Investment Thesis

Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY, OTCPK:HENOY, OTCPK:HELKF, OTC:HENOF) is a global blue-chip company from Germany that owns a number of well-known consumer and industrial brands.

After a quick rebound from the COVID-19 low witnessed in March 2020, investors began to price in inflationary headwinds, demand pressures from the automotive industry (Adhesive Technologies segment) and potential future lockdowns (Beauty Care segment). Accordingly, the shares have fallen roughly 25% since June 2021. In addition to the currently observed headwinds, the stock lacks meaningful near-term catalysts and I expect the shares to languish-along for the foreseeable future. However, I am confident that patient shareholders of this family-controlled company will be rewarded handsomely as Henkel returns to meaningful growth.

Henkel is less profitable than its peers and has ample of room for margin expansion. It has to right-size its portfolio and improve profitability especially of its Beauty Care segment.

The company pays a dividend with a currently above-average yield of 2.6% (voting shares) and it may be expected that dividend growth is resumed in the near future as the company is practically debt-free and generates ample amounts of free cash flow.

Introduction

Henkel was founded in 1876 in Germany, initially producing and marketing a mixture of sodium silicate and soda as the first universal detergent. Since its early days, the company grew organically but also to a significant extent through acquisitions. Today, the company is a very well diversified developer, producer and marketer of industrial adhesives, beauty care products, detergents and cleaning products. Its Adhesive Technologies segment (e.g., Loctite, Technomelt, Bonderite) is a global market leader with respectable growth and accounted for 45% of 2020 sales. The Laundry & Home Care segment (35% of 2020 sales) is less profitable but still solid with well-known brands such as Persil, all stainlifters and Bref. The Beauty Care segment (e.g., Schwarzkopf and Syoss) is the worst performing and least profitable business unit of Henkel.

In 2020, the company generated sales of €19.5 billion worldwide, with a considerable amount generated in emerging markets:

Source: Author’s own work based on Henkel’s 2020 annual report

Since 2016, Henkel’s top-line did not grow in a meaningful way (see below) and this is one main reason for the lackluster share price performance. For 2021, the company expects organic sales growth between 6% and 8% but growth in nominal terms is expected to come in well below this range, mainly due to FX-related effects (Q3 2021 earnings statement). Main growth driver is the Adhesive Technologies segment (annual growth +10% to +12%) while the Beauty Care and the Laundry & Home Care segments are expected to grow by +2% to +4% organically in fiscal 2021. (p. 42 of the Q3 2021 earnings call transcript).

Source: Author’s own work based on Henkel’s 2013 to 2020 annual reports

Due to its exposure to industrials and consumer staples products likewise, Henkel is best compared to 3M (MMM), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Reckitt (OTCPK:RBGPF, OTCPK:RBGLY). Henkel’s operating margin hovers around 12% to 14%, whereas MMM, PG and Reckitt are much more profitable at roughly 23% each.

The company’s capital structure consists of ordinary voting shares and non-voting preferred shares. The latter are more liquid, are slightly more expensive (currently €69.6 versus €72.0) and are entitled to a slightly higher dividend (currently €1.85 versus €1.83 per share). The dividend is subject to German withholding tax (26.375%) but part of the withheld tax can be reclaimed, depending on the double taxation treaty between Germany and the investor’s tax residence. Accompanied with a proof of dividend payment, the investor has to send the filled-out form to the German tax authorities in order to be eligible for a refund. A single form suffices for multiple claims.

Investors from the U.S. might want to take a look at the ADRs – the ordinary voting shares trade under the symbol OTCPK:HENKY and the preferred shares under the symbol OTCPK:HENOY. Both ADRs represent a quarter of an original share. The original shares trade on various German stock exchanges but also OTC under the symbols OTCPK:HELKF (voting shares) and HENOF (preferred shares).

Members of the Henkel family share-pooling arrangement own a majority of the voting shares (i.e., 61.5%, p. 27 2020 annual report). Long-term profitability, a sustainable balance sheet quality and meaningful growth can thus be concluded to be major long-term goals pursued by management as they are expected to act in the best interest of the descendants and relatives of the Henkel family. Notably, Dr. Simone Bagel-Trah, the great-great-granddaughter of founder Fritz Henkel, is the chairwoman of both the company’s supervisory board and its shareholders' committee.

