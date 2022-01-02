Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Background

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) has been on a roll throughout 2021. I previously wrote about the charging station conglomerate in August and since then it has performed nicely. EVgo's price rose from $9 to $18 within 6 days of November. Since then the company's stock has slowly made its descent back down to earth just below $10. This rocky ride may have shook the less risk tolerant investor, but to be a successful long term growth investor, you need to be able to withstand massive stock swings.

Recent strategic initiatives have highlighted recently quarterly reports. EVgo's management has been very active in pursuing partnerships and deals with larger OEMs. I also believe the potential revenue from a high margin fleet management SaaS platform would be instrumental to future profitability. The economics of EVgo's charging stations have not represented the least expensive per unit product. A SaaS platform would enable EVgo the financial flexibility to dive deep into the charging station supply chain and make changes as necessary. Looking forward I believe EVgo is in a great position to benefit from the consumers' infatuation with electric vehicles.

EVgo has Strong Earnings Momentum

Strong earnings have characterized EVgo's past couple of quarters. The strong revenue growth will soon be factored into the stock valuation. Many investors are still on the sidelines waiting to see who leads the electric charging industry. I believe it will be a smaller player like EVgo because they have the sole focus on expanding charging station operations.

Revenue growth of 29% QoQ is a very strong number for this otherwise cash-stricken company. I believe the economics of EVgo could greatly expand if they are able to land large fleet contracts for their Optima program. The potential recurring subscription based revenue would be a great revenue vertical to add to the growing company. This business unit could later be spun off or expanded. Either option would be a great way for EVgo to generate cash to support their operations.

EVgo's revenue breakdown shines the light on the true nature of their revenue stream. Many people don't realize that regulatory credits can make up a good portion of a clean energy company's revenue. Many governments around the world give these credits out to clean energy leaders to stimulate business. The US has historically been very liberal with these credits and has handed them out to many unproven IPOs not just conglomerates like SolarEdge (SEDG) and Enphase Energy (ENPH).

I am surprised that EVgo's revenue mix is not dominated by charging. The company's new unit Optima, the fleet management solutions tool, currently makes up 5-10% of revenue. Moving forward as these fleet solutions become more crucial to OEM success, more and more corporations will enter into long term deals with the Optima team. The regulatory credits from states such as California represent 10% of revenue. This is key to expanding their business because it gives EVgo a fallback if certain endeavors don't pan out. Starting a unit such as Optima brings risks, but the low input cost and high output makes such ventures worthwhile.

Operations have Expanded Due to Strategic Initiatives

Strategic initiatives have been key in expanding EVgo's total addressable market. Currently EVgo has very steady charging operations which accounts for 65% of current revenue. I would look for that number to decline as Optima and the network business becomes more important due to the large number of players trying to enter the charging business. These companies will only have one vendor for electric fleet management. Optima can become a major part of EVgo as their business will be in high demand moving forward.

EVgo has been very diligent in improving their customer base. The company has managed to almost 3x new customer YoY. I believe this is very encouraging as more people buy electric vehicles EVgo's customers will only increase. Long term customer retention will be the most important piece of EVgo's puzzle as they will need to find a way to sustain a competitive advantage over ChargePoint (CHPT) and Blink Charging (BLNK).

EVgo has been increasing guidance due to increasing sales guidance. The 400 new stalls this quarter were strategically placed in major cities that have a high density of electric vehicles. EVgo knows their audience and where they refuel. Having this insight will be crucial because for EVgo to become the new gas station they need to be able to scale efficiently and reliably.

Risks are Lower due to the Macroeconomic Environment

As electrification becomes more pronounced on the US governments radar the risks to the charging industry lessens. The already large subsidy offerings to clean energy companies combined with trillion dollar infrastructure bills give me high conviction on the bright future of the electric vehicles and the charging station industry. EVgo has higher wattage than both ChargePoint and Blink Charging and this fact is not brought up enough. ChargePoint's station wattage is 62.5 kw/hr, Blink Charging's station's wattage goes up to 50 kw/hr, and EVgo's station wattage goes up to 150 kw/hr. EVgo's fundamental wattage advantage will force many gas station owners to pick their charging station. Overall the electrification goals of the current white house will remain a very strong tailwind for EVgo for years to come.

Valuation is Solid Given Peers

EVgo has a solid valuation given the immense upside potential of the stock. I believe that EVgo is a better buy than both ChargePoint and Blink Charging. This is due to EVgo's superior product lineup and pipeline. Moving forward EVgo has the best opportunity to dominate the US charging station market.

EPS is one of the most important indicators for a company's success. EVgo has the best opportunity to expand their EPS out of all the current US charging station operators. I believe that EVgo's lead will further as Optima becomes a more important portion of EVgo's earnings mix.

Looking at a more historic indicator like EV/Sales can be a great way to value a new company. Looking at EVgo's EV/Sales ratio relative to its peers, it's clear to see that EVgo has an expanded valuation. This is due to higher analyst expectations from the stock due to their superior network and product capability.

Conclusion and Rating

I have been long EVgo since August and I continue to recommend investors accumulate EVgo shares. Moving forward the financial situation should help EVgo be self sufficient once the company reaches profitability. Operations and strategic initiatives have been important in curating new business opportunities. Optima is a great way to play the clean energy market and could help EVgo deliver profitability targets before expectations. Overall I remain Very Bullish on EVgo and look forward to reading more material about the company.