Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:NYSE:ADM) is a solid dividend aristocrat which has an impressive dividend growth record of 48 years and counting. As we can see from the two-decade chart, shareholders have been enriched handsomely up until now from both a capital gain and dividend standpoint. Nevertheless, given that shares have almost doubled in value over the past two years, the popular MACD indicator has not been this high for many a year (overbought). Bulls though should be encouraged by the momentum shares demonstrated as they rallied into their May highs this year. Suffice it to say, we do not foresee a top here in ADM just yet although shares may need to undergo some consolidation before the next leg up.

If, however, the monthly MACD indicator does give a bearish crossover, given the height of the indicator, it may be prudent to at least lighten up on one's holdings. The reason being is that compounding within a dividend growth portfolio occurs much quicker when bottoms are bought (because that's when respective dividend yields are at their highest). So, from this standpoint, let's go through the key financial metrics which make up ADM's dividend. Strength here would make us steer toward a period of consolidation as opposed to an aggressive decline.

Dividend Yield

Firstly, from a forward annual dividend amount and yield perspective, ADM's numbers come in at $1.48 & 2.21%. Given the significant upturn in the share price over the recent past, it's not surprising to see the present yield of 2.21% well below ADM's five-year average (3.02%). Many investors use the dividend yield as a barometer on whether the respective investment is cheap or not so we may have a slight over-valuation, to begin with, in ADM.

Dividend Growth

From a dividend growth standpoint, we can see that growth has been tapering off somewhat in recent years as we can see below. The trend which investors need to watch here is inflation. We state this because the 12-month dividend growth rate comes in at 2.8%. If the growth rate were to keep declining and inflation were to keep increasing, then this would reduce the purchasing power of the dividend growth investor.

Period 10-Year Growth Rate (CAGR) 5-Year Growth Rate (CAGR) 3-Year Growth Rate (CAGR) 1-Year Growth Rate (CAGR) Dividend Growth 8.49% 4.28% 3.37% 2.8%

Cash Flow

To see if the declining growth is a function of diminishing cash flow, we go to the cash flow statement. Over the past four quarters, ADM generated just over $4 billion of free cash flow of which $828 million was paid out in dividends. This gives us a payout ratio of just under 21% which looks very attractive on the surface. On closer scrutiny, we see that the company issued more debt than it paid back over the past four quarters. This was one of the reasons why cash flow was higher than previous years.

Balance Sheet

Therefore, when we go to the balance sheet, we see that the company's equity of $21.96 billion and interest-bearings debt of approximately $8.934 at the end of Q3 gives us a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.407. This number is in-line with what we have seen in previous years which is an encouraging trend. Management has continued to be aggressive with its investing initiatives both with capex spend as well as acquisitions. These investments have kept the balance sheet ticking over and have ensured that the company's assets have remained well above the value of the firm's liabilities in general.

Interest Coverage Ratio

No one can really argue with what management is doing when we look at the income statement. EBIT over the past four quarters came in at $2.732 billion whereas interest expense totaled $257 million. This gives us an interest coverage ratio of 10.63 (TTM) which is the highest interest coverage ratio in well over a decade. High interest coverage ratios facilitate sustained dividend growth so this certainly is an encouraging trend for dividend growth investors. Suffice it to say, as long as operating profit keeps on its present growth curve (5.3% growth on average per year over the past three years), then management should be able to return to more attractive increases in the dividend.

Future Growth Expectations

In terms of future projected growth, analysts who follow this stock expect earnings to fall slightly next year from $4.89 per share in 2021 to $4.77 per share next year. Sales also are expected to fall fractionally to just under $82 billion next year. The lack of expected growth next year along with the stock's current valuation (P/B of 1.7) are the likely reasons for the potential MACD crossover we see on the technical chart.

Summary

Therefore, to sum up, we would be of the opinion to let the technicals dictate future direction in Archer-Daniels. Shares are still trading well ahead of their 10-month moving average so there's still not any grave cause for concern. Furthermore, the balance sheet looks in solid shape and interest expense remains approximately 10% of the firm's operating profit. Management has already earmarked up to $7 in earnings per share by 2025 so it will be interesting to see if the nutrition segment can continue to drive ADM's growth forward. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings. We look forward to continued coverage.