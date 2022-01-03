HempFusion CEO Jason Mitchell - Cannabis Without THC

TRANSCRIPT

Jesse Redmond: Welcome to Seeking Alpha! I'm your host, Jesse Redmond. Today I'm joined by Jason Mitchell, co-founder and CEO of HempFusion (OTCQX:CBDHF). Jason, thanks for joining us.

Jason Mitchell: Oh, thanks, Jesse. I'm glad to be here.

Jesse Redmond: So excited to talk about hemp, CBD, probiotics, all of those things. But I find people in the cannabis hemp wellness CBD space usually come from a bit of an interesting background and ended up here somewhat intentionally. And I'm kind of curious to hear your background and how you ended up getting interested in hemp and CBD.

Jason Mitchell: That one's kind of a kind of a funny one, actually. first of all, I'm a board certified naturally doctor, so my formal training is in product innovation and development of product business development, things of that nature as it relates to dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods and beverage, as well as sports nutrition.

I started out my professional career in a place called Country Life Vitamins. Country Life Vitamins was a family owned company until 2006 six. I started there in 1998. I took them successfully with another executive partner of mine in country life.

We took the Country Life Vitamins successfully through an acquisition by people on foods that was completed in 2006 for the Drexler family, and I stayed on there for several more years before know in 2013. I think it was the end of May 2013, when I departed country life and started my first company Probulin and probiotics, which is a part of the HempFusion wellness family.

But really, the most interesting part about it is this kind of the background that goes a little bit before country life, and that also comes in a little bit towards the tail end of country life is that I grew up in a very conservative time in the late eighties with influencers in my life that are kind of unique that many people know Ronald Reagan's wife, Nancy Reagan. I lived next door to her parents and she was like the poster child for say no to drugs. And and here I am at sixth grade while she's the first lady having breakfast on her patio. I knew all the Secret Service. I had met Ronald Reagan several times as president, but in all honesty, it was just a young kid with a woman to look up to more like a grandmother figure, if you will.

And we just kind of wear those things that she imposed in my mind that, you know, this is your brain on drugs kind of thing. And don't do those things, no matter what teenage experimental mistakes I made and what have you, I still always have that sitting in my mind, and so had this very conservative outlook on many different things, while in 2011 I was diagnosed with a disease compulsory to colitis. It's an inflammatory autoimmune disease, and as an asthmatic doctor, I couldn't even help myself. I had to get, you know, the typical medical care I was, the quality of care that you get from the medical community when it comes to certain diseases that they don't know a lot about sometimes doesn't meet the bar.

In my humble opinion, they don't look far enough for things that they can do. They only prescribe the drugs they know about at that time. And so for me, I had to look for alternatives and things that I could do for myself because the medications had worse side effects, or at least the proposal of worst side effects. It really inspired me to look. But I was extremely anti cannabis. Like, it would be like a political conversation of two different sides that hate each other, like you would if you told me marijuana could heal me or something of that nature, I would have rejected it on its face. I wouldn't even mention it, but it wasn't until 2012 when someone really exposed to me, the idea that certain things in our body called the endocannabinoid system can have a very important impact. I was still anti cannabis.

I found this terpene called beta-caryophyllene. And it inspired me. I found the endocannabinoid system, which wasn't taught in medical school for me, and it got me down the road where I was like, Oh, was I wrong?

And so even though I started Probulin and as my first company in 2013, it was sitting in the back of my mind this whole time that I was going to have to someday apologetically put together. I hadn't been a CBD company or something of that nature around cannabis so that I could apologize for my ignorance for so many years of spewing venom. So that's kind of the background, but I came by it quite honestly and by the fact that I had some issues in my life that I had to deal with.

Jesse Redmond: And are you still a user of the hemp or cannabis products today.

Jason Mitchell: 100%. I am. I don't I don't participate in the THC side of it because I still have that part of me that I don't think. And this is just my humble opinion. I don't judge anybody that does do it recreationally.

