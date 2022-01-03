My Top 16 Dividend Growth Stock Picks For 2022

Techa Tungateja/iStock via Getty Images

This article presents my top 16 dividend growth [DG] stock picks for 2022. Nine of the eleven GICS sectors are represented, so my picks are quite diverse! I don't have any picks in the Consumer Staples and Real Estate sectors, unfortunately.

As a dividend growth investor, I look to invest in high-quality and safe dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. My watchlist is Dividend Radar, an automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend increase streaks of five or more years. The latest edition (December 24, 2021) contains 731 DG stocks.

To find candidates, I apply several screens. The first set of screens are based on selection criteria I identified earlier this year. The criteria consider Stock Quality, Dividend Safety, Growth Outlook, Income Outlook, and Stock Valuationmetrics. I’ll briefly describe these criteria below.

Additionally, I'm interested in stocks with established dividend histories and stocks that have performed well over the past five years.

Screens

I generally use five stock selection criteria when considering DG stocks for my DivGro portfolio. For this article, I defined two tiers per criterium. To qualify, candidates have to meet the more stringent Tier 1 in four out of five criteria.

Stock Quality

DVK Quality Snapshots assign quality scores (out of 25) to DG stocks. I rate DG stocks based on their quality scores as Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), Fine (19-22), Decent (15-18), Poor (10-14), and Inferior (0-9). Stocks with quality scores of 15-25 are Investment Grade stocks.

For this article, I considered only Investment Grade DG stocks.

Tier 1: Quality Scores ≥ 19

Tier 2: Quality Scores ≥ 15

Dividend Safety

While Dividend Safety Scores is one of the quality indicators of DVK Quality Snapshots, I consider this metric separately. I avoid DG stocks that Simply Safe Dividends deem Unsafe or Very Unsafe. In fact, when looking for new stocks to add to my portfolio, I choose only DG stocks with Safe and Very Safe dividends.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

For this article, I allowed DG stocks with Very Safe, Safe, and Borderline Safe dividends.

Tier 1: Dividend Safety Score > 60

Tier 2: Dividend Safety Score > 40

Growth Outlook

The Chowder Number [C#] sums a stock's forward dividend yield and its 5-year dividend growth rate. It is a growth-oriented metric measuring the likelihood that a DG stock will deliver annualized returns of 8% or more. I color-code the C# green for candidates likely to deliver annualized returns of 8% and yellow for those less likely to do so. Candidates unlikely to deliver annualized returns of 8% are colored red.

For this article, I avoided DG stocks that are unlikely to deliver annualized returns of 8%.

Tier 1: Likely candidates (green)

Tier 2: Less likely candidates (yellow)

Income Outlook

The 5-year Yield on Cost [YOC] is an income-oriented metric indicating what your YOC would be after buying a stock and holding it for five years, assuming the current 5-year dividend growth rate is maintained. I color-code the 5-year YOC column as follows:

red < 2.50% ≤ yellow < 4.00% ≤ green

For this article, I avoid DG stocks if they are unlikely to deliver 5-year YOC’s of at least 2.50%.

Tier 1: 5-year YOC ≥ 4.00%

Tier 2: 5-year YOC ≥ 2.50%

Stock Valuation

I routinely determine fair value estimates of DG stocks to identify suitable candidates for investment. I use a survey approach, collecting fair value estimates and price targets from several online sources such as Morningstar and Finbox. I also estimate fair value using each stock’s five-year average dividend yield. With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

For this article, I considered only DG stocks trading at favorable valuations.

Tier 1: Price ≤ Buy Below price

Tier 2: Price ≤ 1.07 × Buy Below price

My risk-adjusted Buy Below price allows a premium of up to 10% for Exceptional stocks and a premium of up to 5% for Excellent stocks. On the other hand, the Buy Below price requires fair value or below for stocks rated Fine and a discount of at least 10% for stocks rated Decent.

Additional Screen: Dividend Streak

Dividend Radar classifies DG stocks based on the length of their dividend increase streaks. Champions have dividend increase streaks of 25+ years, Contenders have streaks of 10-24 years, and Challengers have streaks of 5-9 years.

