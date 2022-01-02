Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has continued to do a solid job, supporting the share price to continue to trade at elevated levels. In fact, shares trade towards the higher end of the $130-$150 trading range in which shares have traded for pretty much all of 2021.

In May of last year, I looked at Walmart and concluded that it was a steady, yet not too exciting investment case following shares being re-rated since the outbreak of the pandemic. The company has continued to optimize its portfolio with the sale of underperforming Asda operations in the UK while adding telehealth and e-commerce capabilities. While this was to be applauded, a 25 times earnings multiple looked a bit high to my taste.

The Thesis

Exactly a year ago from today shares already traded at the $150 mark, but when I looked at Walmart in May 2021 shares had retreated a bit to the $140 mark. The company posted its 2020 results earlier in 2021 with full year sales up 7% to $559 billion, with operating earnings up 10% to $22.5 billion, translating into earnings of $5.48 per share.

With tougher comparables coming up as the company was lapsing the pandemic, and the company of course divesting its Asda operations, I found the valuation quite elevated at 25-26 times earnings. This is furthermore the case as capital spending exceeds depreciation charges a bit, yet net debt of $27 billion (ahead of the Asda divestment) is still a relatively modest amount for the company the size and profitability of Walmart.

Given these developments, the 4% earnings yield looked reasonable, yet I failed to get very excited as this is a steady play. One potential trigger on the horizon, yet that is a long-term trigger, is the fact that margins lagged compared to the long-term averages. Operating margins of 4.0% in 2020 came in quite a bit short versus the long-term range of 5-6%. While reversal of these margins could add billions to operating earnings, and push earnings up to $7-$8 per share, achieving this would be a daunting and multi-year task, if achievable.

2021 - Solid

Despite the challenging situation, Walmart started 2021 on a solid note. In May of last year, the company posted 6% comparable sales growth for the first quarter, making that total revenues were up nearly 3% despite the Asda divestment. As this operation was posting losses, divesting it has a huge positive impact on operating income. Together with operating leverage and the lapsing of some margin detrimental developments at the outset of the pandemic, both trends could provide a boom to earnings.

First quarter operating earnings rose 32% amidst these developments to $6.9 billion, as margins came in close to 5%. The company no longer forecasted a small decline in full year adjusted earnings, but actually saw an increase in thigh single digits, which is comforting, indicating a run rate of around $6 per share.

The second quarter results were solid as well, as the company raised the full year earnings guidance to $6.20-$6.35 per share, with the guidance hiked to $6.40 per share alongside the third quarter earnings release, as the company has seen solid operating margins, with operating margins up 60 basis points in the first three quarters alone to 4.8%. This was driven by lapsing of some higher Covid-19 elated expenses, while the underperforming Asda assets furthermore boost the margins.

The company has used some proceeds to cut the share count by 2%, yet net debt was still down to $22 billion, that is excluding lease obligations of course. That is a very modest amount with EBITDA totaling $28 billion in the nine-month period alone, as Walmart continues to be a financial powerhouse.

Despite the solid operating performance so far this year, shares have been dead flat and trading at $145 here, as multiples have contracted to 22-23 times based on the revised full year outlook. By shedding the underperforming assets and delivering on a solid year of execution, margins have been moving closer to 5% as there might be some upside left, yet the company is still dealing with uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, as well as a largely inflationary environment.

Concluding Thoughts

Weighing it all together, I am pleased with the operational execution delivered upon by Walmart, as this performance (in combination with a stagnating share price) is compelling. Right here, shares represent an earnings yield of around 4.5% which starts to look compelling amidst a very strong balance sheet. Yet truth be told is that Walmart should probably trade at a market earnings multiple, perhaps a tiny premium, as I can only conclude that shares are largely fairly valued here as we move into 2022.