I don't believe that cannabis is a recreational thing. I believe that it's always been medicinal. Like, I believe that there are medicinal things that can really, truly change the lives of individuals who need it. And I believe there are truly people that do absolutely need it.

But what I needed personally for my health and well-being did not require the THC side of it. So I am literally on the side of hemp.

Jesse Redmond: Talk to me about starting HempFusion. What was the original suite of products? What was the goal? What was the vision that you saw?

Jason Mitchell: So when we started the company with my co-founders indicator Royce Ryan Griffiths, Andrew Oliver and myself, the four of us got together and conceptually in November of 2015, we're really putting together the ideas of what we wanted to do.

Believe it or not, before we thought about the products, which product development and the science of designing products has been my background for a long time of design. Prior to that point, I'd already designed over 300 industry leading products for country life or Pro billion for other companies that I had done some consulting work that are still in the market today and are successful products. So designing products has been in my DNA for a long time. But before we decide the products were like, Is this even legal? Was my first question and really exploring that?

See, I had intimate dealings with the FDA understanding how the FDA does designs the laws that govern dietary supplements. A lot of people think the dietary dietary supplements are not covered by the FDA. In fact, they are. There's a law called the Food and Drug Cosmetic Act, which is about what products can be done and how they can be manufactured. And then there's something called the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act, which is to say that's what you can marketers say about them. Then there's GMP, there's all kinds of regulations, and people don't necessarily know this, and it's all designed to protect the consumer.

But I wanted to make sure it was even legal so that, believe it or not, that was our first mission. But the first suite of products was an identification of looking at the data. Why would someone want a cannabis based product or have this product?

And we identified that the three main reasons why people are interested are in the areas of pain or discomfort, sleep and stress. Well, pain, unfortunately, is a drug or analgesic claim that follows a drug protocol, and unfortunately, dietary supplements cannot make those claims.

And so until we get much further down the road or develop drugs accordingly or what have you, you have to stay away from that. But sleep and stress were our first two products, in fact, sleep. Our sleep product is still our best selling product today.

Jesse Redmond: And this is maybe jumping ahead a bit. But you guys get into the other cannabinoids like CBN, CPG, those sorts of things.

Jason Mitchell: Well, so OK. So CBD was the first cannabinoid that got attention, but we never focused on just CBD. So it's a really good question that you ask. The way that we've done our extraction from the very beginning was not about isolating CBD.

In fact, the way that we grow, the way that we blend different species of hemp gives us a different, a different composition in our cannabinoid rich oil. And so it's really important to note is that we've always had other cannabinoids.

In fact, HempFusion, the name means hemp fuzed together with all sorts of other things, not just hemp derived. And when we said full spectrum back in 2015, we met a full spectrum of goodies in the basket. We didn't need it to be containing THC.

Less than point three in that broad spectrum was, you know, non no THC because that's what the industry adopted. We meant full spectrum, meaning we embrace everything that nature intended. See, my doctor dissertation was on whole food nutrition, not looking at lycopene in a tomato, but yet looking at a tomato for everything, including lycopene that it had. But when it came to CBD, we always had multiple cannabinoids, multiple terpenes, multiple flavonoids, multiple fatty acids. In fact, we probably have one of the most diverse compositions of a hemp extract oil that you'll find in any company.

In fact, we take a Bordeaux wine approach of blending our hemp to it because it's kind of sexy. We love it. It's something that we've done. We even have a video educating people on. It's about a ten minute video just going to take you through the whole process.

But our hemp oil is designed from five different strains of EU registered, which is a very difficult process. DNA verified heirloom industrial hemp. It's yellow bread, ScanWatch go Senegal fedora in Future 75, and this blend gives you this really unique of cannabinoid profile.

Jesse Redmond: So, so you're interested in the full spectrum, but you're not putting out dedicated CBD and or CBD products at this point.

