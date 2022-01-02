JJ Gouin/iStock via Getty Images

Social Security acts as a retirement safety net for millions of Americans. The system is currently the greatest retirement income source for the majority of Americans. For 25% of retirees, social security represents 90+% of their retirement income.

Older Americans have come up through the workforce paying into social security for many years, and as such, it’s assumed the system will be there when it comes time for them to retire. Unfortunately, that may not be the case.

In fact, 2021’s Social Security Trustees report revealed that all of the SS funds (Disability, Old-Age, and Healthcare) are rapidly bleeding money and are on the fast track for insolvency.

At this rate, Social Security will have depleted all its cash reserves by the year 2034:

source

The pandemic has only accelerated the decline of the social security system. Now with the labor shortage, there are even fewer people paying into the system.

As a result, the combined Social Security trust funds should be insolvent by 2034. The old-age and survivor's insurance fund is projected to be insolvent even earlier than that, in 2033:

source

Unfortunately, if reserves are depleted in 2034 it wouldn’t just affect future retirees. Anyone receiving social security benefits in 2034 would see their benefits slashed by 25% if nothing is done to correct the declining system.

And that’s just the beginning. Benefits would need to be continually reduced as time goes on and the system continues to bleed money.

We’re not trying to guarantee that retiree benefits will end up being cut in 2034. We know it’s an unpopular stance to discuss. However, the fact remains that the longer the US waits to institute any kind of social security reform, the less likely it is to work or to happen at all. This is because the tax implications of such restructuring get worse and more dramatic with each passing year.

Again, we are not arguing that there is a 100% certainty that retirement benefits get cut. However, we do think it is prudent to prepare for a scenario that looks increasingly likely. We’ll discuss how to prepare later on in this article, but first, we need to understand what caused the problem.

Once we understand the specific trends working against the Social Security system, we can then prepare an action plan to hedge against the scenario of benefits being cut.

Old-Age Benefits Approaching Insolvency

The projected insolvency date for social security has been inching closer and closer for years.

The program was predicted to be insolvent by:

2037 in the 2010 report

2035 in the 2020 report

…and now 2034 in the most recent report

The core problem with the system is actually very simple to understand. There are fewer workers paying into the system, and more and more retirees receiving benefits from the system.

Basically, the outflows are greater than the inflows.

When the program was founded back in the ‘40s, the opposite was true. In 1940, there were 159.4 workers for every retiree receiving social security benefits. In 1960, that same ratio was down to just 5.1!

As the population continues to age, there are five main factors working against the social security system for the foreseeable future:

(1) Falling Labor Participation Rates

There are fewer working-age workforce participants paying into the social security system. That’s because there are actually fewer labor force participants, period. This has been a steady trend for the past decade, but was accelerated by the recent pandemic:

Data by YCharts

If we limit our focus to prime-age workers (ages 25-54), we can see that the labor participation rate peaked in the 90s and has also been steadily declining since then.

But as we will see with the next point, it’s not just that fewer prime-age people are working. There are also just far fewer young, working age people coming up through the system period, as a result of declining births.

(2) US Birth Rates Continue to Fall

Since the Great Recession the US birth rate has fallen steadily year after year:

Source: Google

When the fall in birth rates continued into 2020, by dropping 4% lower than its 2019 levels, it brought the US to its lowest birth rates ever. While you might think this is just a temporary result of the pandemic, researchers predict otherwise. Most of them do not expect the birth rate to rebound, so this is another case where COVID once again accelerated a pre-existing trend.

Fewer births mean fewer future workers, which ultimately means fewer people paying into the Social Security system.

(3) Inflation Raising Benefits

Speaking of inflation, we have seen benefits rising steadily. There was a 5.9% benefits increase announced last year, to help counter rising prices and costs. That’s the biggest benefit raise since 1982.

However, this benefits boost will almost certainly accelerate the SSA’s insolvency date, as the increased benefits were not accounted for in the 2021 report. Maya MacGuineas predicts that higher cost of living adjustments ("COLAs") may render the social security trust fund insolvent by 2032, two years earlier than the SSA had previously predicted.

(4) Interest Rates Near Record Lows

You may have wondered: what happens to all that money that gets taken out of each paycheck and put toward social security? Well, it is largely used by the SS Trust Fund to buy Treasury bonds from the US government. The idea is that this generates extra interest on the funds, producing extra income for social security from a revenue stream other than workers.

When bond yields were high (5-10%) this was a wise strategy, as the treasuries were earning a return that even beat the current inflation rate. Today, however, treasury yields are so low that they provide a net negative return after inflation is accounted for. Currently, inflation is running at 6.8%, the highest level in 30 years, but the 10-year treasury rate is only 1.55%:

Data by YCharts

So as the SS Trust Fund continues to buy Treasury bonds, they are actually locking in a negative real return so long as inflation runs higher than current interest rates. Instead of easing the burden on workers, this does the opposite, if anything.

(5) Life Expectancy Is On The Rise

Excluding COVID-19 deaths, suicides, and drug overdoses, life expectancy has been steadily rising, leading to more years spent in retirement.

If we hold rates of death from suicides, overdoses, and alcohol-related poisoning constant at their 2000 levels, and exclude COVID-19 deaths, the US life expectancy would be around 79.2 years - its highest level ever.

What does this have to do with Social Security?

Basically, even though there are more people dying from drug overdoses, suicides, and alcohol-related causes, life expectancy more broadly appears to be increasing for those not afflicted by these things. So the retirees that are likely to live the longest and collect the most benefits over their lifetimes are living longer and longer, putting more financial pressure on the social security system.

So, What’s a Retiree To Do?

At High Yield Investor, we’ve been saying for a while that retirees are ill-advised to follow a traditional 60/40 portfolio, wherein 40% of capital is allocated to Treasuries (IEF) and bonds (VCLT). The yield is simply too low to cover any potential social security benefit cuts.

Unfortunately, yields are equally low and valuations are high in the broader stock market (SPY):

Data by YCharts

Instead, we think retirees should have a healthy allocation to alternative asset classes like REITs, MLPs, YieldCos, and other listed infrastructure companies.

Unlike the small yields on bonds and stocks, these vehicles commonly pay 5, 6, or even up to 8% dividend yields. Even better, many of them are consistent dividend growers, so they’ll raise their dividends annually to help keep pace with the rate of inflation.

For example, one of our favorites, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), a blue-chip among MLPs that offers an 8.2% dividend yield and they’ve grown their dividend for over two decades:

Another good example that we like is W. P. Carey (WPC), a blue-chip net lease REIT that currently yields 5.2%, and just like EPD, it has grown it for 20+ years in a row:

At High Yield Investor, we invest heavily in these high-yielding niches as we attempt to create our own version of social security to prepare for our retirement.

Our portfolio currently yields 5.8% on average and we expect our dividend income stream to grow by ~5-7% per year going forward. We achieve this combination of high yield and steady growth by being very selective and only investing in the very best opportunities that the market has to offer.

Source: High Yield Investor