Analysis of Henkel's Free Cash Flow

Henkel’s arguably disappointing growth profile is also visible from the company’s annualized free cash. As Henkel reports operating cash flow (OCF) on the basis of operating earnings and classifies its interest payments as financing cash flow, such payments have been deducted from OCF in the process of determining normalized free cash flow (FCF). Additionally, movements in working capital have been normalized as well. It was found that on average, Henkel does not require material and recurring additions to working capital in order to operate properly. Between 2013 and 2017, Henkel was able to grow its normalized FCF at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 12% and the company’s normalized FCF margin gradually increased from 8.7% of sales in 2013 to 11.3% in 2019. Management was certainly able to optimize the business’ cash flow-generating capabilities over these years.

The reduced FCF in 2020 is attributed to the Adhesive Technologies segment’s cyclical nature but also to the company’s exposure to professional hair salon products (politically mandated closures due to the pandemic). Note that the non-normalized FCF in 2020 was significantly higher but contained a material reduction in receivables (€102 million) and material increases in payables (€295 million) and other liabilities (€431 million). Conversely for fiscal 2021, significant additions to working capital are to be expected and hence, the non-normalized FCF will likely be below the 2020 level. As a consequence thereof and due to management prioritizing a particularly sound balance sheet (see below), I hypothesize that a resumption of dividend growth could be postponed to fiscal 2022.

Source: Author’s own work based on Henkel’s 2013 to 2020 annual reports

Henkel's Fortress-Like Balance Sheet

As already mentioned, Henkel grows organically and to a significant extent also through acquisitions. Serial acquirers often exhibit an above-average leverage ratio, but this is not true for Henkel. Quite the contrary, the company’s equity ratio remained pretty stable at around 60% over the last years and Henkel's net debt to EBITDA ratio is typically below 1. Exemplarily in 2016, when the company completed its to date largest acquisition of The Sun Products Corporation (a U.S. laundry and home care company) for roughly €3.2 billion, Henkel’s leverage ratio only rose to 0.7. Taking into account the company’s pretty strong normalized FCF, it would currently take Henkel less than one year to retire its entire interest-bearing financial liabilities, assuming the entire FCF is directed towards deleveraging. Henkel’s theoretical interest coverage ratio is very high at 21 times normalized 2020 FCF. The company paid-out roughly 30% to 40% of its normalized FCF in the form of dividends and the payout ratio did increase to 50% in 2020 due to the aforementioned one-time FCF gains related to working capital movements that were stripped out of the equation during normalization.

As a consequence of the numerous acquisitions, Henkel carries a substantial amount of goodwill on its balance sheet. Goodwill in percent of total assets rose from 33% in 2013 to 41% in 2020. Impairment charges are routinely observed but are rarely material (see below). Since 2013, Henkel spent €9.1 billion on acquisitions and recorded €0.6 billion in impairment charges. The company’s to-date largest impairment charge since 2013 was recorded in 2020 as a consequence of several divestitures and was mainly attributed to Henkel’s Laundry & Home Care segment (>66%).

Source: Author’s own work based on Henkel’s 2013 to 2020 annual reports

Pension liabilities are not material and have been reduced steadily over the last decade. In 2020, provisions for pensions and similar obligations amounted to less than 2% of Henkel’s total assets (i.e., €551 million).

Henkel’s long-term debt has been assigned an A rating by Standard and Poor’s and an A2 rating by Moody’s, both with stable outlook.

Potential for Improvement

As already indicated, Henkel is less profitable than its pees Procter & Gamble, Reckitt and 3M. While the Adhesive Technologies segment is the most profitable business unit, Beauty Care leaves much to be desired at a 2020 operating margin of only 6.6%. Arguably, the segment’s weak profitability is a direct consequence of the pandemic-related measures introduced by the political leaders and management expects Beauty Care to report a 2021 operating margin of 9.5%. Overall, in 2021, the Adhesive Technologies segment is again expected to be the most profitable segment (return on sales of 16.0%), followed by the Laundry & Home Care segment (return on sales 14%).

In terms of return on capital employed (ROCE), Henkel is in a worrying trend. Even though the company is still utilizing its assets productively, its ROCE is approaching the company’s pre-tax weighted-average cost of capital (WACC), thus indicating that Henkel is becoming less and less profitable. Arguably, the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a double whammy and I hence expect Henkel’s ROCE to rebound in 2021 or 2022, especially when price increases have been passed on to consumers. Moreover, it is my impression that in principle well-managed companies such as Henkel tend to utilize difficult times to improve their operations in the long run.

Source: Author’s own work based on Henkel’s 2013 to 2020 annual reports

Catalysts

Potential catalysts on the way to sustainable growth and improved profitability are 1) an accelerated recovery from the pandemic especially in emerging markets, 2) the success of internal efficiency programs and proof of Henkel’s pricing power to overcome inflationary pressures, 3) acquisitions of market-leading consumer and industrial brands and 4) divestitures of inferior brands in the company’s Beauty Care segment.

