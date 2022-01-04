Jonathan Knowles/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Water is a necessary resource in order for life to survive. That much has been true for all of history. And in an era when the population of humans has swelled to all-time highs, it stands to reason that company's dedicated to technology aimed at the water space could make for appealing opportunities in the long run. One interesting firm for investors to take into consideration is Xylem (NYSE:XYL). Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this water technology firm had exhibited consistent and attractive growth on both its top and bottom lines. The pandemic pushed sales and profits lower, but that trend was short lived as results from the current fiscal year have demonstrated. Having said that, while the company's prospects are probably attractive down the road, shares today are priced at levels that just don't make sense. While it is possible that the company might be considered fairly valued, more likely than not, shares are drastically overpriced at this time. And for that reason, investors should tread cautiously.

Xylem - A water technology giant

Xylem operates today as a global provider of water technology. Through its operations, the company designs, manufactures, and services engineered products and solutions that have a wide variety of applications in both the water sector, as well as in the energy space. Today, the company's business is divided up into three key segments. The largest of these is called Water Infrastructure. And it accounted for 42.6% of the company's overall revenue in its 2020 fiscal year. According to management, this particular segment produces water and wastewater pumps, filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment, as well as mobile dewatering equipment. 81% of the sales associated with the segment came from transport operations, while the remaining 19% was attributable to treatment services.

The next largest segment that Xylem operates is called Applied Water. Through this segment, the company sells pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems. It was responsible for 29.4% of the company's overall revenue in 2020. 56% of the sales here came from building services, with the vast majority of that contribution coming from commercial clients. And another 44% of sales came from the industrial water space. And finally, we have a third segment called Measurement & Control Solutions. This particular segment sells things like smart meters, data analytics, sensor devices, software, critical infrastructure services, and more. Based on the data provided, this segment made up 28% of the company's overall sales. How many small portion of revenue, 20% in all from this particular segment, came from energy clients. The rest came from water clients and from test technologies and software services.

*Created by Author

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial performance achieved by Xylem was impressive. Sales expanded from $3.77 billion in 2016 to $5.25 billion in 2019. But then, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed sales down to $4.88 billion. That represents a decrease of seven point 1% compared to what the company reported in 2019. For the current fiscal year, things are looking up. In the first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year, sales came in at $3.87 billion. That is 10.5% higher than the $3.50 billion generated at the same time last year. But for the full fiscal year, management expects organic revenue to climb by only 3% to 4%, coming in at between $5.1 billion and $5.2 billion.

On the bottom line, things have been equally appealing for shareholders. Net income expanded from $260 million in 2016 to $401 million in 2019. Admittedly, 2018 was a stronger year when profits came in at $549 million. But then, in 2020, net profits dropped to just $254 million. Though not as affected as net profits, other profitability metrics were also hit. Between 2016 and 2019, for instance, operating cash flow expanded from $497 million to $839 million. But then it dropped in 2020 to $824 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the year over year changes are more pronounced. After rising from $436 million to $780 million, adjusted operating cash flow dropped to $616 million last year. Another important measure to take into consideration is EBITDA. According to management, this figure rose from $620 million in 2016 to $1.02 billion in 2019. But then, in 2020, it dropped to $795 million.

*Created by Author

For the current fiscal year, results are looking up on the bottom line as well. Net profits in the first nine months this year totaled $314 million. That is nearly triple the $106 million generated one year earlier. Operating cash flow did drop, falling from $454 million to $318 million. But if you adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $449 million to $512 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA grew from $537 million to $626 million. For the full fiscal year, management has said that earnings per share should be between $2.40 and $2.50. That compares to the prior range of $2.55 to $2.70. However, that still would result in net income of $441.80 million. Based on my own estimates, adjusted operating cash flow this year should be around $702.43 million, while EBITDA should be around $926.86 million.

*Created by Author

Taking these estimates, we can effectively price the company as it stands today. On a forward price to earnings basis, the company is trading at a multiple of 48.3. Although astronomically high, it is lower than the 53.2 figure if we were to rely on the 2019 estimates. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple would be 30.4, up slightly from the 27.3 if we rely on 2019 data. And the EV to EBITDA multiple should be 24.3, up from the 22 if we use the 2019 figures. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 9 to a high of 34.8. Using the 2021 and 2019 estimates, Xylem was the most expensive of the group. I then did the same thing using the price to operate in cash flow approach, ending up with a range of 14.1 to 21.6. In both cases, our prospect was the most expensive. And finally, I did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending up with a range of 6.1 to 14.5. And once again, Xylem was more expensive than any of its peers.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Mueller Industries (MLI) 9.0 14.8 6.1 Parker-Hannifin (PH) 22.3 18.5 9.9 Crane Co. (CR) 14.8 14.1 14.5 EnPro Industries (NPO) 34.8 21.6 14.3 Standex International (SXI) 31.9 15.9 14.2

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that Xylem looks to be a quality company. Long term, I believe that the company will create attractive value for its investors. But this does not mean that investors should buy in today. Quite frankly, shares don't look just fairly valued. They look overpriced in the current environment. It is difficult to imagine significant upside moving forward absent some unexpected shift in fortunes for the business. And for this reason, I would caution investors to tread carefully.