Anastasiia Makarevich/iStock via Getty Images

Recently, Realty Income (O) completed the spin-off of its office properties into a separate REIT called Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL).

Therefore, if you owned Realty Income, you must have recently received shares of ONL deposited into your brokerage account.

This has led many members to ask us if we plan to hold or sell these shares.

We did not have an answer on day 1 of trading because we didn't have access to enough information to make a well-informed decision. Moreover, this wasn't really our main priority since our position size is so tiny.

But now, we have finally found answers to all our questions and reached a conclusion. We will not sell just yet, but we don't expect to hold it for the long run either. In what follows, we will first explain why selling now may not be ideal, and secondly, we will explain why you probably don't want to hold to your shares for the long run.

Why Selling ONL Stock Today Isn't Ideal

As is common with spin-offs, ONL sold off heavily in its first days of trading.

It went from $22 per share all the way down to $16.50, and now it is slowly regaining ground and has already recovered back to ~$18 per share.

There are many reasons why spin-offs are so volatile in the first days of trading:

There is not as much information available.

The shareholders commonly don't know much about the new company.

It's a small position for the new owners and the size of the position may not justify the time and cost of proper due diligence.

Many shareholders may be forced to sell if the new spin-off does not fit their portfolio rules.

Finally, a common reason for spin-offs is to get rid of riskier assets, and therefore, the risk profile of the new company may not suitable for many investors.

In the case of ONL specifically, we think that it sold off because there were a lot of forced sellers.

Realty Income is one of the largest REITs in the world and therefore, it is owned by a lot of large-cap-focused ETFs (VNQ), index funds, and other active managers who have a large-cap mandate. But ONL is a small-cap and therefore, it was an automatic sell for most of them.

Moreover, a lot of Realty Income shareholders are conservative, income-seeking retirees who are looking for steady and predictable income from a safe REIT. Realty Income offers that, but ONL clearly doesn't. That alone is enough of a reason for a lot of Realty Income investors to sell their shares of ONL.

While it is impossible to know how ONL will perform in the short run, I think that the initial sell-off caused by all these sellers is now over. The shares dropped to $16.5 and have ever since been recovering as more information came out and new investors came to replace the previous ones.

We don't have a crystal ball, but we think that it is likely that ONL continues this recovery because a lot of the selling had little to do with fundamentals, and at the current price, ONL is cheap. If you are a value investor, you could make a good case for buying ONL following the recent sell-off, and many analysts have already jumped on the bandwagon.

The bull thesis can be recapped in 10 bullet points:

ONL focuses on office properties in suburban markets that benefited from the pandemic.

It owns mainly mission-critical headquarters that are leased to investment-grade tenants. It generates the highest percentage of its revenue (72%) from investment-grade tenants in the entire office REIT sector.

It already generates 1/4 of its revenue from rapidly growing sunbelt markets and it expects to grow that substantially in the coming years.

Given Realty Income's past track record, you would assume that ONL will also benefit from great management.

It is well-positioned to take advantage of any pricing dislocations that may happen in the suburban office market as a result of the pandemic.

It can find properties in the 7-8% cap rate range, which represents an unusually large spread over its cost of debt.

It has low debt today, which should allow it to expand leverage and grow at a good pace for at least a few years.

It is one of the very few pure-play suburban office REITs, and the lack of alternatives may result in more demand for its shares.

Most of its leases are structured as triple or double net, which limits its capex requirement.

Finally, the company is objectively cheap. It is priced at just 8x expected normalized FFO and assuming they set a ~60% payout ratio, the yield would be upward of 7-8%. In today's low yield world, 8% is quite a lot for a REIT with a good management team, a balance sheet that's poised for growth, and a clear strategy.

Therefore, it appears reasonable for us to expect the share price to gradually recover closer to where it was before all the forced selling began.

Generally speaking, it is never a good idea to panic sell in such situations and we are in no rush to sell.

With that said, we still don't expect to hold our shares for the long run, and once the share price recovers somewhat, we will likely sell to reinvest elsewhere. Below we explain why.

Why ONL Isn't A Good Long-Term Hold

The answer is simple.

We are bearish on ONL's current portfolio.

Sure, it may have an attractive strategy, a good management team, low leverage, etc. and all of that helps, but it does not change the fact that it is invested in the wrong property type.

Here you need to understand that we are not just talking about office buildings. We are talking about single-tenant office buildings that are already somewhat older and quickly approaching lease maturity.

In previous articles, I have explained that back in my private equity days, I learned the hard way that single-tenant office properties can be very risky investments.

They attract investors because they can be bought at relatively high cap rates and with long leases, which is all great, but as soon as the lease expires, it can become very difficult to sustain the cash flow. In case of vacancy, these properties typically require substantial capex, tenant improvements, and leasing commissions to find a new tenant, if even possible. Moreover, while the property sits empty, the owner must carry all the operating expenses and it may take a surprisingly long time to find a new tenant.

Source: ONL

The tenants know that landlords want to avoid a vacancy at all costs and therefore, they have significant bargaining power when the lease expires. This is particularly true today because the pandemic may have permanently reduced the demand for office space and/or at the least changed how we use office space.

If ONL had very long leases, we would not have to worry too much since most of its tenants are investment-grade rated, but currently, it only has 3.4 years left on average on its leases and very large lease expirations in the coming years:

Source: ONL

ONL sells this as an opportunity, but I don't buy it. Sure, in select cases, a vacancy may be an opportunity to release at higher rates, but generally speaking, shorter leases are very negative for single-tenant office properties, and especially so in today's environment.

But it gets worse. Most of ONL's office properties were acquired by Verreit (VER) before its merger with Realty Income. VER went through a phase of "growth at all costs", buying a lot of crap at high cap rates just to grow and justify higher salaries. After the management was fired, the new management spent years trying to gradually sell these office properties, many of which had become problematic. The remaining office properties may be somewhat better, but it is not comforting to know this history.

If the releasing was such a great opportunity, Realty Income would have likely kept it for themselves and not rushed to do a spin-off ahead of all the releasing. I suspect that they feared that poor releasing could have affected their market sentiment and decided to separate the office properties before it's too late.

Source: ONL

I have never been a fan of single-tenant office properties due to the capex/releasing issue, and I am especially not a fan of them in the post-covid world. For this reason, I do not expect to hold ONL in the long run. This is a higher risk/higher reward type of REIT and given my outlook for single-tenant office properties, I am not certain that the potential reward is worth the risk.

Overall, ONL reminds us a lot of Washington Prime Group (WPG), a REIT that was spun off from Simon Property Group (SPG). WPG was a collection of assets that SPG did not want to own any longer, and in hindsight, investors should have taken that as a clear warning sign. Unfortunately, many got caught holding the bag because of the low valuation, high yield, and compelling pitch from the management that turned out to be unrealistic.

Bottom Line

ONL has many things working in its favor in the near term. It is discounted due to the forced selling that occurred post-spin-off. It has a good balance sheet with the capacity to expand leverage and acquire properties at high spreads. And finally, it is expected to initiate a dividend, which should result in a high yield, and attract yield-starved investors.

While we don't have a crystal ball, and cannot predict ONL's short-term share price performance, we think this story should overshadow the potential releasing issues at least in the near term, and lead to a recovery in its share price.

If we are correct and ONL recovers in the $20-25 range, we will likely sell and reinvest elsewhere. At the end of the day, it comes down to risk-to-reward, and right now, there are much better opportunities elsewhere.