South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

The idea is simple. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is about to enter the graphics card market via its new GPU called Alchemist. Intel has hinted it will price these aggressively in order to take market share from AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA).

(Source: Techadvisor.com)

Quick History Lesson of GPUs

Back in the mid to late 1990s and early 2000s, there were many choices when it came to graphics: S3, 3DFX, Nvidia, ATI, Matrox, and a few others. By the mid-2000s, the industry had consolidated to just AMD (via buying ATI) and Nvidia along with Intel in the integrated arena. Then two things happened that made Nvidia the leader of the industry: First, they won a legal case against Intel and the settlement was $1.5 billion. This was what supercharged Nvidia. Sure, they had made some effort to get into the data center and such, but that massive cash infusion spread out over years is, in my opinion, the catalyst they needed to take things to the next level. The second event was that AMD gambled on the Bulldozer CPU and lost. This crippled the company, and to make matters worse, management kept pulling the trigger over and over by making poor decisions. They sold off the cell phone division and even made ill-advised acquisitions such as SeaMicro. This put AMD at $2 a share and allowed Nvidia to fight a very undercapitalized AMD. Frankly, AMD had to focus on getting its CPU division healthy again at the expense of the GPU division. Under Lisa Su's guidance, it worked; but frankly, I am still waiting on AMD to put out a GPU that takes the lead for a short amount of time. I might be waiting a long time, or as we AMD admirers say, "Next time" or "The next GPU will be the ticket".

Bad Blood Emerges Between Nvidia & Intel

I've had a theory that Intel, on purpose, kept a gentlemen's agreement to stay out of discrete graphics cards if Nvidia would stop tinkering at making a non-x86 CPU. Often Nvidia would hint they were playing around with such a thing. Later on, GPGPU started penetrating the data center (infringing on what Intel viewed as its turf.) I think that seed of bad blood from Intel losing the Nvidia lawsuit sprouted as they noticed Nvidia pushing on them.

The Biggest Things Have Small Beginnings

Intel poached AMD GPU Chief Architect Raja Koduri back in late 2017 and started laying the groundwork to make a discrete GPU (in what I view as blowback to Nvidia.) Now we are in 2022 and it will not be long till Intel releases GPUs. Will they work? Will they be good? The answer is they do not have to be good at all to be successful. As long as they are available and are somewhat decent that is all that matters for generation 1. Intel can take some market share, iron out bugs, and sharpen its know-how in preparation for generation 2.

GPU Crypto Insanity

Unless you have been living under a rock for the last 1.5 years, you might have noticed GPU prices have blasted off to "Infinity and beyond!®". I have personally been waiting this entire time to upgrade my GPU to play Cyberpunk 2072, but I refuse to pay double, if not more, for a GPU. What is pushing the graphics card shortage is simple:

1. Limited fab capacity.

2. Overwhelming demand for GPUs due to people being inside more and gaming.

3. Overwhelming demand for all semiconductor chips due to supply chain problems or prior canceled orders now attempting to be re-ordered.

4. Crypto farms buying up all graphics cards in a price-insensitive manner. Frankly, they do not care about price and will pay what it takes.

GPU Opportunity Knocks at Intel's Door

It is long overdue that Intel enters the discrete graphics card market. This could be very refreshing to the industry. It may force AMD to dedicate additional resources to the GPU division. Hopefully, it is a wake-up call to them. I realize that Intel has had some problems in the last few years, and having written on AMD for years, I'm quite aware that these fab problems take years to resolve. Yet, given the budget of Intel, they will be resolved with time. Foundries give Intel a potential advantage in this foundry-challenged market. If they can sort out the bugs or design the GPU on known working nodes, they can release a product. Truth is, Intel does not even have to release a great product. All they need is something that is decent to slightly inferior. Price it correctly, and with owning your own fabs, this should equate to success. Hence, generation one could be viewed as birthing pains and capturing market share. I would venture to guess by generation two or three any large issues will be ironed out and Intel will have carved out a chunk of the discrete GPU market at the expense of AMD and Nvidia. All of this, though, will take many years. For the long-term investor, this may be appealing.

Intel Financials

While the above story is full of glitter and glitz, should you actually buy Intel?

I think so. Glancing at the financials from Yahoo Finance we see:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Highlights would be a nice low PE of around 10. Profitable, lot of cash, but on the flip side, the company has a lot of debt. That is somewhat to be expected if you are running your own fabs. However, I would like to see less debt. A good amount of free cash flow at $6.14B is a positive bonus. Dividend is 2.69% at a 26.65% payout. Not exactly exciting, but it is nice to be paid to wait. Overall, all these numbers make sense given the share price. Nothing is jumping out as a massive red flag.

Intel Crypto Catalysts & Conclusions

Long-term view: A patient person could buy Intel and simply wait for Intel GPU hype to hopefully propel the stock upwards; all the while collecting that small dividend. Another strategy would be to buy stock and sell covered calls against it. The flip side of that would be to sell puts. I view Intel as a nice anchor stock. The company owning its own fabs is a big plus in my book.

Short-term view: Intel GPUs should be here shortly. CES (consumer electronics show) is set for January 5th - 7th at which Intel will be presenting virtually. This could be a ticking time bomb for a few percent gain based upon money that has not been tracking Intel's GPU efforts. This money might be awakened and attracted to the stock. Various speculation places Intel's GPU set to ship come March-April 2022. These two catalysts could push the stock up some.

I'm sure by now many will read this article and think it would be impossible for Intel to put a dent in Nvidia. No one thought AMD would dethrone Intel in the CPU arena either, but they did. As far as Intel, I think a dent is very possible. Intel will carve out a slice of the GPU cake given time. This benefits investors and consumers.