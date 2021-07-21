DanielPrudek/iStock via Getty Images

About

Aroa Biosurgery Limited (OTCPK:AARXF) is a New Zealand-based company that develops, manufactures, and distributes surgical and medical products for use in healing of complex wounds and soft tissue reconstruction. The Company was founded in 2008, to advance the extracellular matrix (ECM) technology, based on the regenerative properties of the ruminant forestomach, initially investigated and developed by Dr. Brian Ward. The Company was formerly known as Mesynthes when it operated with contracted scientists from Industrial Research Ltd. The Company accelerated commercialization, transitioning subsequently to its own development team, and relocating and expanding into a new purpose built facility in Auckland, New Zealand in early 2014.

Platform

AROA ECM is a proprietary biomaterial manufactured from ovine (sheep) forestomach tissue, sourced exclusively from New Zealand pasture-raised animals, and minimally processed to separate tissue layers and decellularize the tissue ECM. The ECM contains a rich and complex mix of biological molecules, including more than 150 ECM proteins such as structural proteins, adhesion proteins, proteoglycans, growth factors and basement membrane known to be important in the healing process, which form the bioscaffold or building blocks for the Company's range of soft tissue repair products. Components in the ECM were also observed to attract stem cells. Residual vascular channels in the AROA ECM facilitate rapid establishment of new vasculature and blood supply to help build new tissue in a physiological process called dynamic reciprocity, modulated by constant interaction between cells and the surrounding soft tissue ECM.

(Source: company website)

Products & Pipeline

The Company's products have regulatory approvals in 49 countries, are backed by six patented product families, and have been used in more than 4.5 million procedures globally, as of the Company's 1H-2022 ended September 2021.

(Image: products and pipeline; source: company presentation)

The Company's first product for chronic non-healing wounds, Endoform Dermal Template, was launched in the U.S. in 2013 by Hollister Inc. after obtaining U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) clearance. The Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) provided breakthrough reimbursement for an ECM-based product encouraging widespread access in all sites of care. Since 2018, Endoform Dermal Template is being delivered through a joint venture after Aroa acquired it back.

(Image: Endoform Dermal Template; source: company website)

There are two variants:

Endoform Natural Dermal Template or Restorative Bioscaffold that can be used by any wound care provider from day one, provides a natural porous ECM bioscaffold for rapid cell infiltration, and can indicate the presence or absence of proteases to help restore protease balance and guide re-application

Endoform Antimicrobial Dermal Template or Restorative Bioscaffold containing 0.3% ionic silver that protects the dressing from microbial colonization, is appropriate for management of early acute and chronic wounds with an elevated risk of infection; providing broad spectrum antimicrobial activity for up to 7 days and preventing biofilm formation, it is non-cytotoxic to dermal cells

Myriad Matrix is an engineered ECM graft designed for soft tissue reinforcement and complex wounds, maximizing tissue repair while providing versatility (strong, soft, drapable, and conforming) and adaptability across a wide range of surgical applications, easily customizable in both implantation and dermal repair for a wide range of anatomical sites. Myriad Matrix also rehydrates quickly and is easy to cut, suture or staple. Myriad Morcells is a powder format of Myriad Matrix that optimizes contact with irregular wound beds.

(Images: Left - Matrix, Right - Morcells; source: company website)

The Company's first commercial surgical product, a Reinforced Bioscaffold, was developed in collaboration with TELA Bio Inc. (TELA). Cleared by the FDA in December 2014, it is marketed in two variants - OviTex and OviTex PRS. Clinical studies were initiated in the U.S. in May 2015 for use in ventral hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. Results from one study in 2018 showed accomplishment of reinforcement in all study cases, and from another study in 2021 showed lesser hernia recurrence with OviTex than those with synthetic mesh. Another study results were announced in November 2021, with a 24-month analysis showing hernia recurrence rate remained below 5%.

Symphony "Proliferative Bioscaffold" was developed utilizing the strength of AROA ECM, for application as a graft and to be surgically fixed at the margins. It is designed to support healing during the proliferative phase to reduce time to wound closure, in the outpatient wound care center setting, particularly in patients whose healing is severely impaired or compromised due to diseases such as Diabetic Foot Ulcers & Venous Leg Ulcers. FDA clearance was received in July 2020.

AROA is developing a new system, designed to close tissue cavities at surgical sites created by surgical dissection or tissue removal, with a specially designed ECM implant that is coupled to an external single-use negative pressure pump. Upon deployment, the tissue surfaces are drawn together and held in place, with the tissue fluids being carried by the vacuum to an external fluid collection bag. AROA intends to develop and launch a new class of products utilising this new dead space management platform technology.

Financials

Aroa Biosurgery is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the symbol "ARX." The Company's initial public offering (IPO) of its common stock on the ASX closed in July 2021, which was followed by a secondary capital raising on the ASX in August 2021. The Company stated in its pre-IPO presentation that it will be fully funded through to profitability. The Company has a market capitalization of $252.73 million, with 342.3 million shares outstanding, of which 63.92% is held by the public, and insiders, institutions, public corporations, and private corporations hold 24.39%, 8.25%, 2.19%, and 1.25% respectively.

The Company's financial year ends 31st March. FY-2021 revenue was $15.6 million. Revenue in the first half of FY-2021 was approximately $12 million and guidance for the full FY-2022 and FY-2023 is $25.31 million and $33.62 million respectively. The Company ended 1H-2022 with cash and cash equivalent balance of approximately $45 million and no debt. MD & CEO Dr. Brian Ward said that the Company had adequate cash reserves to continue expanding its US commercial operations, and to broaden its pipeline. The second half of FY-2022 will see the completion of the Company's second manufacturing facility and limited commercial launch of its new product "Symphony."

Risks

The Company is a foreign issuer and does not presently trade in U.S. securities exchanges or OTC markets. AROA manufactures its products in a single location in Auckland, New Zealand. The geographic concentration of AROA's ovine rumen supply, vital to the manufacture of its products, creates risks of disruption due to natural disasters, disease or other events. The Company competes with many existing and potential competitors with better resources. Company's growth is highly reliant on the acceptance of its products by healthcare professionals, including surgeons and wound care specialists, and continued favorable status with respect to reimbursement.

Bottomline

A large portion of the Company's revenue is reliant on U.S. sales, with a total addressable market (TAM) in the U.S. estimated at over $2.5 billion for its existing products, hence the investor interest. However, the Company's U.S. presence presently is through its exclusive sales and distribution partner TELA Bio. Aroa stock may not be available for buying or selling in the U.S. but TELA is trading near low at $12.40 in a 52-week range of $11.03 to $18, and a revenue beat in the last two quarters.