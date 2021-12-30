Jordan Siemens/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is an exchange traded fund offering investors access to a large portion of the traditional credit universe. The fund has benefitted largely from limited drama in the credit markets and declining interest rates. However, now facing elevated inflation and rising interest rates, BIV has a challenging outlook given its rigid portfolio.

Bonds have earned a core place in nearly every income-oriented portfolio. It comes as no surprise, given their performance stemming from stable interest income and stability during downturns. Over the long term, fixed income has proven to be a safe asset class. Corporate default rates have remained low over decades, meaning income and principal have been safe for investors. Default rates across the entire debt market have remained stable and low, averaging 1.47% over the past three decades. Investment-grade debt has been remarkably safe with an average default rate of 0.10% per year. These limited defaults are heavily weighed by non-investment grade securities, which are excluded entirely from BIV. Strength of the credit market has resulted in stability for funds like BIV. The fund has provided consistent, stable returns since its inception.

BIV offers investors an opportunity to access a substantial portion of the investment-grade domestic fixed income market. The fund is remarkably large with over $50 billion under management, making BIV one of the larger fixed income ETFs trading today. Let's dive into the portfolio and see why BIV is simple and effective.

Portfolio

BIV is one of the most diversified fixed income funds on the planet. With an enormous portfolio, BIV has been able to spread risk effectively essentially eliminating singular bankruptcy risk. While the fund is limited to bonds that mature in five to ten years, the fund still holds over 2,000 individual securities. The majority of this portfolio (45%) is allocated to government debt. The remainder of the portfolio is allocated to investment-grade corporate debt. The largest suballocation within corporate credit is BBB rated, followed by A. The size of this allocation is largely determined by the quantity of issuers within each credit rating. There are more BBB-rated issuers than AAA-rated issuers.

The fund has a mandated goal of providing exposure to intermediate fixed income, meaning bonds maturing within five years or over ten years are almost entirely excluded from the portfolio. The portfolio is constructed consistently with this goal with over 97% of holdings maturing within that five-year range. The intermediate focus results in a weighted average maturity of 7.3 years and an effective duration of 6.6 years. While some funds certainly have longer durations, 6.6 years is a considerable risk in the face of rising rates.

Yields within the portfolio are weak, frankly speaking. The portfolio has an average coupon of 2.4% and a yield to maturity of 1.7% which is expected from the high-quality bias of the fund. Nevertheless, the metrics amount to a relatively weak income stream which has materially declined over time.

Performance

BIV is simple and effective in what it delivers. Investors may access a portfolio of investment-grade and government-issued securities in a scalable and transparent package. With limited default over the fund's history, total return has been stable for BIV.

The fund has delivered dependable income to shareholders without substantial falter along the way. Over the past ten years, the fund has delivered just short of 3.75% annual return, primarily through monthly distribution of interest. Since its inception in 2007, BIV has achieved a superior return profile. While these returns certainly do not stack up to the equity markets, the limited volatility and risk make for a considerably more conservative investment.

As we mentioned, the bulk of BIV's return is generated by the fund's distributions. BIV passes through income which has declined since inception as a result of falling interest rates. The income stemming from BIV is not tax advantaged which is of substance to investors holding shares in taxable accounts. Income generated by interest income is classified as ordinary income meaning it's exposed to the highest tax liabilities. The fund has government bonds which can provide a degree of protection to shareholders with higher state income taxes such as California. Tax implications should be discussed with a qualified tax advisor.

BIV's distribution tracks with interest rates, meaning the fund's income is sensitive to changes in rates. As expected, BIV's distribution has been in decline due to downward movement in rates which has allowed issuers to refinance for low rates. The fund has been less stable in its declining distribution than shorter-term funds such as the Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund (BSV).

With declining interest rates and strong credit performance, BIV has been a reliable asset. BIV has offered dependable income and stable share prices with some appreciation along the way. For over a decade, the fund has delivered solid performance. However, we must always acknowledge that past performance is not indicative of future returns. To that extent, BIV's outlook is not particularly bright. Several factors will hamper BIV's ability to perform looking beyond its peer group.

