closely align with fundamentals as time goes on. Lots of investors want to buy valuable companies, so valuable companies tend to have high prices, at least in most cases, and in the long term.

As an example of a (past) value stock, we have Apple (AAPL) circa mid-2016. At the time, Apple's earnings were skyrocketing, due to the company's massively popular, revolutionary smartphone line (iPhone). Earnings per share were up by more than 600% since 2010, a staggering amount. Apple's share price was up a more modest 200%. There was a significant discrepancy between the company's value, as indicated by its earnings per share growth, and its share price growth, classic signs of a value stock.

Warren Buffett, the world's pre-eminent value investor, noticed the disconnect between Apple's value and price, and invested quite heavily in the stock. Buffett's investment proved prescient, with Apple's stock price skyrocketing another +600% since, massively outperforming the S&P 500, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index. Buffett has earned about $100 billion from its investment in Apple, a staggering amount.

Data by YCharts

Value stocks are rarely as profitable as Apple was for Buffett, but they are generally quite profitable. Value stocks have outperformed broader equity indexes for decades, as well as most other quantitative factor investment strategies too. Value has, however, underperformed these past three years or so, as investors shift towards tech growth stocks instead.

(Source: MSCI)

There are several quantitative value metrics. The two most common metrics are the price to book ratio, PB ratio, which compares a share's price to its book value per share, and the price to earnings ratio, PE ratio, which measure's a share's price to earnings per share.

As value can be quantitatively measured, it stands to reason that there are companies with higher/lower levels of value, called value intensity, and that the same is true for portfolios and funds. Funds with high value intensity might focus on a couple stocks with very low valuation metrics. Funds with low value intensity might have more diversified holdings, with a couple investments in cheaply valued stocks. Measuring a fund's value intensity is not as simple as just measuring a couple simple metrics, but takes into other quantitative measures, factors, and characteristics, but the overall logic is the same.

In general terms, when choosing value funds or constructing value portfolios, there are two advantages to aiming for high levels of value intensity.

First, is the fact that these portfolios tend to outperform broader equity indexes as well as value portfolios with comparatively low levels of value. Outperformance is, obviously, a significant benefit for shareholders. On the other hand, risks are higher as well, as safe investments are rarely cheap investments.

(Source: MSCI)

Second, is the fact that these portfolios tend to be more effective at delivering the exposure investors (presumably) want. A small investment in a deep value fund can provide as much exposure to value stocks as a large investment in a light value fund, freeing up cash to make other investments.

Due to the above, aggressive value investors might prefer portfolios and funds with higher levels of value. This is where FOLV comes in.

FOVL Overview

FOVL is a value index ETF. It is no ordinary value ETF, but the one with the highest value intensity in the entire ETF industry, as per Bloomberg data/analysis:

(Source: Bloomberg)

FOVL's strong value intensity is due to some characteristics of its underlying index, the Focused Value Select Index. Said index invests in the 40 most cheaply valued stocks in the large-cap Russell 1000 index, subject to a set of liquidity, leverage, sentiment, and risk criteria. Overly risky securities, as measured by several quantitative measures, are explicitly excluded from the index. It is an equal-weighted index. Value scores are calculated based on the following four standard metrics:

(Source: Focused Value Select Index)

FOVL's underlying index is quite narrow, investing in just 40 stocks out of a universe of 1000, equivalent to 4%. This is an incredibly narrow, focused list of stocks, which results in an incredibly cheaply valued fund. FOVL sports a PE ratio of 13.3x, and a PB ratio of 1.4x, much lower than that of broader equity indexes and value peers.

(Source: Company Filings - Chart by Author)

FOVL's holdings also markedly differ from those of broader equity indexes. The fund does not invest in any mega-cap stock, tech or otherwise, nor does it invest in, approximately, any blue-chip large-cap stock. FOVL holds a couple of S&P 500 stocks, including General Motors (GM), Kroger (KR), and CVS (CVS), but these are few and far between. Most of the fund's holdings are deep value mid-cap equity stocks, although a couple larger/smaller companies make the cut. The fund's largest holdings are as follows:

(Source: FOVL Corporate Website)

As a comparison, the S&P 500's largest holdings are as follows:

(Source: ETF.com)

As can be seen above, there is no overlap between FOVL's largest holdings and those of the S&P 500. There is some overlap once you go into smaller S&P 500 companies, but not a lot. FOVL is not a closet indexer, or an equity index fund with a value tilt, but a true value fund. This is not the case for most of FOVL's peers. As an example, the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV), the largest value ETF in the market, invests quite heavily in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), JPMorgan (JPM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and other well-known S&P 500 components. There is nothing wrong with these companies, the opposite really, but these are common names in most equity indexes. Their inclusion in a value ETF serves to water down the value exposure of the same or at least equalize the exposure relative to the index. A more aggressive value fund would focus much more heavily on more niche, cheaply valued names, as is the case for FOVL. For reference, VTV's largest holdings:

(Source: ETF.com)

FOVL's cheap valuation metrics and more niche value holdings increase the fund's value intensity. In fact, and as previously mentioned, FOVL has the highest value intensity of all ETFs in the market. FOVL is a pure value ETF, while most of its peers are more value tilt ETFs. The fund's greater value intensity has two significant benefits.

First, is the fact that FOVL's higher value intensity should lead to strong, market-beating long-term returns. That has been the case since mid-2020, a period of economic recovery following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Importantly, FOVL has outperformed most of its value peers, and (relative) performance is somewhat correlated to value exposure. Pure value ETFs outperform, value tilt ETFs don't.

Data by YCharts

Second, and as mentioned previously, is the fact that FOVL is more effective at delivering value exposure than all other ETFs. Investors who think value is likely to outperform in the coming months can easily generate significant profits with a 5-10% allocation to FOVL, while the same profits might require a 10-20% allocation to VTV, for instance. This is particularly important for dividend investors, who might wish to focus on higher yielding funds, but might be willing to allocate a small portion of their portfolios to more speculative, lower yielding funds. For reference, FOVL yields 2.8%.

On the flipside, FOVL's greater value exposure means that risks, volatility, and possibility of underperformance are all higher. Value tends to outperform, but underperformance is quite common too. Value significantly underperformed from around 2017 to mid-2020, a period of consistent growth outperformance. FOVL itself underperformed during said time period, and since inception.

Data by YCharts

FOVL's strong value exposure also led to significant losses and underperformance during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and the most recent downturn. Remember, cheap stocks are cheap for a reason, and that reason is almost always an elevated level of risk.

Data by YCharts

Due to FOVL's high level of risk, volatility, and niche holdings, it is only appropriate for more aggressive value investors. Allocations should be kept relatively small too, I would not go above 5%.

Conclusion

FOVL is a pure value index ETF, offering investors the strongest value exposure out of all ETFs in the market. The fund is a classic high-risk high-reward investment opportunity and is appropriate for more aggressive value investors.