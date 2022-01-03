Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Case and Summary

Remedy Entertainment (OTCPK:RMDEF) (REMEDY:FI) is a small-cap (~$500M) video game development company based in Helsinki, Finland. The company is known for being the developer behind the Max Payne franchise, Quantum Break, Alan Wake, and most recently, Control. In 2017, the company went public and has since remained consistently profitable on an upward trajectory at clips of 33.7% revenue CAGR and 92% net income CAGR.

Unique to Remedy in the video game developer space is their excellent management, lucrative partnerships, and high operating efficiency, all factors that have led to high profitability metrics and smoothed the notorious “lumpy” financials that typically plague video game companies. The company has transitioned into a new growth stage, capitalizing on the success of their partnerships and rising popularity of their IP portfolio to transition into multi-project development. Finally, Remedy has a robust sheet with no debt and a strong cash position, even returning excess capital to shareholders via special dividends to reward shareholders for committing to their growth trajectory.

This article initiates coverage with a very bullish rating on the company going forward.

Remedy Entertainment Overview

Remedy Entertainment has been in business since 1995, but only became publicly traded in 2017, primarily listed on the NASDAQ Finland Exchange. Their first game that brought them critical acclaim was their 2001 blockbuster hit Max Payne published by Take-Two (TTWO). The game went on to include a sequel and even a movie. The rest of Remedy’s portfolio up to 2020 is shown in the figure from their Capital Markets Day 2020 presentation.

Source: Remedy Capital Markets Day 2020 Presentation

Remedy describes itself as being focused on original, cinematic-quality, story-driven games. This focus is primarily on AAA console and PC games, specifically single-player games; however, the company's latest successes are catapulting their foray into multiplayer games that still fit the Remedy "story-driven, cinematic" mold. The company has its own proprietary game engine technology, Northlight, which enables them to produce AAA games with cinematic quality. This technology, and the company’s well-established brand for unique, high-quality story-telling games has captured the interest of behemoths such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Microsoft (MSFT), who have entered into long-term development partnerships with Remedy to assist with their own CrossfireX franchise.

In 2019, Remedy released their greatest success to date, Control, which went on to win several Game of the Year awards. Control sold over 2 million units by December 2020. Control's sales were so strong in 2020 that Remedy experienced a record financial year, according to the company's 2020 Annual Report, despite the game releasing in 2019 and not releasing any games in 2020. Remedy is capitalizing on these record profits by accelerating their plans to becoming a multi-project developer, landing new, industry-disruptive publishing deals, and almost immediately announcing sequels to their latest hit. This brings us to the present day.

Business Model and Growth

Remedy has just under 300 employees, working on a total of seven AAA-caliber games in their pipeline. This level of multi-project operating efficiency is staggering, and naturally begs one to question how this small company is able to both adequately fund and support such a broad portfolio of projects. Additionally, there is the perennial concern of the notorious lumpy financials and "boom-or-bust" video game business. Management at Remedy understands these points, and strategically steers the company to avoid significant cyclical boom-or-bust periods.

Source: Remedy Q3 2021 Financial Report Presentation

The strategy involves adopting multiple revenue models for their various games to "smooth" their financials over time and grow in a sustainable, risk-mitigated way. As the company builds on its success, strengthens its financial independence, and matures its portfolio, it has steadily moved its revenue mix toward the more risk-on, lucrative end of the spectrum. The three models used are: subcontracting work (model A, least profitable), co-financing/external-publishing deals (model B), and co-financing/self-publishing deals (model C, most profitable).

Model A: Remedy contracts their development skillset to other trusted game studios for external games. This is illustrated by their partnership with Microsoft and Tencent for Crossfire. In the eastern markets, Crossfire is hugely popular, coming in only behind PUBG as the second-most played game in the world with 1 billion users. Remedy was approached to develop a single-player story version of this hugely popular multiplayer game. From a qualitative perspective, this signals a ringing endorsement from the industry's biggest players and one of the world's most popular games.

Model B: Remedy receives development fees from publishers to develop Remedy's own internal games. Recently, they entered into an arrangement with Epic games (majority owned by Tencent), allowing Remedy to keep total control of IP and receive 50/50 of the revenue after development costs are recouped, which is being funded entirely by Epic games. This helps the company maintain profitability and business margins consistently positive and "smooth" during the interim between game launches.

