AnsonLu/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

One of our recent key findings in the stock market today in an inflationary environment was the relationship between market cap and stock performance (return). In that study, we studied the performance of Vanguard Growth ETH (VUG) (which generally holds medium to large-cap companies) against its small-cap counterpart (Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)) and also innovation growth sub-sector funds such as Ark ETFs and BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ).

If our previous suggests that VUG's outperformance is contributed by its medium-to-large cap holdings, then Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) should perform similarly, if not better, to VUG.

This is the main motivation of this study.

Review of Our Past Studies and Scientific Literature

Our first finding was the significant relationship between a fund's proportion of profitable holdings and stock returns. Notice that funds required near 100% profitable holdings to earn positive returns in 2021. This distinction is clearly illustrated in Table 1. Although VBK's market cap is substantially smaller than Ark's ETF, it performed better than Ark's ETF due to the proportion of profitable holdings of VBK.

This observation aligns with scientific studies as well. One scientific literature explained this well. Reilly (1997) explained that the relationship between inflation and stock return is negative. This is because inflation eats into the profit margin, which goes on to affect DuPont components and ROE, and ultimately the stock return.

This explanation also aligns with our view and can explain our first finding. Inflation inflates the prices of goods and services. The inflated prices will then inflate revenue since revenue is a function of quantity sold and price of goods and services sold. If costs increase proportionally with revenue, earnings will also be inflated. The higher earnings will then demand higher stock valuation, which contributes to higher returns for profitable companies. In this respect, the company has to be profitable to enjoy the inflated valuation.

We then asked ourselves another question:

If the profitable company have superior pricing power and/or cost control, wouldn't the company enjoy further inflated valuation and better stock performance?

Our hypothesis was generally bigger companies have better pricing power and cost control due to vertical integration, diversified sources of revenue, and other obvious advantages. In order to remove unsystematic risk from the equation, we studied funds with various weighted-average market caps.

We weren't surprised to find that the larger the weighted average market cap, the better the fund performed (Table 1). When the proportion of profitable holdings and valuation remain constant, we can observe this clear relationship between market cap and stock performance. Several reports suggest that stock market players also realized this relationship and caused a selloff in small-cap stocks in favor of large-cap stocks. This results in a divergence in performance between large-cap and small-cap.

Therefore, the general idea of investing in this inflationary and Omicron-induced uncertain environment is simple: The more profitable and the bigger the company is currently, the better the company will perform.

The next question we asked is:

Will this economic condition persist?

Our research suggests yes, the current economic condition will persist. In our worst-case scenario, even a recession is also on the cards. This makes large-cap stocks even more appealing as blue chips are believed to be the firsts to recover in an economic downturn.

Table 1: Results

ETF Weighted PSR Weighted PER % Profitable Distribution Weighted Market Cap YTD Performance VUG 7.015 36.7 100% $346bn 28% SPY 2.69 22.17 100% >$650bn 25% VBK 4.44 31.2 90% $6.8bn 3% ARKX 9.35 24.2 55% $121bn -7.39% ARKQ 13.7 78 67% $153bn -5.1% ARKW 17.8 98 67% $188bn -14.3% ARKK 16.8 75.6 44% $153bn -17% ARKF 21 108 55% $41bn -17.2% ARKG 22 35.7 20% $14bn -28.45% BIGZ 21 35.5 50% $10.8bn -30%

Source: Author

2021 Economic Theme and Our 2022 Economic Outlook

We felt that the main economic theme of 2021 is inflation. Inflation fears have been the main headlines in major news outlets since February this year, followed by prompt sell-offs. Within the growth sector, some stocks have since recovered past their February peaks. Some barely find any support for their prices.

During the FOMC meeting in March, the Fed gave clear guidance in trying to soothe the market anxiety. Despite inflation ticking up, the Fed reiterated that inflation would be allowed to run hotter to achieve normalized 2% inflation and maximum employment. Therefore, We were keeping a careful eye on employment indicators, including non-farm payroll (NFP) and the unemployment rate since March. Fast forward to today, The Fed finally acknowledged that inflation might not be transitory after all. What comes after is a more aggressive tapering from $15bn to $30bn per month and three rate hikes each in 2022 and 2023 before normalizing at around 2.5% in 2024 (Figure 1). This sums up the economic theme for 2021.

