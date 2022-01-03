Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

Steelmakers have been on an absolute tear since the worst of the pandemic passed, owed to an unprecedented global economic recovery that has seen demand soar. The industry is benefiting from a virtuous cycle of strong demand begetting strong pricing, and the group of stocks in the steel index produced very strong returns in 2021.

That’s even more so the case with leaders, such as Nucor (NYSE:NUE), and in this article, I’ll make the case that Nucor probably has some additional upside ahead.

We’ll begin with the chart, and it’s pretty simple on this one. We have a stock that produced a massive bull run from the February low into the August high, and has been consolidating ever since.

The stock was hugely overbought by August, and the August high was a negative divergence on the PPO, meaning momentum had already slowed. That’s a warning sign as an investor that a rally has run its course and needs a consolidation. That’s what we’re seeing, but it looks to me like that consolidation may be ending fairly soon.

I’ve annotated a triangle pattern that is forming, and indeed, is very near completion. If that comes to fruition, it should signify the last few squiggles before we get an upside breakout. Triangles are generally continuation patterns, so I expect the break from the pattern to be higher, not lower.

The accumulation/distribution line turned up recently, meaning the stock is being bought throughout the day. This is a bullish sign as it means there are dip buyers; the stock is being bought on weakness rather than sold on strength.

The bottom line on the chart is that we’re very near the end of the triangle here, with the bottom and the top of the triangle 10 to 12 bucks apart. We therefore should get resolution in the coming weeks, and again, I think that resolution will be higher.

Now, let’s take a look at the fundamental picture for Nucor to see if it’s supportive.

Volatility abounds, but moving in the right direction

Just like any other steelmaker, Nucor is beholden to forces outside of its control to an extent. It needs the US economy to need steel products, and it needs them to have strong pricing. Neither of those things is in Nucor’s control, so like any other commodity company, it sees boom and bust cycles. That will never change, and it’s something you have to be okay with if you’re going to own the stock.

That said, Nucor has an extremely impressive operating history, including nearly five consecutive decades of dividend increases. That’s unheard of in the world of commodities precisely because of those boom and bust cycles; it’s so difficult to maintain some level of cash flow to pay dividends through those, but Nucor is truly in a class of its own on that measure.

Nucor’s scale is also absolutely massive, and growing all the time thanks to growth initiatives.

This is a sampling of projects that are recent, including new capacity at existing facilities, or new facilities altogether. You can read the chart yourself but the point is that Nucor has been using some of its excess cash in recent years to fund the next round of growth, which is something it’s been doing for decades. So long as Nucor has extra cash, you can expect more rounds of growth investing.

Nucor’s end markets are heavily concentrated, as you’d expect given it makes steel.

The majority of its revenue comes from construction, but even what doesn’t come from construction is correlated. That includes heavy equipment, machinery and industrial equipment, and even transportation and logistics. All of these industries rely on construction in some capacity, so it is no wonder Nucor and the other steelmakers move up and down based upon the whims of our country’s legislature when it comes to things like infrastructure spending. My take is that Nucor is going to be fine either way, but just know that if/when a recession strikes, construction activity tends to slow very abruptly and sharply. Nucor will suffer as a result.

What makes Nucor great

Now, despite all of the things that are outside of Nucor’s control, there are some critical metrics that it can control, and it has done a wonderful job over time. But before we get to that, let’s first take a look at the company’s revenue revision schedule, which is below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The scale at which Nucor has seen higher revenue estimates is staggering. For instance, when the pandemic hit its worst point last year, 2021 revenue was expected to be about $20 billion. Today, that same estimate is roughly double that level. We’ve seen similar, but less pronounced expansions of the out years, but the point is that the recovery has been amazing. The only thing we need to look out for is that the past few months have seen flat revisions, meaning it looks like the best is behind us. That ties in nicely with the consolidation the stock has seen since the August high.

Nucor has always been a very high quality producer for its entire history, and one way it has done that is through prudent expense management. One of the major problems that steelmakers run into is that they have very high fixed costs. This is fine when revenue is high, because it means operating leverage is very strong, so profits rise sharply. But the opposite happens during weak times, and that’s why Nucor’s dividend history is so impressive. It doesn’t have that problem because of what we see below.

We can see the spread Nucor operates with has been pretty steady over time despite sizable moves in steel and input cost pricing. With soaring sales prices in the first three quarters of 2021, the spread the company received was 1.5X+ what it is normally. This low and variable cost structure not only allows Nucor to weather the tough periods better than other steelmakers, but it allows for the upside when things are good.

We can see this below with the past few years of revenue (in millions of dollars), as well as gross margin and operating margin for the same period (both as percentage of revenue). Data is trailing-twelve-months.

Source: TIKR

We can see that revenue, gross margins, and operating margins all move in sync with each other, which is something you wouldn’t see with a fixed-cost-heavy business. The only issue is that Nucor’s margins are already extremely high given the strength in pricing we’ve seen, so we cannot reasonably expect a bunch more upside. But with economic strength still high, I don’t expect material weakness in margins for the foreseeable future. That supports high earnings.

I mentioned earlier Nucor invests in growth as a standard way of doing business, and you can see why below.

You’d think a company with nearly 50 years of consecutive dividend increases would prioritize the dividend, but Nucor has been so successful because it prioritizes long-term earnings growth, which then supports the dividend. When there is a bumper of cash, like there is now, Nucor buys back shares. That helps drive higher EPS through a lower float, and is just one more way Nucor helps shareholders make money.

Finally, it has been able to do all of this without excessive use of debt. Below, we have total debt and interest expense, both in millions of dollars, for the past handful of years.

Total debt has been steady below $6 billion, but interest expense is only $160 million annually. That’s a very small fraction of operating earnings, so Nucor’s balance sheet strength is outstanding. That gives it substantial flexibility when it comes to investing for future growth, unlike some of its overleveraged competitors.

Let’s value this thing

Of course, with commodity companies that produce volatile earnings, the valuation tends to be just as volatile. To see the earnings volatility, we can look at the company’s EPS revisions below.

The story here is much the same as revenue, but the gains are more magnified due to that operating cost structure we looked at earlier. Estimates for this year, for instance, have risen from ~$4 to $23 in the past twelve months.

The key here is that this level of earnings is very obviously unsustainable, which means we have to account for that in the valuation. Below we have the forward P/E ratio for the past few years to get an idea of how the stock should be valued.

The average multiple, excluding the COVID spike, is around 13X forward earnings. We’re at 9X today, but keep in mind EPS for 2022 is expected to be much lower than 2021, and then 2023 is only about half of 2022. So if we value Nucor on 2023’s earnings, we’re at ~14X. That’s about right, so even in a scenario where earnings collapse by two-third between now and two years’ time, the stock is still fairly valued.

The bottom line is that we have a clear market leader in a group with secular tailwinds that is performing extremely well. The stock is fairly valued, but has a very bullish continuation pattern forming on the chart. Nucor’s variable cost structure helps it thrive in any environment, and if you want a want to play steel demand, Nucor is your best bet. I think it’s going higher after this consolidation is complete.