Considerations

As an index fund, BIV's performance is directly dependent on the performance and health of macro credit markets. Fixed income has some predictive indications that are indicative of incoming risks and volatility.

One of the primary factors in pricing fixed income assets is interest rates. Movement in federal interest rates and the price of a bond have an inverse relationship. When interest rates increase, the price of outstanding bonds decreases and vice versa. This is because when interest rates increase, the opportunity cost of holding those bonds increases. To compensate for this economic disadvantage, the value of these bonds will fall. Generally, bonds with a shorter window to maturity carry less interest rate risk compared to bonds with longer maturities. Long-term bonds have more sensitivity due to the length of cash flows and the future interest rate variability.

The problem for BIV is that interest rates have bottomed are beginning to rise. Having predictable risk associated with interest rates for BIV, shareholders should be sensitive to these increases in interest rates. As a point of reference, let's see how BIV performed during a prior period of rising interest rates. Between 2017 and 2018, the federal funds rate increased from the near-zero rates of the Great Financial Crisis era. The target rate range increased from 0.00%-0.25% to 2.25%-2.50% during that period, the most substantial interest rate build-up since before the Great Financial Crisis.

Source: New York Fed

Unfortunately, BIV's overall performance was poor when interest rates began ratcheting up more sharply in 2018. The fund suffered from a relatively deep price decline, resulting in an unusual loss for BIV shareholders. Given the circumstances, the fund knew this was coming. Unfortunately, there was simply nowhere for BIV to hide given its wide exposure.

BIV shareholders may look at the circumstances today and see similarity. At this point, it seems all but inevitable that interest rates will begin to rise at some point in the next two years. If this happens, BIV's portfolio could feel the pressure that is like 2018. While the Fed has remained reluctant to increase rates due to their sensitivity to the economy, pressure is mounting. With other factors like inflation coming into play, the Federal Reserve may have no choice but to utilize monetary policy to control an overheated economy.

These other factors bring us to our next consideration for BIV's outlook, which is inflation itself. The United States just metered a 6.8% annual rate of inflation in 2021, the highest of the past decade by a wide margin. With such as substantial rise in inflation, asset classes are feeling the pressure to perform as investors fear rising asset prices.

Source: U.S. Inflation Data

The arrival of inflation has provided a new, important consideration. Right now, inflation effectively acts as a hurdle rate as investors must compete against a rising tide of prices. If investors cannot earn at least the rate of inflation, they are not earning a real return on their money. With rates at a bottom, it seems unlikely that price return will be meaningful.

Interest income should continue to remain stable, but modest for the duration of low interest rates. One silver lining worth mentioning is the benefit of rising rates. When issuers begin to refinance at higher rates, the newly issued bonds that fall into the maturity range of BIV will include higher coupons. Increases in coupon rates will translate to higher monthly distributions for shareholders. Much of this joy may be offset to falling market value of current holdings as a result of these rate changes.

Conclusion

BIV is an effective fund which has delivered value to shareholders for over a decade. Vanguard is one of the world's largest asset managers and BIV is a large fund with nearly $40 billion in assets. We failed to mention the expense ratio of five basis points, one of the lowest available. Over a period of ten years, Vanguard will charge $67 of management fees for every $10,000 invested.

The fund has provided a dependable, core investment to shareholders. The portfolio is safe with assets invested in high-quality fixed income issued by the government and investment-grade corporations.

While the fund offers tremendous benefits, BIV's past performance is fueled by tailwinds which may not continue. The fund will be exposed when interest rates begin to rise, putting pressure on share performance. While rising interest rates should support increase distributions, the overall performance will be offset by the impact of interest rate risk on NAV, negating the benefits for shareholders entering now. When combining these risks with the current rate of inflation, the situation becomes worse.

Bonds deserve an allocation in every portfolio. Their consistency provides a moat of stability in volatile times and their interest income is appealing to many investors. That said, it's difficult to get excited about BIV with a TTM yield of 3.42%. Even a fifty basis point increase in rates will wipe out that return considerably from a duration multiple perspective. BIV will survive and over longer terms may even thrive. At this point, we are neutral. If you are a shareholder dead set on an intermediate fixed income ETF, BIV is one of the best available.