Jason Mitchell: We're not putting out a dedicated CV CBD CBD because those become isolates. And according to the FDA's eyes, isolating a cannabinoid would qualify it as a drug and thus would not be legal in a dietary supplement much. The reason why what we're facing now are these new pending regulations coming by pressure from Congress, but will require that and in Iceland is considered a drug. That's just the nature of what the rules are. And so you have to submit what's called a new dietary ingredient notification to the FDA to even have the ability to move forward.

And so, you know, it's really interesting to clarify that role, but I don't believe that in the world of plants because I think plants are so important, we're supposed to have this real, affectionate, intimate relationship with plants of plants were never meant to be isolated.

I think that there are multiple compounds that act as support structures within these plants that make one compound more valuable when they're in company of others. So isolating as a single one and saying this ratio is important whenever anybody else, how can you get a one to one ratio if you don't isolate them?

Like, well, why should the plant never had it? So why should we think that the plant is in is not itself medicinal? Embrace it the way it is.

Jesse Redmond: And with this fall, Jason, under the category of the entourage, effect 100%.

Jason Mitchell: The entourage effect is the dance, right? It's the dance of having all these know what a lot of people they'll think almost arrogantly, that they can isolate maybe a handful of cannabinoids that they believe are better and then put it together as their own version of Entourage.

But one other thing into this nature has had a plan so far bigger and greater than we'll ever have. And in all my research about health, food, nutrition, it taught me one thing isolating a chemical is a really dangerous road to head down.

Embracing nature for what it offers naturally means you can reach success. You can find results that you never would have ever experienced otherwise.

Jesse Redmond: And help us understand the opportunity set for your suite of products. I would guess the potential TAM or total addressable market for CBD is massive, and maybe it's more of an adoption issue. Can you speak a little bit around how big that market is and maybe where we are in terms of cracking it?

Jason Mitchell: So I believe that there's been so many different estimates on how big the CBD market can be, but we know that it's going to be a multibillion dollar market. I think at the end of 2018, when they passed the farm bill, they were suggesting that the market was going to be like $50 billion by the end of 2025. And then the reality of 2019 came into play and everybody started growing hemp and everybody started putting it on the shelves. And there's over 3500 brands that came into play. Then 2020 came along and reality set in and COVID set in and all these other things.

And now we're in 2021 and people are realizing that maybe 500 brands is too many brands that maybe the market wasn't as big now as we think it needs to be. And that was primarily driven by one thing.

A lack of clarity from a regulation standpoint led to insecurity of big retailers and platforms like Amazon or Target or Walmart getting involved. And those are some of the biggest players in the world. And so because they're limiting what they get involved in, even some of the other retailers like Publix and Albertsons and Kroger and all these other wonderful retailers they're only involved in so far as topicals and topicals have already been determined as selling well. But ingestible products that contain CBD are five to ten x. I believe right now the estimates are about a 26 billion dollar industry by the end of 2026.

When we get some regulatory clarity, there's going to be a handful of companies that are going to move forward in a very expressly fast way. And that's one of where one of them.

We've already done all the toxicology studies. We've done all the necessary work to appeal to the FDA's ability to get through the NDIS process or for food and beverage to complete, showing that our products are grass or generally recognized as safe.

We've done all the things that are required to be prepared for those steps. But the addressable market is going to be see, I think once we get through the clarity door, what we're going to have is we're going to have an ability to really, truly show what we're made of from a marketing standpoint.

So for the brands that make it through now, it's about good marketing. It's about really, truly showing what differentiates your brand. And so we've done some things this year that I know we're eventually going to talk about in this interview, but we've done some things this year that put us in the driving position to acquire most of

the market share, or at least what we believe to be a large portion of that market share from a demographic perspective on who we appeal to and how and why.

Jesse Redmond: And what does your suite of products look like today, you mentioned not heavy in the adjustable. So at this point, but in terms of the suite of products, what does it look like right now?

Jason Mitchell: So if we were to just give a little brief, which is some part of what we're going to talk about towards the end, I'm sure, is that first of all, HempFusion started its business on ingestible. We did the exact opposite on some other companies and have really good distribution are injectables.

