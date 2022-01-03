CHENG FENG CHIANG/iStock via Getty Images

The One Way Bets

I go into a bit more detail in Part 1A on my One Way Bets, but this article details the other half of my first (and largest) One Way Bet for 2022. Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is one of the premier MLPs available to investors and is currently my second largest position behind Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). MMP is a huge part of my levered income portfolio, which I will breakdown after a deep dive on MMP. I will also detail some of the tax nuances with holding MLPs and the dreaded K-1 tax form.

Investment Thesis

There aren't many investments that I can think of that offer a 9% yield combined with a distribution growth streak of 20 years. MMP is one of those investments. MMP generates predictable cash flows, has a best-in-class ROIC, and is criminally undervalued at 8.5x cash flows.

I will detail my personal strategy, which might be an interesting idea for risk tolerant investors, but MMP is a fantastic choice for investors no matter what your risk tolerance is. I also summarize the tax implications of buying MLPs like MMP and EPD. Investors looking for an outsized yield that has proven to be reliable over two decades should strongly consider MMP. When you throw in a large buyback program for good measure, investors have plenty of reasons to be very bullish on MMP.

Business Model

MMP operates the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the US. MMP transports consist primarily of gas and diesel, with 9,800 miles of pipelines and refined products terminals and storage to support their operations. Magellan is currently in the process of selling many of its independent refined products terminals in the Southeast.

Source: Investor Fact Sheet

MMP's business is primarily based on fees. Management expects over 85% of their future operating margin to be fee based. MMP's business relying on fees is similar to EPD. I already mentioned EPD's ROIC, which is among the best in the industry, but MMP has proven to be the best capital allocator in the midstream industry, with an average ROIC of 16%.

Source: Investor Presentation

When management has a proven track record of being the best in the industry at capital allocation, investors (and especially value investors) take notice. In today's frothy market, MMP has been able to deploy capital with attractive returns on long lived assets, which eventually flows to the unit holders like myself.

Debt Profile & Liquidity

MMP has set its maximum target debt to EBITDA at 4x. At the end of Q3, it was slightly below that at 3.75x. This is above EPD's 3.2x, but MMP doesn't have any debt maturing before 2025 and has plenty of liquidity for a company of its size with a $1B credit facility.

Valuation

Units of MMP still haven't recovered to pre-COVID levels. With a market cap of $9.6B, MMP is currently trading at approximately 8.5x operating cash flows. The market has given MMP a slightly higher multiple than EPD. In my opinion, this is due to the higher distribution yield. I still view MMP as grossly undervalued, but for a variety of reasons, I have decided to make EPD the larger position of the two.

Source: Fast Graphs

If MMP were to return to an average cash flow multiple just under 11.3x, units of MMP would be trading in the mid-60s range. When you throw in a yield over 9%, investors buying MMP at the current valuation will be handsomely rewarded as the market realizes how much of a steal MMP is. Just like EPD, I am hoping MMP stays undervalued so I can continue to build my position at these prices.

Buybacks!

Unlike EPD, MMP's management has been more aggressive with its buybacks after the COVID induced sell off. MMP has already completed its $750M buyback program that was authorized in 2020 and has authorized an additional $750M buyback in Q3. This is a huge buyback program for a company with a market cap under $10B and is available until 2024. I know that distributions are very tax efficient for MLPs, but in my opinion, repurchases at these valuations is management taking advantage of an opportunity that doesn't happen very often. MLPs like MMP can raise distributions every year, but opportunistic buybacks when the units are clearly undervalued are a good way to return capital to unit holders in my opinion.

Distributions

MMP's distribution yield is even higher than EPD's, with a current yield just under 9%. While MMP's distribution coverage isn't as solid as EPD's 1.7x, it still sits at a respectable 1.2x ratio. MMP has 20 consecutive years of distribution increases, so it is only a couple years behind EPD on that front. Income investors would struggle to find a better combination of current yield and reliability in today's market.