Figure 1: Federal Reserve Interest Rate Projection

Source: The Fed

We also think that inflation fears will remain a major theme going into 2022. Firstly, high inflation is expected to be persistent as wages increase. Fed stated that the current high inflation is caused by supply chain bottlenecks and loose fiscal and monetary policy. A side effect of such a generous fiscal and monetary policy is the shortage of labor. As a result, wages have increased. The Fed stated that increased wages have not contributed to inflation yet, but it is a risk for persistent high inflation. The vicious cycle of higher prices for goods and services and higher wages is a strong source for persistent inflation.

Of course, external intervention from the government and the Fed can help quell inflation. However, according to the Fed's projection, the series of rate hikes will only reach as high as 3% by 2024. Compared to the current adjusted inflation of 10%, 3% or the consensus of 2.5% does not look sufficient to cool down the markets.

On the other hand, several major market indicators are pointing towards a slowing economy or even a recession. The divergence between the performance of large-cap companies and small-cap companies indicates a slowing economy. The divergence is directly observable in Table 1. In addition, the yield curve is also flattening, indicating economic distress.

A recession is certainly on the cards in 2022. The trigger may be the Omicron variant. The loose fiscal and monetary policy had helped avert a major recession when the pandemic struck in 2020. Today's context differs from the 2020s. Because inflation is below 2%, the Fed will be able to utilize excessive quantitative easing to support the economy in 2020. The Fed's capacity to maintain such aggressive monetary policy without increasing inflation in 2022 is very limited. Without a similar level of support in 2020 and 2021, the economy is likely to face a major recession.

The market is certainly spooked by such uncertainty about Omicron. Although early data suggested that Omicron symptoms are less severe than Delta, other researches suggest that there is no such indication. To make matters worse, Omicron grows 70 times quicker than Delta and is projected to be 50% more transmissible. A strong association between cases in Europe and the United States suggests that there will be an increase in Omicron cases in the United States. This may even have come to pass as Omicron is now the dominant strain of new Covid cases in the US.

Following this narrative, we expect inflation and recession fears to be the main theme going into 2022. There's definitely a chance where the Omicron is a "nothing burger." But we hope for the best but prepare for the worse.

MGK: Our research suggests MGK be the ideal growth fund going into 2022

We included MGK in our analysis framework and found MGK to be the best-performing fund. MGK's performance is similar to VUG's because their holdings are similar.

There are slight differences between MGK and VUG that can explain MGK's slight outperformance relative to VUG.

Firstly, MGK's holdings are more concentrated than VUG (109 holdings vs. 280 holdings). Furthermore, VUG's holdings are concentrated on mega-cap companies (as the name "Mega Cap Growth ETF" suggests) (Figure 2 and Figure 3). This is also reflected in MGK's weighted average market cap being three times larger than VUG.

Based on our framework above, the characteristics of MGK's holdings suggest it will be the most resilient growth play among the many funds we've covered.

Table 2: Updated Findings with MGK

ETF Weighted PSR Weighted PER % Top 10 Profitable Distribution Weighted Market Cap YTD Performance MGK 7.57 35.86 100% $1trn 30% VUG 7.015 36.7 100% $346bn 28% SPY 2.69 22.17 100% >$650bn 25% VBK 4.44 31.2 90% $6.8bn 2.5% ARKX 9.35 24.2 55% $121bn -7.39% ARKQ 13.7 78 67% $153bn -5.1% ARKW 17.8 98 67% $188bn -14.3% ARKK 16.8 75.6 44% $153bn -17% ARKF 21 108 55% $41bn -17.2% ARKG 22 35.7 20% $14bn -28.45% BIGZ 21 35.5 50% $10.8bn -30%

Figure 2: MGK's allocations by market cap

Figure 3: VUG's allocations by market cap

Source: Author

Verdict

Our extended studies, which align with scientific literature, suggest that indexed large-cap profitable companies with lower valuations tend to perform in an inflationary environment.

As of the time of writing, we've found MGK to be the ideal investment among the many funds we've analyzed for optimal downside protection without sacrificing growth potential. Although VUG is also favored in the current environment, we'll follow our data and findings to pick MGK over VUG.