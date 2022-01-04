Julien Viry/iStock via Getty Images

The previous time I covered the iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) was in March last year when I highlighted its tilt towards defensive sectors like consumer staples and healthcare and exposure to rock-solid, safe-haven currency amongst advantages but still was skeptical of its potential to outperform the U.S. blue chips (IVV). Unfortunately, though the fund delivered price gains north of 20% in 2021, it still failed to finish the year ahead of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) that rose by ~28.8%, thus notching its second consecutive year of underperformance (in 2019, it was ahead but marginally).

And now, considering that one of the ingredients of the fund's medium-term returns is the Swiss franc question (discussed below), I am still neutral.

Remarks on the Swiss economy and the Swiss franc question

First and foremost, the Alpine nation was relatively immune to the primary theme of 2021 that was inflation raging across the globe, precipitated either by supply chain chaos, or monetary policy, or even fiscal policy, or by all the three factors simultaneously.

As we know from the Swiss National Bank press release from December 16, inflation in the country remains lukewarm. For 2021, it was forecast to be 0.6%, then marginally advancing to 1% in 2022, and retreating to 0.6% in 2023. Please take notice that this forecast from the central bank is based on the assumption that the (75) bps SNB policy rate remains unchanged over the whole period.

So, while the rest of the developed world gradually returns to a more hawkish stance, with the Bank of England surprising the market with a hike in December, the tone of the Swiss regulator remains decidedly dovish, as the (75) bps rate was maintained at its recent meeting in December. Good for the economic expansion in the country, bad for banks, and bad for the franc.

Certainly, the outlook for the economy is not totally cloudless, as the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs lowered the forecast in its press release published on December 9, 2021, citing "supply bottlenecks and stricter COVID-19 measures." Now, the expert group anticipates a 3% expansion in 2022 (vs. a 3.4% incorporated in its outlook from September) and 2% in 2023. So, the case for tightening does not exist at the moment.

With the Fed inevitably increasing interest rates this year to curb inflation, the allure of the franc will fade even more. Additionally, the SNB reiterated that the CHF is "highly valued," and reminded that it can intervene in the FX market "to counter upward pressure" on the national currency. Just for context, it had already spent CHF 2.8 billion in Q3 2021 to prevent unnecessary appreciation.

In my view, this is bearish or (at best) neutral for the franc, so more likely, 2022 will be rather tough for the CHF bulls, especially considering the global economic recovery continues and even despite central banks smoothly returning to a hawkish stance, it will proceed. So, for the safe-haven currency like the franc that attracts greater investor attention during recessions, I do not see a plausible bullish case now.

Considering all the above, I believe FX tailwinds for investors who maintain exposure to the Swiss stock market via USD-denominated ETFs are unlikely. Rather, they will weigh on returns this year and in the medium term.

A brief review of key holdings

The benchmark lying at the crux of EWL's investment strategy is the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index. As the free float-adjusted market capitalization is the key factor defining a stock's weight in this benchmark and, consequently, the fund's portfolio, EWL is rather top-heavy, with performance depending on just a handful of main holdings. To corroborate, the three key companies in its mix account for over ~45% of its portfolio of 41 stocks, so I believe they do deserve at least a brief assessment. Before we proceed, please keep in mind that EWL is long the SIX Swiss Exchange-quoted stocks, not the ADRs.

The fund's key investment is Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY), with over one-fifth of the net assets allocated to this consumer staples bellwether. The stock has high-quality characteristics but with an unsatisfying growth profile, which is not a surprise for a mature heavyweight company with a ~CHF 350 billion market cap. Though its IFRS revenues were trending down in 2020, with the stronger franc being one of the culprits, and the FY19 level is yet to be achieved, it seems the trend was broken in 2021, and the sales began creeping higher slowly but steadily. For example, the 9M 2021 sales report shows an organic growth rate of 7.6%. Apart from that, the company still has an exceptional earnings quality, with ~120% of the IFRS net profit converted into the net operating cash flow, and LTM Cash Return on Total Capital of 17%, as of my calculations. The drawback is that the company has a relatively leveraged balance sheet, with a Debt/Equity ratio of around 97%. In Zürich, the stock delivered an ~23.5% return last year. Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) is in second place, with ~15.2% weight considering two classes of its stock are present in the portfolio. This incredibly profitable healthcare company is valued adequately, with just ~12.6x Enterprise Value/EBITDA, but comfortable multiples are mostly the consequence of soft growth. Its performance last year was similar to Nestlé's as the price of its non-voting equity securities (SWX ticker: ROG) rose by over 22%. Over 9.5% of the net assets are allocated to Novartis AG (NVS), a Basel-based healthcare company. The company had a much softer 2021 compared to Roche, with a return of ~(3.4)% in Zürich, while the ADR's price slipped by over 7%. NVS has characteristics of a value stock, with robust profitability, though (expectedly) rather sluggish growth compared to the sector. NVS is a generous dividend payer, with a solid DPS growth story. As slide 7 of the R&D Day presentation tells us, its 1996-2020 dividend CAGR was 7.8% in CHF and 9.8% in USD.

Final thoughts

In sum, EWL has an exceedingly appealing mix of top global consumer staples heavyweights with famous banks and leading healthcare companies, not to mention luxury behemoths like Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCPK:CFRHF), which has the iconic brand Cartier in its vast portfolio.

The fund has an adequate expense ratio of 51 bps, which is in line with the class median, robust trends in asset flows, and acceptable risk, with a phenomenally meager turnover of 7% and annualized volatility of 12%, while top-heaviness and tracking error are amongst disadvantages.

With the SNB's expansionary monetary policy coupled with possible interventions weighing on the franc, I believe EWL will not be capable of beating the S&P 500 this year, precisely like in 2021, even if its holdings appreciate solidly. So the FX is the top factor driving my skepticism here.

As I highlighted in my note from last year, the Price/Earnings ratio of EWL is materially below the one IVV has. This point is valid even almost one year later, as the iShares website shows the P/E of 25.3x vs. ~34x of IVV. I also still like its sector mix dominated by healthcare/consumer staples, with over 34% and 23% invested, respectively. But that is not enough for the bullish thesis this time. EWL is a Hold.