We have gummies and tinctures and capsules and structure function capsules like Slip Street, excuse me, sleep, stress, energy and so on. We also have gummies for immune and CBD. We have a lot of really wonderful injectables that are all adhering to all the compliant elements that we've built over the last couple of years.

In addition to that, we have topicals, but we focused on OTC over-the-counter drug listed topicals that follow all of the proper drug validation steps. So we have National Drug Code numbers on eight products with more coming.

Jesse Redmond: It's not what you feel, it's what you don't feel. And I think a lot of those people were looking for something that was going to be maybe a little more of a head change or a little bit more of an identifiable effect.

And over the course of a year, the smokeable flower didn't do well, the gummies didn't do well. The pain cream actually continues to do to do well for my friend's business kind of like you, that's been a real good product.

But the reason I bring up the conversation is I'm trying to understand in terms of in terms of the CBD market, I found people that were not THC consumers and were coming in cold, so to speak, and experience CBD.

We're kind of taken aback by it a bit and said, Wow, this is great and came back the next week to get more stuff versus the THC crowd. I found harder to move over to the CBD products. I'm curious if that's kind of consistent with your expectations and more broadly speaking, who is the typical CBD buyer?

Jason Mitchell: So that's such a good observation, because here's the deal no one can refute, if I feel it, it must be real. And so there's truth around that and we're never going to escape that. But I would argue that if CBD is manufactured correctly, if it's blended correctly and the formulation is correct, you will feel it.

It is much the reason why HempFusion was never relying solely on CBD. As its result, HempFusion means hemp fuzed together with other key factors. So in our sleep formula, we also used Farm GABA, something that helps to relax the mind and is an experiential tool that once combined, when you get to that sleep state, you feel it, experience it, wake the next day and have realization that you slept better than you had before. And so therefore there is reality and repeat purchase in suits. And so having an experience is important to your point.

But I thought some interesting data that came up this year is while I do believe the THC user is a harder consumer to convert over to a non THC product, there is a larger audience of people that are not THC users that don't want that headspace of what THC does, in fact, are rabidly opposed to it, especially our older baby boomer crowd that are looking for pain relief or things of that nature, an experience that actually gives them something of a benefit as opposed to some of the drugs that might be prescribed and so on.

And so I truly believe that you're going to find the individuals that were totally adamantly opposed to it are more open to CBD. And so I think the addressable market might actually be ultimately larger as soon as trust and availability in a very federal way as opposed to these state by state legislative scenarios.

I think when there's more trust built, I think you're going to see a very large audience move to CBD. What I thought was interesting from a data perspective was that we are now seeing that approximately. And please don't quote me on that on whether or not this is accurate.

This is only data that I've acquired is that they're now seeing that about 30% of the CBD purchases are now happening at a dispensary because people are truly interested in non THC experiences because they don't necessarily want that.

Had that had change, right? Like they they want to feel feel it. But as long as a product is made correctly, they do experience results, and that's where confusion puts other ingredients in there to make sure it's a collective effect, right?

Like that, we get it from a stress relief, ashwagandha or from a sleep perspective. We use a non hangover like, you know, melatonin can sometimes be challenging, but when it comes to like, FarmTogether helps to shut the mine down so it can relax from those thoughts that are go to your head.

So it's sort of a. A daily experience, noise canceling device, right? You can just relax and then trying to focus on experiences like that that are healthy, well and wise so that they can actually move forward to feel good, like we want to get people feeling better.

And that's really important.

Jesse Redmond: And one more question as it relates to cannabis in the cannabis business, vertical integration is very popular in some states as required, but broadly speaking, is something that people are using to enhance their margins and to get better control of their supply chain.

Is this something that you see Hempfusion getting into in terms of having an interest in growing the hemp? Or are you happy working with more distributors on that side and focusing on the formulations?

Jason Mitchell: So just so we're clear, Hempfusion has only used one raw material since day one. We've always used the same raw materials and exclusive raw material to us. It's something that we've procured and cultivated over a long relationship, and vertical integration is very important to us.