For this article, I decided to exclude Challengers and select only stocks with at least a decade of increasing annual dividend payouts.

Additional Screen: Trailing Total Returns

Finally, I wanted to include a performance screen and elected to use trailing total return [TTR], a popular metric among dividend growth investors. The TTR of DG stocks includes both dividend payments and stock price appreciation, annualized over a period of time.

For this article, I required an inflation-beating TTR over the past five years:

5-year TTR ≥ 7.0%

Screening and Ranking

There are 335 Investment Grade DG stocks in Dividend Radar, of which 267 are either Champions or Contenders. In all, sixteen stocks passed my selection criteria and additional screens. Of these, six stocks passed all five Tier 1 criteria and ten stocks passed all but one of the Tier 1 criteria.

I ranked the sixteen candidates by sorting them in descending order based on quality scores, using the following tie-breaking metrics where necessary:

Simply Safe Dividends' Dividend Safety Scores

S&P Credit Ratings

Forward Dividend Yield

I rarely need to use the dividend yield to break ties.

My Top Picks for 2022

Here are my top 16 DG stock picks for 2022 in rank order:

Rank 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Ticker MRK TXN LMT APD CMCSA AMGN TROW AEP Rank 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 Ticker SNA PCAR ALL JPM LHX USB BK BBY

I own the ten highlighted stocks in my DivGro portfolio.

The following company descriptions are my summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

1. Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey, MRK is a global health care company that offers health solutions through prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. MRK markets its products to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government entities and agencies, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers.

2. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

TXN designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. The company operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. It markets and sells semiconductor products through a direct sales force and through distributors, as well as through its website. TXN was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

3. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, LMT is a global security and aerospace company engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems. LMT operates through four segments, Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

4. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, APD produces atmospheric gases (such as oxygen and nitrogen), process gases (such as hydrogen and helium), and specialty gases, as well as the equipment for the production and processing of gases. APD also provides semiconductor materials, refinery hydrogen, natural gas liquefaction, and advanced coatings and adhesives.

5. Comcast (CMCSA)

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, CMCSA is a global media and technology company. The company operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. CMCSA delivers broadband, wireless, and video connectivity; creates, distributes, and streams entertainment, sports, and news; and operates theme parks and resorts.

6. Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Based in Thousand Oaks, California, AMGN is a biotechnology company. The company discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of serious illnesses in the areas of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. AMGN was founded in 1980.

7. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)

Founded in 1937, TROW is a financial services holding company that provides global investment management services to individual and institutional investors in the sponsored T. Rowe Price mutual funds and other investment portfolios, as well as through variable annuity life insurance plans. TROW is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

8. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

AEP is a public utility holding company that engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, and other energy sources. AEP was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

9. Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

SNA manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions. It serves aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. SNA was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

10. PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

PCAR designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The company also supplies aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. Its Financial Services segment provides finance and leasing products. PCAR was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

11. The Allstate Corporation (ALL)

Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, ALL is a holding company engaged in property-liability insurance and life insurance in the United States and Canada. The company sells insurance products covering automobiles, homes, and other properties under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also sells life insurance and voluntary accident and health insurance products.

12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPM is a financial holding company providing investment banking, financial services, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. With assets of about $2.6 trillion, the company serves many prominent corporate, institutional, and government clients around the world. JPM was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)

LHX, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. LHX was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

14. U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Minneapolis-based USB is a financial services holding company that provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, businesses, and institutions in the United States. Its services are available through a network of more than 3,000 banking offices and a network of about 5,000 ATMs. USB was founded in 1863.

15. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)

BK is an investments company that provides financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. BK was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

16. Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)

BBY is a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in North America. The company offers service to the consumers, small business owners, and educators, who visit its stores, engage with Geek Squad agents or use its Websites or mobile applications. BBY was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.