Model B is where the majority of the company's current revenue lies, amounting to 70% of total revenue for 2021 YTD according to the company's Q3 2021 financial report. The remaining 30% is from royalties from already launched games. This distribution of revenue has been decreasing over time, where development fees composed 84% in 2019 and 73% in 2020, indicating the company is steadily becoming more self-reliant. Over time, as Remedy's multi-development pipeline matures and more games hit the market, development fees will take up less of the revenue share.

Model C: December 2021 marks the first time Remedy entered into a self-publishing arrangement, through their latest partnership announced with Tencent regarding the company's free-to-play, live-service multiplayer game: Vanguard. This deal involves co-financing development of the game and then Remedy will take full responsibility for publishing the game globally (leading to higher profit margins) except in "select Asian markets," where Tencent will cover publishing, marketing, and operating costs.

Furthermore, in a separate deal, Remedy licensed to Tencent global rights to develop and publish a mobile version of the game. It's no secret that Tencent is a wildly successful video game developer and publisher, primarily when it comes to multiplayer and mobile games, so this business partnership makes sense for Remedy to leverage Tencent's expertise in Asian markets and mobile gaming.

Moving on to operations, it should not be lost on the reader that a gaming studio with under 300 employees working on seven AAA-caliber games simultaneously is mind-boggling. This is unusual even for large studios. Remedy's Chief Operating Officer explains that, in contrast to larger studios, Remedy sub-contracts out small, precise pieces of a game while it is in full production, under Remedy leadership, to trusted external partners.

Remedy's unique operations gives scalability and flexibility depending on the life-cycle of a game, illustrated by the following chart. After the game design and concepts iterate into well-defined, narrow scopes, the expensive full-production phase simply needs to execute on these well-understood tasks, allowing the company to scale teams only on an as-needed basis for their multiple-project pipeline across different life-cycle phases.

Source: Capital Markets Day 2020, COO Presentation

The company's strategy seems to be playing out when we compare the trailing twelve-month operating margins over the past few years to the bigger companies in the industry: Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA), and Take-Two. Remedy's EBIT margins have been growing for years, surpassing even TTWO and EA. It is particularly impressive that this small company is able to grow with the agility of a small-cap, while maintaining sustainable, profitability metrics rivaling matured businesses. As Remedy continues its strategic shift to more lucrative business models, we should expect this operating performance to continue to improve in the future.

Source: Author using TIKR.com database

Financials and Valuations

Undeniably, Remedy remains in a cyclical business; however, the following charts show how the company's business strategy plays out financially. Between game launches, the company still experiences growing revenue and remains profitable. It should be noted that Remedy does not have any "live-service" or subscription-based games on the market yet, so all of the revenue and profits are entirely due to the previously mentioned business models.

In the 2017-2020 period, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 33% and management is guiding for full-year 2021 to have increased revenues and operating profits. As alluded to before, the revenue breakdown is still largely from developer fees under models A and B, but has trended more toward royalties recently due to the launch of Control.

Source: Remedy Q3 2021 Financial Report Presentation

Source: Remedy Q3 2021 Financial Report Presentation

Looking at cashflows, Remedy has experienced generally positive and increasing cashflows. Operating cashflows experienced a bit of headwind early in 2021 as Remedy began to scale up its transition to its multi-project pipeline growth stage. Also of note, while CapEx is usually a negligible factor for a software-driven business, Remedy's CapEx has totaled €7.37M since 2020. This is largely due to Remedy's expansion through a new studio being built in Stockholm, Sweden to tap into additional developer market talent, fueling the company's growth plans.

Source: Remedy Q3 2021 Financial Report Presentation

On the balance sheet, Remedy has no debt, and a cash/cash equivalents position of €57M. This balance sheet allows Remedy to withstand periods of lower cashflow and to help with their expansion plans and increasing self-reliance on financing their product pipeline. The combination of a strong balance sheet and increasing cashflows has even allowed Remedy to distribute some excess capital to shareholders via a special dividend since 2019. In 2021, this special dividend was €0.15/share, amounting to roughly 0.3% yield. This is not significant by any means, but it does signal that management is aligned with shareholders and is committed to unlocking value as the company marches on its growth path.

Lastly, we can look at how operating profits have trended over time to gain additional insight. The chart below shows the trailing twelve-months trend of operating income in millions of Euros. The trend shows a 3-year CAGR of 87.60% in operating profit. Superimposing this data over the revenue history chart earlier, these profits only include one recent game launch, Control. This highlights the investment thesis of a sustainable growth path, unusual for a small video game business.

Source: Author using TIKR.com database

With respect to valuation, Remedy is not a bargain, but perhaps more of a "growth at a reasonable price" consideration, compared to industry peers. To illustrate, since the company is profitable, we can use earnings metrics to evaluate valuations. The following table compares Remedy against some industry peers.

