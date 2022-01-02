Soft Landing Or Recession In 2022? (Technically Speaking For 12/27-12/31)

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Using several Fed releases, we can see that, in general, the US economy is in good shape (emphasis added):

With progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen. The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have improved in recent months but continue to be affected by COVID-19. Job gains have been solid in recent months, and the unemployment rate has declined substantially. Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have continued to contribute to elevated levels of inflation. Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.

The Fed uses employment data as a proxy for general economic health for two reasons: full employment is half of the Fed's mandate and labor represents the largest variable cost for business.

There are, however, areas of stress (emphasis added):

Economic activity grew at a modest to moderate pace in most Federal Reserve Districts during October and early November. Several Districts noted that despite strong demand, growth was constrained by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Consumer spending increased modestly; low inventories held back sales of some items, notably light vehicles. Leisure and hospitality activity picked up in most Districts as the spread of the Delta variant ebbed in many areas. Construction activity generally increased but was held back by scarce materials and labor. Nonresidential real estate activity increased widely, while residential real estate activity grew in some Districts but declined in others. Manufacturing growth was solid across Districts, though materials and labor shortages limited expansion. High freight volumes continued to strain distribution systems. Energy activity was generally higher, growth in professional and business services varied widely, and demand for education and health services was largely unchanged. Loan demand increased in almost all Districts, though some reported declines in residential mortgages. Agriculture saw improved financial conditions overall and rising land values. The outlook for overall activity remained positive in most Districts, but some noted uncertainty about when supply chain and labor supply challenges would ease.

Supply chain issues are causing most of these problems. These issues are very deep right now (please see this article for more information). This problem is manifesting in the first dose of inflationary pressure in nearly 30 years: Based on data from the FRED system; author's calculations

The above chart shows the 3, 6, and 12-month averages of the overall and core PCE price index based on Y/Y data. All are rising. Most importantly, the shorter averages are above the longer averages, which means the longer averages will continue to rise. Finally, the longer averages are now above 3%.

As a result, the Fed is now positioned to raise rates more aggressively in 2022: The dot plot from the latest Federal Reserve projections shows that most Fed presidents believe rates will be between .75% and 1% by the end of next year.

Let's wrap-up the economic discussion with these points:

In general, the economic backdrop is positive.

Inflationary pressures, however, are rising, which have ...

Forced the Fed to raise rates in 2022.

The central question then is this: will the Fed engineer a soft landing or recession in 2022?

The answer to that lies largely with the entire supply chain. There's an old economic adage that high prices are the cure for high prices. This means that rising prices accomplish two goals: they encourage the entrance of new players seeking profits while also slowing activity to relieve pricing pressure. Economists thought that these pressures would be diminishing by now, which explains why the Fed called inflationary pressures "transitory" for most of 2021. But the above chart of PCE price pressures indicates that hasn't happened yet. More importantly, there are no preliminary signs of even a modest slowdown yet.

Turning now to the markets, there's an old traders adage: don't fight the Fed. Buy stocks when rates are dropping. Be far more cautious when rates are rising. In other words, as we enter a new trading year, we should be more cautious.

Now, let's look at the longer-term charts to get a "You are here" perspective at the start of a new trading year, starting with the IWM:

2-year (left) and 1-year (right) chart of the IWM from Stockcharts.com

The IWM more than doubled from its pandemic lows in the Spring of 2020 to the Spring of 2021 (left chart). For most of 2021, the index traded sideways. Most importantly, it tried to break-out in November but quickly fell back to its yearly lows.

2-year SPY chart (left) and 1-year SPY chart (right) from Stockcharts.com

The SPY is still in a solid uptrend. The weekly chart (left) is very bullish: prices are in a solid uptrend, all the EMAs are moving higher, the shorter EMAs are above the longer EMAs, and prices are using the shorter EMAs for support. The daily chart (left) shows rising volatility starting in the fall but an overall bullish alignment. 2-year (left) and 1-year (right) chart of the QQQ

The 2-year chart of the QQQ (left) is similar to the SPYs. But the 1-year chart (right) shows that the QQQ is still consolidating between 380-400. The ETF's latest attempt to break out has so-far failed.

The 1-year performance table for all the major index-tracking ETFs highlights this divergence in performance between large and small-cap: From Stockcharts.com

The top three slots are large-caps. Mid-caps are number four, followed by the DIA. Then come micro and small-caps.

This split in performance makes sense fundamentally. Micro and small-caps are largely smaller, growth-oriented companies that most benefit from easy money and massive stimulus scenarios. Larger companies are more firmly established and so are better able to prosper in a rising rates, lower stimulus environment.

Looking forward as of January 1, we have the following:

A rising rate environment, which traders bet will be more supportive of larger-cap companies.

This is seen in the performance tables for the last year.

Now, the real question is the pace of interest rate hikes and if that pace will lead to a soft landing or recession.

That question is highly dependent on the supply chain situation, which is ever-evolving.

As with all things economic, new data could make this analysis moot.

Let's see how it all shakes out.