Introduction

When assessing Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) back not long after the middle of 2021, they had just announced an impending distribution reduction that, as my previous article discussed, stood to be very large. They ended up surprising with only a relatively modest 35% distribution reduction that leaves their yield at a very high 12.81%. Whilst seemingly a positive outlook, the bigger issue right now is not whether they can fund these new distributions in the medium to long-term but rather their impending liquidity crisis, which still means that their distributions could be suspended.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

When initially reviewing their cash flow performance following the third quarter of 2021, it appears quite solid with their operating cash flow of $246.8m for the first nine months sitting a solid 10.22% higher year-on-year versus their equivalent previous result of $223.9m during 2020. Although sadly like many aspects of life, the true story laying under the surface is far different and carries serious ramifications for their ability to remain a going concern in the short-term and thus by extension for their distributions.

Similar to numerous of my analyses, this stems from their working capital movements that can temporarily influence their operating cash flow by a significant extent in either direction. Sadly in this situation, it boosted their operating cash flow very significantly and if removed, their underlying operating cash flow for the first nine months of 2021 was actually negative $96.2m, which means that they burnt cash just funding their operations even before funding their capital expenditure or making any distribution payments.

Whilst the first half of 2021 was already challenging as my previously linked article discussed, this represents a further deterioration versus their underlying operating cash flow of $12.7m, which means that their underlying operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2021 was negative $108.9m. Since their surface-level operating cash flow was $87.7m during the third quarter of 2021, it means that they saw a massive $196.6m working capital draw, which forms an important element of the equation when considering their subsequently discussed liquidity. To put this further into perspective, this working capital draw is larger than even their highest annual operating cash flow during 2018-2020 that was only $159m. Despite this arguably good fortune providing a boost right now, it nevertheless was only a temporary sugar hit that stands to have a hard landing in the coming quarters.

Thanks to their massive working capital draw, their net debt plunged by 10.23% after the third quarter of 2021 to $522.9m versus its previous level of $617.2m at the end of the second quarter. Although if not for this temporary good fortune, their net debt would have actually been $196.6m and thus sitting 16.57% higher than its previous level at $719.5m at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Since their underlying operating cash flow and earnings have both turned deep into the negative, it would be rather pointless to reassess their leverage since their ratios would now produce logically invalid negative results. Plus the far bigger issue is presently their very weak liquidity but if interested in further details regarding their very high leverage, please refer to my previously linked article.

Whilst their current ratio of 0.83 does not appear too problematic, this does not accurately tell the true underlying story of their very weak liquidity. If not for their fortunate working capital draw during the third quarter of 2021, they would have leaned heavily upon their working capital credit facility to bridge the gap given their essentially non-existent cash balance that leaves their cash ratio at only 0.01.

Despite leverage frequently being the bigger medium to long-term issue when it comes to distressed organizations, they tend to only face issues remaining a going concern when they are unable to meet a liability in the short-term, which is determined by their liquidity. Following their massive working capital draw, it stands to reverse in the future as their surface-level cash flow performance realigns with their underlying performance, which will strain their working capital credit facility. Despite still retaining an available balance of $326m, this would have only been $129.4m if not for their $196.6m working capital draw.

If their next quarter sees operating cash flow similar to their underlying results from the third quarter of 2021 at negative $108.9m, it would create a double-whammy that risks exhausting almost their entire working capital credit facility, thereby highlighting the risks of an impending liquidity crisis that would see their distributions suspended as they fight to shore up their liquidity. They have continued funding capital expenditure and distribution payments during the yet-to-be-released fourth quarter of 2021, which only compounds this risk by further draining their working capital facility. If this comes to pass remains to be seen but the outlook is not particularly bright since they rely upon crude oil and refined product markets to be in a contango structure to see sizeable earnings, as per the commentary from management included below.

“The upside can be driven by weather, market structure, specifically at contango and distillates as we saw in 2020…” - Sprague Resources Q3 2021 Conference Call. "Sprague's Adjusted EBITDA increased by 50% over last year as our extensive storage assets enabled us to capture attractive contango opportunities". - Sprague Resources Third Quarter Of 2020 Results Announcement.

A market structure can either be contango, whereby future prices are higher than current prices or backwardation, which is vice-a-versa and sees current prices higher than future prices. Whilst they are influenced by numerous variables, generally speaking, an oversupplied market leads to a contango structure, such as during 2020 and an undersupplied market with rising prices tends to have a backwardation structure, which has been present often throughout 2021 and thus has resulted in their challenging cash flow performance. When looking ahead, the seemingly limited impact of the Omicron Covid-19 variant on oil demand and underproducing from OPEC creates an environment that could easily see oil prices rise higher in the short-term, even reaching well into triple-digit levels and thus increasing the probability of oil and refined product markets remaining in a backwardation structure.

Conclusion

Unless operating conditions improve drastically and quickly, they are facing an impending liquidity crisis as their working capital credit facility is depleted and thus their distributions could be suspended in the coming quarters. Whilst their unit price is near its lowest level in history and could surge higher if operating conditions improve, it would take a brave investor to take a position given these risks and thus I believe that maintaining my neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Sprague Resources’ SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.