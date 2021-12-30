Joey Ingelhart/E+ via Getty Images

Recap

Exactly one year ago, I recommended long CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and short GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) pair trade. My underlying thesis was due to the major differences in business fundamentals but inline price performance. Year-to-date, CXW went up by ~50% and GEO down ~13%. This is achieved while being market and industry neutral.

Investment Thesis (Revisited)

I argued that CXW is fundamentally better than GEO, for it has:

more favourable customer exposure (more weighted towards ICE and very little BoP exposure) more favourable revenue mix (less managed only beds) more favourable geographic exposure (less exposure to California) most importantly, made further progress on the deleveraging

All these points are still valid, especially on deleveraging. While GEO jumped on the deleveraging train reducing net leverage from 5.2x to 4.7x, CXW reduced leverage ratio from 3.5x at the end of FY2020 to 2.6x in Q3-2021 (a full year ahead of my expectation).

Moreover, the "quality" of deleveraging is quite different as well. CXW actually paid off ~$730 million of debt since Q3-2020 and it smoothed out its maturity wall so that only ~$350 million is due in 2023 (vs. ~$1.2 billion at Q3-2020), of which ~$160 million of credit facility is expected to be extended. On the other hand, GEO's total debt is still stuck around ~$2.9 billion and the $1.7 billion maturity wall in 2024 remains in place.

CXW is Ready to Reward Shareholders

As the result of a successful deleveraging effort, CXW is soon able to shift its focus back to shareholder return. On the Q3-2021 call, CXW's CEO mentioned that he would want to wait until CXW can comfortably live in the 2.25-2.75x leverage target range before returning capital to shareholders via stock buyback (and/or dividend). This will take about another 2 quarters, which coincides with the maturity extension of the credit facility. I expect CXW's leverage ratio to drop below 2.5x by Q2-2022 and for CXW to formally announce some kind of shareholder return campaign in Q3-2022. CXW generated anywhere from $150-300 million free cash flow historically. Using even the low-end, CXW is trading at ~12.5% FCF yield (leveraged FCF/market cap). This means at a minimum, CXW should return 10% to shareholders either through share buyback or a special dividend. Given the limited growth opportunity and an already delevered balance sheet, where to allocate capital is a no-brainer.

GEO will be Distracted by Liability Management

The picture is a little more gloomy for GEO but along with de-REIT, GEO can finally use all its operating cash flow to pay down debt. Unfortunately, though, GEO started with a higher absolute debt balance and delayed the de-REIT decision by a year, so its maturity structure hasn't improved in any meaningful way. It has engaged Lazard as its financial advisor to manage the upcoming maturity wall but no concrete plans have been put forward. The next major maturity is the ~$260 million 2023 notes, which is followed by ~$230 million the 2024 notes and $1.5 billion credit facility. While GEO has enough liquidity to pay off the 2023 notes, doing so would be foolish. At the minimum, it will make convincing the senior secured credit facility lenders to amend and extend very difficult. Any solutions that Lazard comes up with will have to be global in nature (maybe it leaves out the 2026 notes because it's far into the future). To make things even more difficult, the diverse holding base of the 2023 and 2024 notes will make any out-of-court exchange transaction difficult as a minimum acceptance rate is required. Leaving all the game theory aside, the main point here is that GEO will be distracted by its liability management effort and won't give any attention to its shareholders in the near term.

Recent Performance Provides Good Entry Point

GEO actually outperformed CXW on a 6-month basis and the relative performance was flat more recently. I believe GEO's recent performance is due to its de-REIT decision, as well as overall industry fundamental improving related to COVID. This non-differentiated recent performance provides a good entry point for this pair trade again. In addition, CXW is still trading cheap vs. GEO on a EV/EBITDA basis (CXW at 6.0x vs. GEO at 8.4x), further supports the long/short case.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, private prison stocks will not receive any institutional funds flow any more. The retail money is too small to drive the rerating of the stock. This leaves the company itself the only meaning marginal buyer of the stock. CXW has now fixed its balance sheet problem and ready to be the buyer of the last resort, GEO is far from it. What's even worse for GEO shareholder is that GEO might have to issue more dilutive securities to fill some liquidity gaps like it did to take out its 2022 notes. I expect CXW to outperform GEO in 2022 once again.