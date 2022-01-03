zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

With concerns that income tax rates in the United States could climb soon or in 2026 when the current schedule reverts to the 2017 brackets, maybe inflation-adjusted, thinking about what one's taxable income could be once their RMDs start, is an investment strategy worth exploring.

My first article, Cutting Taxes By Converting To A Roth: An Analysis, showed the calculations and variables that affect the determination of how long it will take the converter to break even as they pay some taxes earlier than needed.

My second one, The Tax Code Provides A Strategy IRA Converters Should Consider: QCDs, is useful to IRA owners over 70.5 that support valid charities. Its big advantage over Conversions is there is no future breakeven age to calculate or reach.

This one covers an option I wasn't aware of when I could have used it to fund my HSA. So what is an HSA?

A Health Savings Account (HSA) is a tax-advantaged savings account that is created for people who get their insurance coverage through high-deductible health plans (HDHPs). Regular contributions to the account are made by the employee or employer and can be used to pay for qualified medical expenses that are not covered by HDHPs. The contributions, which have an annual cap, can be used to pay for medical, dental, and vision care as well as prescription drugs.

Read my Funding A Health Savings Account As Part Of My Retirement Strategy article for more on HSAs.

This strategy is using the Qualified HSA Funding Distribution, or QHFD. A QHFD is done by direct transfer from your IRA to your HSA. This transaction is not taxable or subject to the 10% early distribution penalty. The amount that can be transferred cannot exceed the amount you are eligible to contribute to your HSA for the year.

Besides setting a maximum limit to a QHFD, there are many other rules to follow. I cover those and close with how one's taxes could be impacted.

Eligibility

There are multiple rules under eligibility. First, is the IRA owner must be enrolled in a High Deductible Health Plan, or HDHP. Having an HSA from a prior HDHP doesn't qualify if you are no longer in an HDHP. To qualify as an HDHP, the annual deductible must be at least $1400 (individual) or $2800 (family) in 2022. The policy "owner" must not be enrolled in any part of Medicare, including the free Part A. If your spouse is covered by Medicare and also under your HDHP, you can still use the Family limit into your HSA, but she cannot add to her own HSA.

Frequency

A person can only use it once in their life. If their spouse has their own HSA, they also can do a QHFD once. Since the limit adjusts most years for inflation, waiting to the last full year eligible should be considered.

Transfer limits

All the limits shown assume you (and spouse) were in an HDHP for the entire calendar year. If not, the limits need to be pro-rated based on the percent of the year you were enrolled in an HDHP.

For 2022, individuals can contribute a maximum of $3,650, up from $3,600 in 2021. You can contribute up to $7,300 for a family health insurance plan, an increase of $100 from the previous year. When you turn 55, you can increase your HSA contributions, known as the catch-up provision that allows for an extra $1000 HSA contribution. To use this option for the covered spouse, they have to open their own HSA for that contribution and any transfer would require that spouse to have their own IRA.

Understand that any employer deposits into your HSA on your behalf, count toward the annual limit and reduce the amount available to use a QFHD for.

IRA funds available rule

The IRS also limits what part of your IRA is eligible to be transferred to an HSA via the QFHD strategy. Only the taxable portion of your IRA can be moved as a QHFD. If you made any nondeductible contributions or rolled over after-tax funds, that would be called Basis, and the Basis is not eligible for a QHFD.

Tax effect

While there is no tax effect from moving the IRA money via the QFHD process, there could be to the person(s) using this strategy. Ideally, a QFHD is for people who do not have the funds to contribute to their HSA during a calendar year. If a QFHD is used to replace your normal contribution, you lose the tax benefit of making that contribution. Be sure the benefit of a future smaller RMD by using the QFHD is worth paying more in taxes today. If on Medicare, also be sure your higher MAGI does not push you over an IRMMA limit.

Comparing strategies

In this section, I compare QFHD, QCD, and the Conversion strategies across some important areas.

Size effect on RMD

QFHDs are very limited as the maximum allowed would be under 8% on a $100,000 account. The QCD can have the biggest effect; literally eliminating them unless your RMDs exceed $100,000. Conversions could also achieve total elimination by converting the entire account. The difference, and it is huge, is taxes.

Tax effect

QCDs don't generate taxes itself, and can actually save taxes if the investor can use the Standard Deduction instead of Itemizing on their 1040. Conversions require paying delayed taxes early, by years possibly, with the hope that overall taxes paid will be less. If using the QFHD replaces a pre-tax contribution, the investor's taxes will go up.

IRMMA effect

Here Conversions would have the potentially largest negative effect as every converted dollar gets added to the income used in the IRMMA calculation. Next would be QFHDs if used to replace a pre-tax contribution. QCDs would have a positive effect as it removes dollar-for-dollar RMDs from this calculation.

Current cash flow effect

Using either the QCD or QFHD strategy should improve the investor's taxable cash flow by substituting tax-deferred cash for cash from income or existing accounts. Again, doing a QFHD can cause higher taxes, thus more cash flow need. Unless the investor doesn't incur penalties for not rolling 100% of the converted funds, this strategy requires the investor to incur a cash flow jump to cover the higher tax bill.

Portfolio Strategy

My most important learning here is to keep aware of the retirement account laws. Until a reader commented about QFHDs after reading one of my articles, I wasn't aware that the QFHD strategy existed. In my case, I had the funds available and was watching my income to stay below the first IRMMA limit so I would not have used it anyway, but that is not everyone's situation.

There are two basic strategies for using the QFHD approach. First would be using it in a year you find yourself short of funds, other than in your IRA, to contribute to your HSA. The second would be to wait until the last full calendar year you plan on being covered by an HDHP. That has several risks, the main ones being your employer stops offering an HDHP, or worse, you do not get to pick your retirement date.

Final thought

I would be remiss if I didn't mention there is another strategy that reduces RMDs, but you can tell what I think about it by the article's title: Using A QLAC To Reduce Your RMDs: A Highly Questionable Strategy.