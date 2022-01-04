Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment

I have recently written much about eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) but I think it's for good reason: it's the business I'm most excited about so I spend a lot of time thinking about it. With that said, I have to admit that the recent drop in eXp's stock price has at times been difficult to watch. And when these types of drawdowns occur in stocks I own, I like to review my notes from when I read Warren Buffett's Berkshire annual letters.

If these letters do anything they hammer home the idea that above all else I must think like an owner and think mainly about my share of earnings from the business and how my share of earnings retained by the business will produce more earnings in the future. I think that most investors know this is the right mindset to have but it's human nature to focus on the short term ups and downs. I review those letters when I need a reminder.

This time around I started noticing similarities between eXp and some businesses Berkshire has acquired over the years. Of course this led me to think, what would Buffett think about eXp? This was a useful thought exercise that upped my personal conviction in eXp and revealed a lot to me about the quality of the business.

I compared eXp to Costco in a previous article and in this one I make a comparison to GEICO based on Buffett's thoughts as displayed in many of the Berkshire annual letters. This comparison will show that, even if the purchase wouldn't make sense for Berkshire or eXp, Buffett would possibly consider eXp to be a high quality business.

Buffett's General Criteria for Purchasing Businesses

Buffett generally looks for three things when buying businesses: (1) a stable competitive advantage, (2) a business model that he understands in an industry that he understands, and (3) a reasonable buying price. I will go through these points individually to show that both GEICO and eXp meet these criteria in similar ways.

Competitive Advantage: Low Cost Producer

GEICO is a property-casualty (P/C) insurer that started solely as an auto insurer. Buffett first became aware of GEICO when he noticed that Ben Graham's partnership owned GEICO in its portfolio. Intrigued, in 1951 he took a train from New York to GEICO's headquarters in Washington D.C to learn more about the business. There he met Lorimer Davidson who eventually became the CEO but at the time was the Assistant to the President of GEICO.

Buffett writes in the 1995 annual letter that at that meeting, Davidson made clear "GEICO's method of selling - direct marketing - gave it an enormous cost advantage over competitors that sold through agents, a form of distribution so ingrained in the business of these insurers that it was impossible for them to give it up". After his meeting with Davidson, Buffett was more excited about GEICO than he had ever been about a stock. In the 1996 annual letter he writes more about GEICO:

There's nothing esoteric about GEICO's success: The company's competitive strength flows directly from its position as a low cost operator. Low costs permit low prices, and low prices attract and retain good policyholders. The final segment of a virtuous circle is drawn when policyholders recommend us to their friends. GEICO gets more than one million referrals annually and these produce more than half of our new business, an advantage that gives us enormous savings in acquisition expenses - and that makes our costs still lower.

Insurance is essentially a commodity business as customers see no difference between brands; they simply want the lowest price. GEICO offers this low price and Buffet understands that this creates a strong and durable moat.

The similarity is likely clear for those that have studied eXp's business model. eXp's status as the low cost operator in the real estate brokerage industry stems from the fact that it does not operate in physical offices. Rather it operates in a lower cost "metaverse" (this is the term that management now uses) called Virbela and like GEICO, eXp was the industry first mover with respect to this low cost method of operation. This operational efficiency allows eXp to share savings with its customers (agents) in the form of a more generous split just as GEICO shares savings with its customers (policy holders) in the form of lower rates.

Buffett's next point about the "final segment of the virtuous circle", when policyholders recommend GEICO to their friends, similarly applies to eXp due to its revenue share policy that is based on current agents referring new, productive agents. This segment of the virtuous circle has clearly worked wonders for both businesses as they continue to grab market share by the fistful.

Some may argue that Buffett would not like this unconventional revenue share model, but keep in mind that GEICO spends billions on marketing every year (you all should know the famous GEICO gecko). In the 2010 annual letter Buffett writes that at GEICO, "we enthusiastically spent $900 million last year on advertising to obtain policy holders who deliver us no immediate profits. If we could spend twice that amount productively, we would happily do so". Buffett knows that these new policyholders will likely renew policies, so they're extremely valuable in the long run.

The below chart shows old data but reveals just how much GEICO spends on advertising relative to other big P/C insurers.

Source: Insurance Journal, GEICO's Advertising Spending Slows But Still Tops $1 Billion: SNL

Instead of spending billions on marketing, eXp spends on revenue share. Like at GEICO, the long term value of a new agent is extremely high so this type of spending on makes sense. I see these methods of acquiring customers as different ways to skin a cat.

Easy to Understand Business Model and Industry

Buffett frequently speaks about only investing in businesses he understands and staying within his circle of competence. What he means by this is that he will only invest in a business when he is relatively certain of what it will look like and what the industry it operates in will look like in 10-20 years. This is an easy assumption to make about the P/C insurance industry. GEICO was founded in 1936, State Farm was founded in 1922, Progressive Insurance was founded in 1937 and Allstate was founded in 1931. After operating for the better part of the last century, these businesses will still be around 10-20 years from now.

The real estate brokerage business has been relatively unchanged for a similarly long period of time. The real estate Multiple Listing Services (MLS) has been around since the early 1900s and while there have been changes to the industry with the emergence of the internet, the fundamental way the industry operates has remained largely unchanged.

Recently the emergence of iBuying has created a stir, but from Zillow's failed iBuying operation we can assume that it is a long way from disrupting the industry. There are also some lawsuits that bring antitrust allegations against the National Association of Realtors (NAR) but these types of lawsuits have happened many times over the past few decades. I'm not a lawyer or an antitrust expert by any means so take this as you will, but based on what I've read I don't see major changes to the industry coming anytime soon (although please share any knowledge you may have in the comment section regarding the legal issues the NAR faces, I am eager to learn more about this).