With the exception of farming, we're never going to be a farmer. Because I think farmers are experts at what they do, and we want to leave them to be the experts that they are and doing what they do, just have contracts with them so that we can always make sure that we have a consistent supply and we have that well, well planned out. But from extraction forward, from the biomass forward, it is something of an aspirational thing that we will eventually have at some point, yes. But remember, all of the toxicology studies, all the safety assessment and everything that would build into what is called an MBAM or grass formation is related to the raw material. So we are very connected, almost genetically connected to our raw material now forever. And so as a result, we've built a lot of intellectual property around that, and so very special things are coming on that front.

Jesse Redmond: And in terms of really getting to the next level, it seems like a huge step will be when these products can be more broadly available in places like Walgreens, CVS. But in addition to that, also adding formulations like Advil, plus CBD being something that's on the shelf.

How far away do you think we are from seeing that kind of normalization and adoption? And I know it's a regulatory question which is a little bit tricky, but it seems like for your business, you can do very well under the current regulatory construct.

But it seems like it really requires some changes, perhaps to get you guys and the industry to the next level. I'm just curious if you could talk about what's required and what do you think is a reasonable time frame for something like that to happen?

Jason Mitchell: So first of all, we can do reasonably well in the market today, but there are still holdouts of key retailers and platforms like Amazon and Target and Walmart and Costco and some of the club and convenience like 7-Eleven and some of the bigger players in market that just give you massive distribution that are holdouts on CBD right now because they're waiting for a shift from a regulatory perspective federally so we can still do really well. In fact, the guidance we gave to the investors in in September of 20 to 25 million in 2022 is without consideration of much of any positivity or blue sky coming from a regulatory change.

So clearly, we can build a pretty significant business here. Now the second step, though, is when you get federal clarity right? From a regulatory standpoint, if you're already prepared today and you have the distribution footprint, we know that the data shows that revenue can grow by five to ten X.

And we know that because we know that ingestible sell about five to ten x better from a revenue generation standpoint than than a topical. The two acquisitions that we made, we have already beat, we're already launching. I think this week it's actually on the Apotheker website with a countdown.

We're going to be launching their suite of injectable products, having never had them before in their history. And the same is coming with Sagely Naturals, which we're super excited about that. So that's going to give us the growth.

But when you talk about the next level of and where we go with federal clarity is going to give us dietary supplements, foods, beverages and stuff like that. When you talk about adding it to Tylenol or Advil or things of that nature, now you're going to a drug level will be at Adobe, at an over-the-counter non prescribed drug, being that there's already a prescription drug out there moving it. So what I would think, and I'm not a drug expert, but I think that's a class five drug. When you start looking at something like that, I think we're quite a bit of a ways away from that.

I think we need to get over the hurdle of dietary supplements making that available, proving that it's safe, confirming with retailers and making sure that that vetting element will allow us the ability to access platforms like Amazon. And then I think data will be collected.

By a lot of companies before they go headstrong into that, I do believe that we're less than five years away from a drug company really getting into that realm. But I would say we're only weeks if not just a few months away from having clarity on the front of dietary supplements and potentially even food or beverage, because I think we're right there right now. Sitting in front of the FDA, you have H.R. 41, which is House of Representatives Bill H.R. 41. You have Senate Bill 6098 and a brand new one that was just introduced. And that's just domestic.

Health Canada already has Health Canada notifications, whereby if it's grown in Canada and things of that nature and you do your formulations there, there's already a path forward for CBD, which is really wonderful in Europe. You have novel food submissions, no food ingredient submissions, of which we as a company have already submitted to FSA in the UK and EFSA in Europe. Out of 800 applications submitted in the UK, there's 650 that have been rejected, and we're still one of the select few that are already heading towards validation because we've submitted legitimate data of proof of safety and efficacy and so on.

So I think if you've done the things right in the past three years, you're going to have a very successful right in the next coming one or two or three years. And so that's where we've set ourselves up for.

