Introduction

In November 2020, I wrote a bearish article on SA about Westwater Resources (NYSE:NYSE:WWR), which was making the transition from uranium to graphite.

Today, Westwater Resources is focused solely on graphite and it has started the construction of its graphite facilities. Overall, I still don't see much value in the business but the market valuation has shrunk so much that the company has a negative enterprise value as of the time of writing. In view of this, I no longer feel comfortable being bearish and I'm changing my stance to neutral. Let's review.

Overview of the recent developments

In January, Westwater completed the sale of its uranium business for $1.8 million in shares. Overall, I think that this was a good move as in my view this business had poor economics. Also, the sale is expected to cost by around $4 million per year. Following the closing of this operation, Westwater's main asset is the Coosa graphite project in east-central Alabama. The latter was bought in 2018 in exchange for the issue of 14.1 million shares at a time the company's shares were trading at just above $1 apiece.

Processed graphite comprises 95% of the anode of lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles and is expected to be in a deficit in 2022. Yet, this doesn't mean that every graphite project in the world is worth developing. One year ago, I said that Coosa looked worthless as its net present value (NPV) was negative. Well, it seems that little has changed but Westwater Resources doesn't plan to use its own feeds for a long time anyway. In October 2021, the company announced the results from a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on a processing facility at Coosa that will process material from outside sources for at least five years.

The facility will be located near the town of Kellyton in Alabama. The first phase of the project is expected to cost $202 million and the plant will have a processing capacity to convert around 8,050 mt of natural graphite feedstock into around 3,700 mt coated spherical purified graphite (CSPG) per year. The pre-tax NPV for this phase stands at $119 million and Westwater Resources has already bought two buildings for the project that have a combined area of 90,000 sq ft. One of them will be used as an administrative building, while the other one will be used as a warehouse.

The construction of the plant is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023, while mining at the Coosa graphite deposit could start in 2028. The latter forms part of the second phase of the project and it includes an upgrade to the processing plant to 15,800 mt of CSPG per year. Phase two is much more ambitious and comes with capital costs of $464 million. It's expected to boost the pre-tax NPV to $767 million.

Here is what I don't like about this study. First, the processing plant is set to use Wastewater's own proprietary graphite purification technology. In my view, the latter is unproven and it's possible that it could be less efficient than expected. Take into account that the company's pilot program has produced only 13 metric tonnes of battery-grade graphite products. Second, we don't know the estimated average selling for CSPG that Wastewater is forecasting, which casts significant doubts about the NPV. Third, commercial production in Q1 2023 would mean that Wastewater Resources will need to come up with the needed $202 million in the near future. As of September 2021, the company had $119 million in the bank. Looking at future funding, Wastewater has about $70 million available under an equity agreement with Lincoln Park and another $50 million at-the-market (ATM) facility with Cantor Fitzgerald. Yes, the company can theoretically fund the construction of Phase one, but this will result in significant stock dilution unless the stock price picks up.

Overall, I have doubts that the graphite processing facility will be profitable or that it will be ever built. The reason I'm no longer bearish on the company is the cash reserves. You see, Wastewater's market valuation stands at $74.8 million as of the time of writing, which means that the company's enterprise value is minus $44.2 million based on the September financials. It's likely it could be even lower now considering Wastewater mentioned in its Q3 2021 financial report that it recently sold its shares in enCore Energy (OTCQB:ENCUF) for $3.6 million (page 9 here).

In my view, it's dangerous to be short-selling the shares of a company with a negative enterprise value. One corporate raid and the market valuation could soar. The situation could change in 2022 as Westwater starts committing more funds for the construction of the graphite processing facility and its cash reserves decrease. It could be worth revisiting this company again in the future.

Investor takeaway

Westwater Resources was founded in 1977 and was a uranium producer for a short period of time during the mid-2000s when uranium prices reached a record-high of $140 per pound. Other than that, I think the company has accomplished nothing of note during its existence and I don't expect the future to be much different.

Westwater wants to build a $202 million graphite processing plant in Alabama but I continue to be skeptical about the company's proprietary process for purifying graphite. I also don't like that the recently released DFS is light on details and it's unclear what average selling price for CSPG Wastewater is forecasting.

There are many red flags here and investor sentiment appears to be low at the moment as the enterprise value is negative. In my view, this situation is dangerous for bears and it could be better to close any short positions for the time being. I'm switching to a wait-and-see approach.