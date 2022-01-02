Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Sophie Moradi as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) is one of the leading companies in my portfolio. Under CEO Anna Manning's leadership, the company is ranked 207th on the 2021 Fortune 500 list, jumping up from 225 in 2020. The company is a leader in global life and health reinsurance. Moreover, on November 16, 2021, RGA was selected as the "Life Reinsurer of the Year" at the 25th Asia Insurance Industry Awards 2021 by Asia Insurance Review. The company is recognized for its wide range of activities, including capital management and innovative solutions. I'm bullish on RGA at around $110, and I believe the stock will be worth $170 (again) - the level it traded at in November 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit - implying a 55% upside potential.

Table 1 - RGA current ratings

Performance across segments

RGA's premiums increased 9.5% in 3Q 2021, compared with the same quarter last year. The details show that the premiums in the traditional segment increased by 7.3%, while the premiums in the financial solutions segment increased by 55%. They also show that the company is successful in providing new financial solutions. According to 3Q 2021 earnings presentation, the company has put $55.3B in investment-grade bonds, and $35.5B in AAA/AA/A fixed maturity securities. It reflects that diversification and strong underwriting are the main characteristics of RGA's investment strategy.

A quick snapshot of the company tells us that RGA faced $504M in COVID-19 claims in the third quarter: $250M in the U.S. and Latin America, $5M in Canada, $80M in EMEA, and $169M in the Asia Pacific. India took a $161M charge this quarter, while around $138M of its claims is related to the previous quarter due to India's reporting lag. About $80M of the mentioned costs in EMEA is directly or indirectly linked to COVID-19, driven by the experience in South Africa.

The U.S. and Latin America received $250M in COVID-19 claims in 3Q 2021. Meantime, the net amount of money that insurance companies paid to RGA to receive a specific amount of reinsurance coverage, net premium, has increased to $1555M compared with the prior year's same quarter net premium of $1420M. In Canada, RGA's net premium increased to $289M, about 13.8%. In general, ignoring COVID-19 impacts, I realize that RGA was performing well during previous quarters.

COVID-19 consequences

All industries, more or less, have been affected by COVID-19 waves in recent years. The following table presents the COVID-19 death toll during 2021.

Table 2 - COVID-19 quarterly worldwide daily average deaths in 2021 (until mid-December)

Using the worldmeters.info data, I calculate that in 3Q 2021, the worldwide daily average death toll of COVID-19 was 8959, while this number decreased to 7043 for 4Q until mid-December (see Table 2). What does this trend imply?

Even though the Coronavirus has still kept us in a tight corner, the vaccination process has been successful in making the situation better for industries; thus, it is likely that RGA will face fewer claims in the fourth quarter. To dive deeper, let us remind ourselves that the share of India was about 32% of total COVID-19 claims. Moreover, the company revealed that $138M of $161M of the country's claims were related to the second quarter's deaths. My estimation is that India's claims for the fourth quarter will be about $41M. Also, I estimate South Africa's COVID-19 claims for 4Q 2021 will fall to about $10M. In a nutshell, I estimate that RGA's total cost for 4Q 2021 COVID-19 claims will be about $324M, which shows a 35% decrease compared to that of 3Q 2021 (see Table 3).

Table 3 - RGA COVID-19 claim costs

3Q 2021 results and implications

According to the third quarter report, RGA reported a net loss of $22M, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared with a profit of $3.12 in 3Q 2020. 3Q 2021 total adjusted operating loss was $75M, compared with an adjusted operating income of $239M in 3Q 2020. On the other hand, RGA's net premiums increased to $3.1B in 3Q 2021 from $2.8B in Q3 2020, up 9.5%. Also, the company's average investment yield jumped to 4.95% in 3Q 2021 from 3.66% in the prior year's third quarter.

Another underlying factor in the 3Q 2021 report is about the company's effective capital management. "On the capital front, we deployed $140 million into in-force transactions and repurchased $46 million of common shares at an average price of $113.37", the CEO said. Compared to 2Q 2021, shareholder dividends increased to $50M in 3Q 2021, up 4%. Despite weak earnings, the company increased its dividend payout in 3Q 2021, which implies the management team is aware of the importance of the dividend quality among RGA investors. For 4Q 2021, the company again paid a dividend of $0.73.

What awaits RGA in 1Q 2022?

RGA's future claim costs has a direct relation with the number of deaths due to COVID-19. To understand if RGA could flip the coin in 2022, we should consider different scenarios. Based on the COVID-19 Projections, there are five scenarios on the table (follow details about each scenario on covid19.healthdata.org). Table 4 indicates projected death tolls for 1Q 2022 based on 5 scenarios.

Table 4 - Projected death tolls for 1Q 2022

Using covid19.healthdata.org data and some calculations, I estimate:

If "Current projection" scenario happens, RGA pays $434M in 1Q 2022.

If "Severe Omicron" scenario happens, RGA pays $670M in 1Q 2022.