It's been expensive to get here, but now that we're here, we can optimize cost structure and be able to take advantage of this ride now. And so we believe that the dietary supplement arena globally, we're weeks, if not months away from real true clarity federally here in the US, but even potentially globally.

So at least for Europe. And so we're really excited about that. So Canada, Europe, the U.S. on the CBD side, already a very important part, but I don't ever want to forget Probulin, which is big in the Middle East and other international destinations and is already large in itself, so we're really, really excited about the portfolio and how we've developed it.

Jesse Redmond: Let's chat about what's been a pretty tough 9-10 months for the stock. I won't say for the company, I'll say for the stock. And let's go back. You went public in January at around $2, I believe, and the stock quickly ran up in that post-election bubble to around $3.50.

This morning, the stock's trading at about $0.15, which is kind of bouncing around that all time low. I'm curious, just big picture, what do you feel has happened with the stock? How much is a is a cannabis hangover versus more or hemp hangover versus more stock specific concerns?

Can you just speak broadly to what's been a really tough period?

Jason Mitchell: Again, I'm not a financial advisor. I'm not. I'm not going to say that I'm also a stock market expert, but I can tell you that we, you know, we did our IPO at a dollar. And we opened at a dollar 35, we ran up to $3.56.

And then unfortunately, there were, you know, the challenges that started plaguing the entire space of cannabis. Now, in truth, COVID wasn't friendly to us in 2020, right? And so releasing our our year end financials of 2020 at the end of March didn't help things because we were 3.8 million in net revenue.

Now, just to be clear, though, we've done exponentially differently this year, we're very different place. In fact, the guidance that we've given for the end of 21 on a pro forma basis is twelve and a half to 13 and a half million net revenue this year.

So just to just to be crystal clear, we're in a very different place. In fact, in October alone, we did 1.4 million net revenue in October because I can share that I've already publicly put it out there so I can share that information.

But what I think is happening to the stock market right now is that I think people were very bullish on on the stock as it relates to CBD in hopes that there were going to be some really near-term regulatory clarity elements.

I think people are kind of tired of waiting for the FDA. I think there's some insecurity around whether or not these 3500 companies that were once there that are now contracting down to a select number of companies. I think there's people that are trying to find which works they're going to bet on, and we have had three consecutive quarters of successful increase and expansion and growth. In fact, in our guidance, we said in September that before the end of the year, we would expand to 20 new locations. In fact, we were over that by almost just under 30 100 locations so far.

So we've outperformed our guidance in so many different ways and we're really hitting the strides. But I think also some other companies reporting results dissimilar to ours, meaning they are not reporting good results. They're reporting declines in spaces of wholesale and direct to consumer and so forth.

And we're reporting exactly the opposite and they're the larger players at the current moment. And I think as an industry, I think as a whole CBD, in a sense, has been rather challenged. I can tell you that there's a successful ETF out there that has sold off their holdings in many of the other publicly traded CBD companies, but continue to buy ours because they perceive a really significant value in what we do. I believe that when you see that we are having results and others aren't, I think the whole industry, I think maybe at this point this time of year, it's been told to me that tax lost season sell off happens and certain things that I think that may have impacts. I don't know. I mean, I'm not an expert, but I can tell you this. I truly believe we're undervalued. And if I had if someone were asking me my opinion, I would think producing probiotics by itself would substantiate our current market cap and everything else is basically free.

That's my own humble personal opinion because of the success we're having. But I don't want to say that CBD is not successful for us because it is collectively CBD from three companies is a very big chunk of our business, and we're good.

But as individual brands, pro-bailout itself is doing well and so we continue to expand, we continue to have success. I'm very optimistic of what's coming, but arguably I truly believe we're way undervalued.

Jesse Redmond: And at the end of Q3, your stated cash position, I believe, was 5.4 million. With your current burn rate, do you have any cash concerns, any capital raising on the horizon or do you feel pretty comfortable with where we are right now?

