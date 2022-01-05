4x6/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I like royalty companies in the oil and gas space as it gives me a chance to increase my exposure to the sector at a lower-than-average risk. As these companies receive a cut of the top line revenue, they remain untouched by higher operating expenses or higher taxes. Instead, the revenue will solely evolve in function of the oil price and the attributable production. Freehold Royalties (OTCPK:FRHLF) is a Canadian oil royalty company with assets all over North America. Thanks to the low-opex royalty structure it is able to convert a substantial portion of its revenue into actual free cash flow and a recently announced acquisition will boost the company’s Q4 and 2022 results.

Data by YCharts

A quick look at the Q3 results and free cash flow

It’s not my intention to once again provide background information on the company and I’d like to refer you to my two previous articles ( here and here) to familiarize yourself with the business model – if needed.

During the third quarter of the year, Freehold Royalties reported a total revenue of just under C$51M which is more than twice as high than it generated in the same quarter in 2020, obviously thanks to the higher prices and higher production rate. As you can see below, the total net operating expenses were approximately C$22.3M which meant there was a pre-tax income of C$28.6M and a net income of $22.7M resulting in an EPS of C$0.17/share for the quarter.

Source: quarterly report

The EPS is based on the average share count of just under 133M shares, but investors should be aware the current share count is approximately 150.6M shares as the company issued a bunch of shares at the end of the third quarter which is obviously not yet fully taken into consideration when an average quarterly share count is calculated.

Source: quarterly report

The vast majority of the company’s operating expenses are non-cash expenses as the $22.1M depreciation expense accounted for in excess of 80% of the adjusted operating expenses. That’s why we should always have a look at Freehold’s cash flow results as those will determine if the company can acquire additional assets to offset the exposure to maturing investments.

According to the cash flow statement below, the operating cash flow was approximately C$48.2M. That’s including the lease payments but excluding the changes in the working capital position. There are no capital expenditures (as the royalty owner gets a cut of the top-line revenue and doesn’t have to deal with any other investments beyond the initial acquisition cost which is a sunk cost).

Source: quarterly report

This means the operating cash flow (and free cash flow) per share in the third quarter was approximately C$0.36 per share using the average share count and C$0.32/share using the net existing share count.

But Q3 is already outdated. Q4 will be much stronger and this sets the tone for 2022

The reason why I don’t want to dwell too long on the Q3 results is because the company continued to expand its asset base. It already closed a large acquisition in the third quarter which caused the net share count to increase as well, but there are two important elements here.

First of all, although that large acquisition closed at the end of Q3 and the effective date was April 1st, this does not mean the revenue and cash flows since that date were simply added to the Q3 cash flow. The total Q3 acquisition capex of C$223M consists of one small acquisition of C$19.5M and the large acquisition but rather than paying the headline US$180M, the closing adjustments reduced the total consideration to US$160M. This means that Freehold did receive the cash flows associated with the newly acquired royalty, but they were not booked as an operating cash flow but rather as a financing cash flow. This means the operating cash flow will substantially increase in the fourth quarter as the average attributable production was just 11,300 boe/day in the third quarter of 2021 and Freehold has guided for a Q4 output of 13,500-13,750 boe/day. So you can expect a bump in the volumes and reported operating cash flow in the Q4 results.

Additionally, we should see an additional contribution from another US Midland royalty transaction which was closed in October. The attributable production rate in 2022 from this acquisition is 575 boe/day and this will likely increase by double-digit percentages in the next few years.

This now also means the FY 2022 guidance becomes very interesting. Freehold is guiding for an average production rate of 14,250 boe/day (the midpoint of the official output guidance below),

Source: Q3 results

That’s approximately 30% higher than the average production rate in Q3 so if we would apply this growth number on the Q3 results (which were based on US$70.5 WTI, US$4.35 natural gas and C$3.36 AECO gas) and annualize those, we end up with approximately C$1.7/share in net free cash flow.

Of course I’m cutting a corner here. Freehold Royalties added debt to the balance sheet during Q3 and in October for the extra acquisition, so the interest expenses will be slightly higher in 2022 as well. That being said, at US$70 WTI, I think we can still look forward to seeing a net cash flow of C$1.55-1.60 per share.

The company did a good job in organizing an Investor Day in December to provide a very detailed overview of the company now the dust is settling. I can strongly recommend any interested investor to go through the 62 slide presentation.

The presentation contained some interesting tidbits of information which further lend credibility to my expectations for 2022. Have a look at this original sensitivity analysis provided by Freehold.

Source: company presentation

We see that after taking the current monthly dividend of C$0.06/share into consideration, Freehold still expects to generate about C$30M in free cash flow at US$40 WTI increasing to C$150M at US$90 WTI. A $1 change in the oil price represents a difference of almost C$2.5M to the adjusted funds flow from operations.

This makes it rather easy to estimate the post-dividend free cash flow at, say, US$70 WTI, which would be approximately C$105M. The dividend will cost the company approximately C$108M per year, resulting in an underlying free cash flow result of C$213M in 2022. That’s already C$1.40/share and the difference with my C$1.55-1.60 target could be explained by changes in the working capital position, the differential between WTI and other oil prices and the natural gas price.

In any case, At US$70 oil, the company will thus have north of C$100M available to reduce its net debt. Freehold uses its long term debt minus the working capital as its own net debt calculation (which was just under C$75M as of the end of September), and I think the company has a good chance to end 2022 with a net debt close to zero, including the impact of the October acquisition.

Investment thesis

This means Freehold Royalties is in an excellent financial shape and as the company has a minimum dividend payout ratio threshold of 60%, I think we can look forward to further dividend increases. Based on, say, C$1.50 in adjusted funds from operations in 2022, the current annualized dividend payments of C$0.72 represent a payout ratio of less than 50%. Applying the 60% threshold would result in another dividend bump to C$0.07-C$0.075 per month for C$0.84-0.90 for a dividend yield of 7.2-7.7% using the current share price. By doing so, there would likely still be close to $100M per year available for debt reduction and/or additional acquisitions.

The combination of all these elements makes Freehold Royalties one of my favorite investments in the oil and gas space. Even at US$40 WTI the dividend remains fully covered thanks to a net result of almost C$1/share at that oil price.