If "80% mask usage" scenario happens, RGA pays $346M in 1Q 2022.

If "Third dose" scenario happens, RGA pays $388M in 1Q 2022.

If "Reduce vaccine hesitancy" scenario happens, RGA pays $446M in 1Q 2022.

Figure 1 - Daily deaths projection according to 5 scenarios

Anyone who wishes to follow my recommendations on RGA should keep these scenarios in mind since each of these determines COVID-19 worldwide daily average deaths in the first quarter of 2022.

Performance outlook

Apart from COVID-19 consequences, I think RGA Inc. performed well during 2021. In this regard, I compared the company's forward P/E ratio with a number of competitors. RGA's positive forward P/E changes (86% compared with -12%, -22%, and -32%) indicates that Reinsurance Group of America could experience a significant amount of growth in the future.

Figure 2 - Forward price to earnings % change

Moreover, after running a regression analysis to compare RGA's average earnings estimate in 2022 with peer groups, we'll see that RGA looks relatively attractive - the company's average earnings estimate in 2022 is 41.5% higher than the average of the peers, and the forward P/E multiple equals 7.63x, which is 11.3% higher than the average.

Figure 3 - Average earnings estimate

Looking at the average annual return chart for the last 10 years (2011-2021), if one had invested $10,000 in RGA shares 10 years ago, with the option of dividend reinvestment, the purchase would turn into $25,157 today, or an average annual return of 9.67%. Arguably, a 10-year average annual return provides a snapshot of the company's long-term performance for investors.

Figure 4 - RGA 10-year average annual return (as of 31 December 2021)

Valuation

Using Comparable Company Analysis (CCA), I estimate RGA's stock price relative to its competitors in the market. I found out that the data supports my buy positioning. I used CCA to value RGA because it reflects the real-market data; whereas, a method like DCF is based on the future cash flows and market returns. For RGA, it is risky to predict future cash flows due to unexpected events like the pandemic. I found CCA appropriate for RGA's valuation due to the company's relative stability. The problem in using CCA is that it is often hard to find an efficient peer group. I compared RGA with its closest peer companies, based on market cap and operations. Also, I used worldwide daily deaths data to investigate the company's potentials. To indicate the value of similar companies concerning different key ratios, I used common key ratios, which are required in a CCA valuation. To calculate the ratios, data was gathered from the most recent quarterly and TTM data from Seeking Alpha.

Table 5 - RGA and its peers (as of 31 December 2021)

Analyzing other companies' ratios and comparing them with RGA's, we can figure out that RGA looks relatively attractive and is undervalued - the number of years of EBITDA that we need to cover the cost of the company (the EV/EBITDA) equals 6.25x, which is 26.9% below average. Also, RGA's EV/Sales ratio is about 69% less than the peer group's average. Generally speaking, a lower EV/Sales ratio indicates that the company may be undervalued in the market as it has high sales relative to its value. Moreover, in an apple-to-apple comparison, RGA's P/E is less than the comparable companies' average, while its forward P/E percent change, as I mentioned earlier, is higher than others. This result provides a clearer picture of what earnings will look like in the future - the company is expected to experience a significant amount of growth.

Besides RGA, let's do some investigations on the peer group members. Globe Life (GL) and Primerica (PRI) have far higher EV/Sales amounts than the peer group's average, 3.54x, and 2.94x, respectively. It shows that these companies are overvalued. Moreover, PRI's P/E is 147% higher than the group's average. The EV/EBITDA for Voya Financial (VOYA) and American National Group (ANAT) is 58% and 43% below the peer's average, respectively.

Table 6 - RGA stock valuation based on CCA method (as of 31 December 2021)

My valuation of RGA based on the CCA approach indicates a fair price of $170 for the stock, implying a 55.41% upside potential. According to these numbers, the company is worth over $11B in total, more than $4B higher than its current market-cap. Table 7 indicates the fair price for RGA's most important competitors. The table shows that my observations and the peers' stock price valuations are on the same path. Furthermore, RGA has the highest upside potential, 55.41%.

Table 7 - Peers' stock valuation (as of 31 December 2021)

Risks

I note that the following risks should be considered before buying RGA stock:

The company repurchased $46M of common shares at around $113. It may cause a risk for RGA's capital management if the stock price falls.

Insurance companies increased their purchase of coverage during the pandemic, which is likely to decline after COVID-19.

Exchange rate fluctuations drive a crucial risk as RGA's underwritings and premiums relate to these fluctuations.

Despite the high-quality portfolio, 93% investment grade, the company is not immune to economic recession.

Omicron wave of COVID-19 may raise worldwide daily average deaths to more than 11400.

Conclusion

In summary, based on my valuation, buying RGA at about the $110 range has the potential to give you more than 55% upside. If you are on board, make sure you check two things: RGA's capital management strategies and the COVID-19 death toll. Once the worldwide daily average death toll passes 9000, RGA will become a risky investment. I recommend a BUY position for Reinsurance Group of America at around $110.