Jason Mitchell: You know, we feel comfortable. We don't have any planned capital raises at the moment. Nothing that's published, although I will tell you that we are always interested in extending runway to success. We we just went through a massive cost optimization plan through the company to make sure that we're moving ourselves closer in sight with integration of the two new companies Sagely Naturals and upon the candidate we just acquired at the end of July beginning of August now puts us in a position to where we can generate higher revenues on a much more consolidated and optimized cost structure to where we can expand towards profitability.

And that's our entire hour of total intent and focus, and we're very optimistic about what's coming.

Jesse Redmond: And the COVID 19 side in cannabis. We originally got a bit of a boom out of it. People were locked down more. They had additional money in their pocket during those stimulus check periods. Cannabis was deemed essential and although the stocks haven't performed well in the last year, we did see a period where during COVID 19, that was almost seen as a positive in some ways for cannabis. Did you experience any of that in the hemp space and broadly CBD space? And broadly speaking, how do you see COVID 19 impacting the business?

Jason Mitchell: Well, initially in 2020, when everything kind of hit the fan, if you will, we were not very strong from a direct to consumer model. We actually were very strong on the wholesale side. And because wholesale was locked down quite a bit and they were focused on PPE and all kinds of other stuff in their stores, all that personal protective stuff was selling really well. But and essentials, toilet paper, food and just basic things. But a lot of it would be considered the non-essentials weren't really selling as expressly well. Interestingly enough, propylene continued to sell well because propylene is one of the five.

Probiotics are considered one of the five top purchase ingredients when people are considered ways to support their immune system, along with vitamin C, D3, zinc and elderberry, right? Like so, probiotics was one of those key five. So we continue to do well.

We recognized prior to that, but unfortunately at that point we were only about 6% of our sales coming from a direct to consumer perspective. We've now since moved that forward with an unbelievable growth on platforms like Amazon and Tmall, as well as directly from our websites that we are now nearing or just pierced through 31% of our sales coming from direct to consumer. So we've made a very, very big paradigm shift internally. We've completely updated our supply chain team, our sales team, our digital marketing team, our marketing team. Literally every structural point other than our financial team was completely overhauled.

And the reason being is we needed to be prepared to be a publicly traded company and operate on results. You know, someone told me said it will be the worst experience in your life if you don't have results.

And I said, OK, and I said, What if we do have results? It might still be the worst experience because it's going to be a lot of work. But at least people will like you. And I said, OK, fair enough.

So we went on the road up. We're going to we're going to make sure that we get results and we've done it three quarters in a row and are hitting games that we should be hitting that our investors should hold is responsible for.

Jesse Redmond: And you're listed, if I recall on the Toronto Stock Exchange, is that correct?

Jason Mitchell: Yeah, the TSX and in the U.S. over-the-counter on the OTC QB.

Jesse Redmond: Yeah. And is that it? Is that challenging at times or to imagine the liquidity must be inferior over there? Don't you feel like that's been made the whole stock situation a little bit harder for you as opposed to if you were a big board listed?

Jason Mitchell: Well, you know, we believe we are on the big boards in the TSX and Canada, which is the premiere, you know, cannabis stock exchange. So we feel really good about that because we directly listed on there. We didn't publish from the CSC or something of that nature.

So we had a very prominent listing. We felt that was in very high regard in the US. Something very important early on after going public was to be over the counter here in the U.S. to make sure that liquidity was still able, you know, you know, willing and able for us investors to take advantage of and so on.

Is it a disadvantage to being also on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq? I would have to assume that there's some disadvantages of not being on those those exchanges, but I would say that liquidity is clearly, you know, there's definitely an ability for liquidity for investors, without a doubt.

And I think that we're going to continue to be stronger and better and hopefully expand to in that area.

Jesse Redmond: But do you see a path or interest in the future to being Nasdaq or analyst NYSE listed? Or is that not really something that's interesting to you?

Jason Mitchell: Absolutely. As to when and timing and if we're currently working on that, I wouldn't confirm or deny that. But at the same time, I would just say that, of course, absolutely we would.

Jesse Redmond: Okay. And what is something that surprised you about 2021? What's been a pretty challenging year? What's what's surprised you about it?