RMDEF ATVI TTWO EA EV/EBIT TTM 33.63 13.62 23.93 33.82 P/E (GAAP) TTM 48.38 19.78 37.09 49.16 PEG Ratio FWD 1.71* 1.26 2.8 7.66

Source: Morningstar Research compiled by Author. * indicates Author estimate

Regarding valuations, a few considerations should be acknowledged. First, even with the risk-mitigating strategy, Remedy's business is still intrinsically cyclical, as they do not yet have a live-service or subscription-based game. Thus, the periods without a major game launch will make the business look more expensive.

The Q1-Q3 2021 period saw no major game releases, though Remedy did launch a remaster of Alan Wake in Q4 2021. This latter fact has led management to guide for higher operating profit and revenue for full-year 2021. When Control launched in the middle of 2019, operating profit increased 10x from €0.61M to €6.53 from 2018 to 2019. Alan Wake Remaster is not a major game launch, and as the company will only realize sales for one quarter in 2021, rather than half a year, we can choose to be conservative and expect operating profit to come in around €17M, up from €13.24M in 2020, a 28% growth. This also includes a ramp-up of development fees as the recently announced Alan Wake 2 game entered full production. Even if the company falls short of this and only grows at 15% operating profit, the valuation metrics are still in-line with most industry peers.

Management hasn't guided for any major releases in 2022, but likely 2023 will include a major release in Alan Wake 2 as it completes full production over the course of the coming year. It can be expected that earnings growth will return to Control levels by that time-frame with compressing valuations led by excellent management.

One last consideration is that in May 2021, it was reported that Tencent acquired a 3.8% stake in Remedy, even while Remedy was trading at all-time highs of €48/share. Tencent usually invests in businesses early on, such as pre-IPO stages, so to see Tencent – perhaps the greatest investor in video game businesses in history – jump in recently gives additional confidence in and endorsement of the business quality and product pipeline at Remedy.

Risks

The primary risk for any video game business is naturally its boom-or-bust cyclical nature. This article already went into detail for how Remedy is strategically maneuvering to mitigate these risks through various revenue-mixing approaches as it grows. Nevertheless, some risk still naturally exists.

Another risk of increasing importance in the video game industry is corporate governance. For some time now, reports have been widespread involving plenty of high-profile issues across the video game industry pertaining to discrimination, harassment, and employee fatigue due to "crunch." Apart from IP, creative and developer talent is the most important asset for a video game business, so there is serious risk if a company is considered undesirable by top talent. Remedy has thus far not experienced the issues listed above, and underscored their high employee engagement metrics at their investor presentation, including only 7% employee turnover rates.

Lastly, unique to Remedy is the low liquidity of the trading stock. The average daily volume is 20K shares out of 13.30M outstanding shares. This has to do with the company being listed on the NASDAQ Finland Exchange. This can be considered as low risk since the company's products are globally known and consumed, and large institutional players exposed to the video game industry are aware of Remedy, exemplified by Tencent's stake earlier this year. As far as volatility is concerned, European investors are naturally more aware of the stock, trading it at a 1-year beta of 1.29.

Conclusion

The highlights of Remedy Entertainment can be concluded as follows: first, the company has no debt and a strong cash position to fuel studio expansion, product expansion, and shareholder returns. Second, the company has excellent management and adopted a risk-mitigated revenue mix to fuel sustainable, profitable growth at CAGR 33% revenue. Third, the company has no history of poor corporate governance, making it a desirable location by top talent. Fourth, the company has transitioned into a multiple product growth pipeline, with increasingly lucrative partnerships and deals. Fifth, the company has excellent operating efficiency and margins compared to matured rivals in the industry. Finally, Tencent is a strong supporter, partner, and stakeholder, capping off the bullish investment case.

Looking forward, readers should be aware that Remedy Entertainment is at its inflection point in its growth with product and studio expansion. The company has already laid out its strategy and is currently executing on it. Investors should be monitoring execution of this strategy, through continuation of the company's superb operational efficiency in delivering on its multi-product pipeline. Reception of the company's growing IP portfolio with consumers is also a key item to monitor as the pipeline matures and games are launched to the market.

The recent pullback in Remedy's share price since Tencent's entry presents a potential entry for new investors in a high-quality, rapidly growing, profitable business. It is the purpose of this article to provide an introduction to the company for readers to follow-through with their own due diligence, and concludes by initiating coverage with a very bullish rating on the company.