Please note that these DG stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Key Metrics

Below, I present key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors, along with quality indicators and my Buy Below Prices:

Yrs : years of consecutive dividend increases

Qual : DVK Quality Snapshots quality score

Fwd Yield : forward dividend yield for a recent share Price

5-Avg Yield : 5-year average dividend yield

5-DGR : 5-year compound annual growth rate of the dividend

5-YOC : the projected yield on cost after five years of investment

C# : Chowder Number, a popular metric for screening dividend growth stocks

5-TTR : 5-year compound trailing total returns

VL Safety Rank : Value Line's Safety Rank

VL Fin Stren : Value Line's Financial Strength ratings

MS Econ Moat : Morningstar's Economic Moat

S&P Cred Rating : S&P Global's Credit Ratings

SSD Divi Safety : Simply Safe Dividends' Dividend Safety Scores

Buy Below : my risk-adjusted buy below price

–Disc/+Prem : discount or premium of the recent share Price to my Buy Below price

Price: recent share price

Color-coding Ticker : highlighted for stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio

Qual : for color scheme, see DVK Quality Snapshots

Fwd Yield : green if Fwd Yield ≥ 5-Avg Yield

5-YOC : green if 5-YOC ≥ 4.0%, yellow if 5-YOC ≥ 2.5% (but less than 4.0%), and red if 5-YOC < 2.5%

C# : colored based on the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of 8%, according to the Chowder Rule: green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely

Price: green if Price ≤ Buy Below

✝PCAR's forward yield includes a special dividend of $1.50 per share

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 1 Merck & Co (MRK) Health Care Defensive 2 Texas Instruments (TXN) Information Technology Sensitive 3 Lockheed Martin (LMT) Industrials Sensitive 4 Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Materials Cyclical 5 Comcast (CMCSA) Communication Services Sensitive 6 Amgen (AMGN) Health Care Defensive 7 T. Rowe Price (TROW) Financials Cyclical 8 American Electric Power (AEP) Utilities Defensive 9 Snap-on (SNA) Industrials Sensitive 10 PACCAR (PCAR) Industrials Sensitive 11 Allstate (ALL) Financials Cyclical 12 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Financials Cyclical 13 L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Industrials Sensitive 14 U.S. Bancorp (USB) Financials Cyclical 15 The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Financials Cyclical 16 Best Buy (BBY) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical

Commentary

Here are some interesting stats from the Key Metrics Table:

Longest streak: APD, TROW (both Challengers):

Source: created by the author (as are all remaining charts)

Highest forward yield: MRK, AEP, AMGN, USB, PCAR LMT (all above 3%):

Highest 5-year dividend growth rate: TXN, BBY, APD, ALL, AMGN (all above 17.5%):

Highest Chowder Numbers: TXN, BBY, AMGN, ALL (all above 20):

Highest 5-year yield on cost: AMGN, BBY, TXN, ALL (all above 6%):

Highest 5-year trailing total return: TROW, BBY, TXN, JPM, LHX (all above 20%):

Safest dividends: MRK, SNA, APD, TROW, TXN (all 90 or above):

Largest discount: MRK, ALL, CMCSA, LMT, AMGN (all discounted 15% or more):

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I picked my top 16 DG stocks for 2022 using five stock selection criteria and two additional screens. The picks cover nine GICS sectors and have an average yield of 2.82% and an average 5-year dividend growth rate of 13.69%.

Six stocks are rated Excellent (quality score: 23-24), nine stocks are rated Fine (quality scores: 19-22), and one stock is rated Decent (quality scores: 15-18).

Earlier, I said that six stocks passed all five Tier 1 criteria, whereas ten stocks passed all but one of the Tier 1 criteria. The six stocks are TXN, LMT, AMGN, TROW, SNA, and ALL.

Based on your investment style, I would recommend looking at the following stocks first:

For income investors: MRK, AEP, AMGN, USB, PCAR, LMT

For value investors: MRK, ALL, CMCSA, LMT, AMGN

For dividend growth-oriented investors: TXN, BBY, ALL, AMGN

For very safe dividends: MRK, SNA, TROW, TXN

IfAPD trades below $291, it would be suitable for dividend growth-oriented investors and investors looking to buy stocks with very safe dividends.

As always, I encourage readers to do their due diligence before buying any stocks I cover.

Thanks for reading and take care, everybody!