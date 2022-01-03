michaelbwatkins/E+ via Getty Images

In recent years I have primarily focused my investment strategy on the COVID-induced themes of technology and reflation. Looking forward to 2022 the macro landscape appears to be changing with monetary conditions set to tighten both in the US and globally. This is a threat to both themes since technology stocks have unusually high valuations and long duration (i.e. no earnings until far into the future) and reflation stocks could be hurt by a slowing economy (although I expect growth to be strong through 2022). One new theme on which I will be increasing my focus is increasing geopolitical tensions between the US and China, at the heart of which is a potential conflict over Taiwan. This situation presents both a tail risk to global financial markets as well as a multi-year theme that could have investment implications. Surprisingly, I have not found too many publicly available articles discussing investment strategies in this context. This article reviews the Taiwan situation and identifies different ways investors can position their portfolios in response.

Overview of Taiwan Situation

Tensions between China and the US over Taiwan have regularly been the subject of news headlines over the past year. Most recently, a senior Chinese diplomat has said that the US is at risk of paying an "unbearable" price over Taiwan indicating the extent to which the situation has escalated. This article provides my perspective on scenarios by which this situation may be resolved and how that could impact markets.

While most readers are likely familiar with the situation, I will summarize here and provide links to more detailed references. In short, there are 3 key players with different desired outcomes.

Taiwan

The ruling DPP party favors eventual formal independence from China for Taiwan which is a view that is supported by the majority of the Taiwanese people.

China

China maintains that Taiwan is a part of China and has indicated that it would use military intervention in the scenario that Taiwan was to try to formally separate from China. Furthermore, China is now taking a more aggressive stance on the issue with Xi Jinping saying that "reunification" must be fulfilled.

US

The US is currently reliant on advanced semiconductors produced in Taiwan, which accounts for more than 90% of global output for advanced semiconductors critical for cutting-edge digital devices and weaponry. This output is produced by a single company: Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM).

To summarize, the reunification of Taiwan is key to China's long-term vision but would put US access to strategic semiconductor technology at risk.

Potential Resolution Scenarios

Military Conflict

This is the scenario that all parties likely hope to avoid. There is a wide range of potential outcomes ranging from an uncontested Chinese invasion of Taiwan, to a successful defense of Taiwan by Taiwan and allies, to a global "World War III" military conflict. This is a tail risk to the markets and humanity in general with many potential outcomes, the details of which are beyond the scope of this article. In the scenario of military conflict, the playbook is relatively straightforward: defense stocks and gold would have the best relative performance. In particular, I like the following:

Defense Contractors

Defense contractors with exposure to space are attractive as this is an area of growing concern for the US military. Both Lockheed Martin (LMT) and L3Harris (LHX) are featured in ARK Invest's Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) which is an endorsement of their future potential. Lockheed is also included in the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ).

Defense IT is likely another area that will see increased investment given the importance of digital transformation. Leidos (LDOS) is my preferred pick here given its attractive valuation with a forward P/E ~13.

Kratos (KTOS) is a smaller but faster-growing contractor (~$2B market cap, 15% projected revenue growth) that is focused on drones. Kratos is also an ARK Invest holding in both the automation and space funds.

Emerging Defense / Cybersecurity Technology

For investors with higher risk tolerance, there are multiple newly-public growth companies with a strong defense focus. Palantir (PLTR) provides AI/ML solutions to the US military. BlackSky (BKSY) and Terran Orbital (TWNT) provide satellite imaging capabilities with an emphasis on serving the US military.

There are also emerging companies with less direct exposure to the US military but could benefit from increased defense spending. 3D printing companies with a focus on space such as Velo3D (VLD) are an interesting area.

Cybersecurity is also an increasing concern for future warfare. CrowdStrike (CRWD), SentinelOne (S), and IronNet (IRNT) are high-growth cybersecurity tech companies in order of risky to extremely risky.

Gold/Commodities

Gold and commodities are historically viewed as safe havens from geopolitical conflict: gold because it is considered a universal currency, and commodities because commodity prices rise when supply chains are disrupted and demand is increased to support military activities. Gold is particularly attractive vs. competing stores of value such as Bitcoin which can be accessed through the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) since in a global conflict in which there is increased uncertainty and political concerns around American and Chinese bonds, global central banks would be more likely to purchase Gold vs. Bitcoin.

The classic way to get gold exposure is through Gold ETFs such as iShares Gold Trust (IAU) or SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) that directly own gold.

Additionally one can invest in gold miners such as Barrick Gold (GOLD) or gold streamers such as Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). Gold streamers are particularly interesting in an inflationary environment because streamers are not exposed to rising labor and material costs.

Finally, commodities are another way to hedge against geopolitical and inflation risks. There are many commodity funds, but I prefer a well-diversified approach such as the WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC).

Peaceful Resolution

In this scenario China and Taiwan peacefully pursue reunification. Note that I do not explore the scenario of a peaceful independence/status quo resolution since the recent aggressive rhetoric from China indicates that this is not a viable outcome. Furthermore, even if a military conflict ultimately is avoided, the defense companies will likely still benefit since I would expect the US to increase military investment to hedge against the military conflict scenario.

The peaceful resolution scenario depends on the US's ability to replicate Taiwan's advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. If the US can replicate this capability, then (1) the strategic value of Taiwan to the US will decrease, which (2) reduces the probability that the US will defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, and ultimately (3) increases the incentive for Taiwan to pursue a peaceful reunification. One way in which this could play out is that as Taiwan loses its advantage in chip manufacturing, Taiwan's economy begins to slow. In the face of a slowing economy, the Taiwanese people could on the margin increase support for peaceful reunification with China as a means for increasing economic security.

The primary beneficiaries in this scenario will be competitors to TSMC.

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF) is widely viewed as the second most advanced chip manufacturer, although it is still considered to be a distant second to TSMC with a much smaller market share. The Samsung OTC listings have low liquidity and the best way to gain exposure to Samsung is through a Korea-focused ETF such as the iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (EWY).

American competitors such as GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) and Intel (INTC) are both seizing on this opportunity to develop advanced semiconductor manufacturing capability in the US. Although both companies are far behind TSMC in terms of technological capabilities, both companies could be the beneficiaries of US support given the criticality of this manufacturing capability to the US.

We are already seeing this scenario play out today. China has been conducting military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. This has led the US to begin developing advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities to reduce its reliance on Taiwanese chips. Thus China has already taken the necessary actions to set into motion the path toward a peaceful resolution. The biggest potential risk in this scenario is that the US is not able to replicate Taiwan's advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities on a timeline that is satisfactory to China.

US-China Decoupling

As a final consideration, I expect a continued rising in tensions between China and the US and a consequential decoupling of the US and China economies. Even though the game theory in the scenarios outlined above favors a peaceful reunification of Taiwan with China, the US will still be incentivized to invest more heavily in defense, advanced semiconductor manufacturing, and China alternatives in the supply chain. Also in all scenarios, Taiwan is a risky investment: in the worst-case scenario there is military conflict and in the best-case scenario there is a loss of its advanced semiconductor technology advantage. The winners of this macro trend will likely be similar to what was observed during the US-China trade war, for example, Vietnam through an ETF such as the VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM), commodity prices, and CPI inflation.