Jason Mitchell: Oh, man. The surprise is that all the great things that we've accomplished this year. You know, our investors because of the overall industry. We didn't get I guess you could say, the praise or lift that we thought we would with all these wonderful things, but the beautiful thing is this as we enter the end of this year, people are starting to see that wait a minute. Maybe there is something to this company and there's really some important things to pay attention because while our stock price may be subject to the industry as a whole, the investor sentiment behind the scenes as we have investor calls and different things that nature, they're very optimistic about where we're heading and strongly taking advantage of this low value point of buying on the boards and things of that nature. So, you know, I'm very optimistic of where we're heading. Of course, I don't like the price where it's at right now, but I would say that was the largest challenge.

Interestingly enough, we've, you know, whipped our supply chain. You know, part of business into such shape that, you know, our profit margins are rising pretty significantly. And we have maintained this year to date a 98% in-stock rate, which I can't say is the same for everybody else in the industry.

We've done an exceptional job of meeting demand and continuing to grow, which is actually fed a lot of the growth, and that means buying forward on packaging that is otherwise in short supply because of places where you have to buy that in the timeframe it takes to get it, schedule scheduling, production way in advance, making sure that we do all the things that companies should do in a planning perspective. We've done a great job at that and have continued to supply. Now, one of the surprises that we've had was an interest in our expertize to move into private label.

You know, there are companies that are so interested in what we do from a quality perspective and the products really work. And consumers have such great experience that now we have a very significant vertical of our business in private label that was not expected or contemplated to be as early as 2021.

That was more of a future thing. But it happened in July of this year, and we are moving in a really great way to.

Jesse Redmond: My final question is, can you just leave us with two goals you have for the next year or two goals you have for 2022?

Jason Mitchell: So the two goals that I have for 2022 is to completely, you know, do everything that we can to increase investor value. And the ways that I see us doing that are one reduced cost structure. Get us to a to a runway, to profitability sooner so that they can have even more faith.

Secondly, retail expansion prior to this regulatory clarity standpoint so that we have an advantageous opportunity to build sales dramatically at the point when regulatory shift happens. But our my my most passionate thing is to continue to innovate and provide products that make a difference in the lives of people we serve.

I know that sounds a bit like, you know, the hero kind of stuff, but it's what started me. It's what started me in. This is that I want to make products that make a difference in the lives of those we serve, and it's always driven me to this day.

I wish I could say money drives me, but it doesn't. Success in the consumer When a customer tells me your products are the only ones that work for me, that means more to me than if my finance team says, Oh my gosh, we had an amazing month.

I know that maybe I should have the opposite effect. But the reality is is when consumers give you the feedback that your products truly work. Revenue and profits come no matter what, because the belief is there. And then you have a trend towards your brand and we are we're having that success.

And so we're looking forward to the innovation and things. We're going to do that to.

Jesse Redmond: Any time I'm talking to someone in the cannabis related space I think the guided light has to be helping people. It has to be improving people's lives. And I think when you drift from that, maybe that's where some of the problems come in.

Jason Mitchell: Well, you know, what's funny is that if your goal is money only and you're not focused on helping those you serve, this must have been a very painful ride for people because it's been it's had its challenges, right?

There are companies that have high hopes that they were going to make a ton of money and didn't, right? There are companies like ourselves that have been able to stand the test of time all through the challenges and be able to make it through, have really good products and keep continue to expand distribution, build revenue, build success for our investors investor value and make sure that we're widely diversified, continuing to optimize as a house of brands to meet the needs of these retailers and platforms. You know, not every company can do that and we continue to do that.

And so we feel very blessed and honored that we have that opportunity and that our investors continue to support us. That's what we really want to.

Jesse Redmond: Well, this has been great, Jason, thanks very much for joining us today on Seeking Alpha and wish you the best of luck moving forward.

Jason Mitchell: Well, Jesse, appreciate the time, honestly for the second time in one year. So I'm really, really grateful and appreciate the time today.