Personal Investing Strategy

Now that I have finished the section of the article on MMP, I wanted to detail my personal strategy with my levered income portfolio. I enjoy reading SA articles on individual companies, but I truly appreciate the authors that are willing to detail their strategies in more detail (buying calls, selling puts, using margin, etc.). This is something that I plan to do in the future, especially if the strategy is more complicated than simply buying the stock.

While adding leverage is a riskier strategy than simply buying units of EPD and MMP, I think it will pay off in a huge way over the next couple years. Rounding out the levered income portfolio are two recent additions that are contrarian bets on Altria (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI).

Let me state in perfectly clear terms that I don't recommend margin to everybody. Some people can be cold and calculating with their investments, and if this description fits you, you might be someone who can play with the margin fire without getting burned. I have been buying more EPD and MMP monthly for the last six months, and I increased both positions by more than 20% in the recent December selloff.

For the portfolio weighting, my levered income portfolio currently consists of 47.6% EPD, 40.2% MMP, 6.8% MO, and 5.4% BTI. I plan to double the size of both tobacco positions before continuing to add to EPD or MMP. I have already written an article about Altria, and I will write up British American Tobacco at some point in the near future.

Source: Author's Calculations

I'm not levered to the hilt and I have significant cushion where I think a margin call is unlikely. All four companies are significantly undervalued and provide huge yields to offset the margin costs. The portfolio currently sports a whopping forward yield of 14.3%, and it is likely to be slightly higher than that as each company raises the distribution or dividend. EPD and MMP both have distribution increase streaks over 20 years, Altria is a Dividend King, and BTI is a global dividend aristocrat. I don't think any of these income streams is in danger of a cut, and I will be adding as much as I think is responsible while they trade at the current prices.

For investors not interested in using margin (or investors that have plenty of cash waiting to be deployed), this group of companies with the above portfolio weights would still yield over 8.4% without leverage. However, I am still adding cash to the portfolio at a decent rate, and there is a significant difference between the margin costs and the income generated by the portfolio.

If this bet goes against me, then so be it. I'm sure I will hear about my strategy in the comment section below, but in my opinion, it's raining gold with these four companies, so I have been reaching for a bigger bucket over the last six months. I'm willing to take additional risks in cases where I view the potential return justifies it. I will wrap up with some of the tax nuances of MLPs.

Tax Considerations With MLPs

Some investors avoid K-1 forms at all costs. However, K-1 forms are just a nuance of this particular investment type in my opinion. Some of you might be asking if it's worth the hassle.

If you can't guess by now, my answer to that question is no doubt. However, you will have to decide for yourself if you (or your tax accountant) are able to deal with added complexity of a K-1 tax form. Personally, I don't think the additional hassle is worth it unless you willing to put a decent chunk of change into it. That amount is different for each investor, but it wouldn't make sense for investors to buy a couple units of EPD or MMP and then have to deal with a K-1.

One other tax implication is that MLPs are not ideal for retirement accounts. MLPs and their distributions already have tax advantages in a regular brokerage account, so owning MLPs in retirement accounts doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me. Owning MLPs in IRA accounts also opens a whole new can of worms for investors without the tax benefits, so I would advise against owning MLPs in these accounts. However, if you are determined to buy MLPs in an IRA, I would strongly advise that investors do thorough research into the additional complications. In my opinion, the best option for holding MLPs is just a regular old brokerage account.

Conclusion

MMP is one of the premier MLPs available to investors today. Units are materially undervalued and are trading at 8.5x operating cash flows. With a 9% yield and an additional $750M buyback program, MMP is intent on returning large amounts of capital to shareholders. MMP is one of best options out there for income investors and is a strong buy at today's prices.

I also covered my personal strategy for investing in EPD and MMP, adding a little leverage to juice the income of the portfolio. While this isn't a recommended strategy for all investors, investors can still secure a yield over 8% in a zero interest rate world without using leverage. In my opinion, the added complexity of the K-1 form is clearly worth it, but each investor will need to make that decision for themselves. While investors might not find gold at the end of every rainbow, they can certainly find juicy distributions at the end of these pipelines.