But does Buffett understand the real estate brokerage industry? He certainly does. Berkshire actually owns a real estate brokerage operation via its ownership of Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE) of all things. This segment acquires brokerages across the country and currently has 20,000+ agents in its operation. He frequently gushes about this business in the annual letters and at annual meetings.

Reasonable Buying Price

This is the most difficult point to make because comparing the financials of a P/C insurer and a real estate brokerage is comparing apples to oranges. The value of an insurance business comes from the "float" it generates and the cost of that float. Float is essentially the policy premium that insurers hold plus loss reserves and it acts as a revolving fund that can be invested. In any given year generating and using float can have a cost or be costless, depending on the payout for claims and the insurance premium received. The industry is very competitive so even earning zero profit from a growing float is considered a success. Generating costless float is especially great for Berkshire because, due to its balance sheet strength and its constant stream of earnings from non-insurance subsidiaries, it can invest that float in more volatile securities than can other insurance operations.

These differences between the businesses makes it difficult to look at the price Buffett paid for GEICO and compare it to eXp's current earnings and market price in order to determine if the price is right. But that won't stop me from trying!

Below are screenshots of GEICO's balance sheet and income statement from 1994, the year before Berkshire made the acquisition. The numbers don't match up precisely with the numbers Buffett provided in his letters, but they should give a sense of GEICO's net worth and earnings at the time.

Source: GEICO 10-K for year ended Dec. 31 1994

Berkshire first bought GEICO shares in 1976-1980. In this period they purchased about a third of the business for $47 million. GEICO share repurchases eventually upped Berkshire's ownership to 50% and in 1996 Berkshire acquired the remaining half for $2.3 billion. This implies that Buffett believed $4.6 billion to be a fair value to pay for the whole business. At that time GEICO was receiving premiums of about $2.8 billion from policy holders and had a tangible net worth of $1.9 billion. This means he paid $2.7 billion above net worth for the business (not the typical cigar butt investment).

This $2.7 billion is how he valued the economic goodwill of the business and also represented 98% of the premiums GEICO received from policyholders at the time. This was a steep price to pay for an insurance business but Buffett explains his reasoning in the 2010 annual letter: "GEICO was no ordinary insurer: Because of the company's low costs, its policyholders were consistently profitable and unusually loyal." All of this is to say, the economic goodwill of high quality businesses like GEICO and eXp is very valuable.

This type of net worth calculation wouldn't make sense for eXp and strictly looking at earnings wouldn't make sense for GEICO. The value of an insurance business come from the cost and growth of its float. But for the sake of comparison, GEICO earned about $300 million per year when Buffett purchased the business in 1996 (this means GEICO was paid $300 million to hold and invest billions of float). A $4.6 billion purchase price implies a ~15x earnings multiple based on earnings of $300 million. Based on the model in my first eXp article and based on eXp's market cap today, eXp trades at ~15x 2023-2024 free cash flow (free cash flow adjusted for share repurchases). Additionally eXp, with a gross profit CAGR of over 100% since 2017, is growing much faster than GEICO was in 1996. Of course looking at a trailing earnings yield makes eXp look expensive but I think a low-double-digit earnings multiple based on 2023-2024 earnings is possible. In my opinion this is a reasonable price to pay for a high quality business.

As a side note, please see my earlier eXp articles for more in depth financial breakdowns

What would Buffett think about the Equity Awards?

A key feature of eXp's value proposition is the equity awards program that delivers eXp shares to agents when they close a certain number of transactions or when a sponsored agent closes on a transaction. I think when investors discover this part of the eXp model, they quickly move on. I think that because I had the same reaction when I first researched the business. I have written my thoughts in previous articles on how I came around to the idea but the question at hand is, what would Buffett think of the equity awards?

I don't think he would mind this part of the business. In 2013 Berkshire acquired Van Tuyl Automotive which was a group of, at the time, 78 automotive dealerships. In the 2014 annual letter, Buffett writes that previous owners Larry Van Tuyl and his dad Cecil "spent 62 years building the group, following a strategy that made owner-partners of all local managers. Creating this mutuality of interest proved over and over to be a winner. Van Tuyl is now the fifth-largest automotive group in the country, with per-dealership sales figures that are outstanding." This is exactly what eXp is doing with its equity award program! Management is creating owner-partners out of all agents in order to create a mutuality of interest.

Buffet understands that sharing ownership for the right reasons can be an extremely useful tool to create the proper incentives and I think he would see this in eXp. Blindly ignoring a business because of this would be intellectually lazy. However I think this creates an opportunity for those that do understand how useful sharing ownership can be in the right business, just as Buffett saw with Van Tuyl Automotive.

Final Thoughts

There will almost certainly not be a transaction between Berkshire and eXp. eXp is surely not for sale and it is too small for Berkshire to only purchase a portion of. It could conceivably make sense as a bolt on acquisition for BHE's home services segment but this would be an odd fit for both parties. Despite this, based on his thoughts on GEICO and Van Tuyl Automotive, I think Buffett would like eXp if he looked into it.

I don't make this type of claim lightly; I have a great amount of respect for Buffett. I have read just about everything he has written and I have listened to every Berkshire annual meeting since the early 90s. But based on what I understand about how Buffett thinks about businesses, I think he would see that both eXp and GEICO have strong and durable moats because they are the low cost operators in their respective industries, both operate in understandable industries, and eXp, while commanding a large purchase price premium relative to net worth and earnings, currently trades at a reasonable price.