Valuation

Due to the company’s negligible amount of financial debt, its enterprise value (EV) almost exclusively consists of equity. Taking into account the one-time effect of the pandemic on EBITDA and normalized FCF, Henkel is currently (January 3, 2022) valued at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.6 and an EV/normalized FCF multiple of 13.8. Henkel currently trades at an EV/sales multiple of 1.6. Between 2013 and 2017, Henkel traded at an EV/sales multiple of around 2.2 to 2.8, an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 13 to 16 and an EV/normalized FCF multiple of 20 to 30. As a practically debt-free company, a valuation by means of normalized FCF yield (7.5%) seems appropriate as well. This compares favorably to Henkel’s average historic FCF yield of 4.6%. Thus, it appears valid to conclude that Henkel is significantly undervalued from a historical point of view.

The following root-mean-square deviation (RMSD) chart confirms that Henkel currently is in a phase of significant undervaluation. If management is able to address said issues, I see no reason why Henkel would not return to its long-term CAGR of 12%.

Source: Author’s own work based on weekly adjusted close price data for Henkel’s voting shares

In comparison to its peers, Henkel also trades for a substantial discount. In terms of EV/EBITDA, EV/sales and EV/normalized FCF, Procter & Gamble is more than twice as expensive as Henkel. PG is certainly a much better company, as its twice as high ROCE suggests. Still, I find the valuation gap between PG and Henkel a bit extreme. Reckitt is cheaper than PG but more expensive than Henkel. I find this acceptable as Reckitt is significantly more leveraged than both PG and Henkel but exhibits similarly strong margins as PG. Due to 3M's more significant industrial exposure, a comparative valuation does not appear meaningful.

Taken together, Henkel’s significant discount relative to its peers and also from a historic perspective appears appropriate to a certain extent, since the company from Germany is significantly less profitable, was unable to grow its top-line for several years and in some cases owns second-tier brands. I would argue that Henkel is currently in a similar situation to Procter & Gamble a few years ago. However, due to the lower brand quality of Henkel, the company should not be valued on par with PG even if it could return to sustainable growth and improve its profitability.

Risks

Besides the strong competition from branded consumer staples companies (e.g., Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, Beiersdorf, L’Oréal, Coty) and industrial brands (e.g., 3M, RPM, H.B. Fuller, Sika), it is also white label brands from brick and mortar and online retailers that compete for market share with Henkel. However, as Henkel’s products are typically of very high quality and since the company owns a large number of patents, it appears unlikely that white label brands eat into Henkel’s margins to a significant extent. Nevertheless, competition from other branded consumers staples brands and industrial companies is very real and especially Procter & Gamble, 3M, Reckitt and other large companies operate more efficiently and at higher returns on capital, suggesting they benefit from a relative competitive advantage.

ESG-related risks do not appear material for Henkel as the company is actively managing especially its environmental footprint and exhibits innovation in sustainable products (see, e.g. p. 12 of the Q3 2021 earnings call transcript). Management has introduced the so-called "Sustainable Finance Framework" and has recently issued two sustainability-linked bonds (volume €720 million). The interest rates of the two bonds are linked to Henkel’s CO 2 emissions and the company’s proportion of recycled plastic in plastic packaging.

Other risks are the potential of a lasting inflationary pressure or a recession. Henkel is very well diversified but especially its Adhesive Technologies segment is expected to suffer significantly in an economic downturn. In terms of inflation, the company certainly possesses pricing power to a large degree (as has been outlined by management during the recent Q3 2021 earnings call) but also Henkel is expected to witness price elasticities at a certain point.

Conclusion

Henkel is a high-quality company from Germany that owns well-known household brands and a world-class adhesives business. The company struggled to reignite growth over the last couple of years and the current inflationary headwinds, supply chain disruptions and the ongoing political measures due to the pandemic weigh on the company’s near-term profitability. Thus, and because Henkel’s brands are not as well regarded in many cases as those of its competitors Procter & Gamble, Reckitt and 3M, the company is trading at a discount. Another factor is Henkel’s material exposure to emerging markets. Arguably, these are the growth markets of tomorrow, but current profitability of Henkel’s emerging markets business units leaves much to be desired.

I am pretty certain that the company requires quite some time to overcome the current headwinds and return to sustainable growth. Management’s comments during the recent Q3 2021 earnings call suggest that Henkel did indeed gain market share in its Laundry & Home Care segment. However, the company’s more problematic Beauty Care business failed to gain traction especially in the consumer segment. Nevertheless, as the majority of the voting shares are owned by descendants of the Henkel family, I am confident of the long-term success of the company.

I own Henkel in my diversified income-oriented portfolio alongside Procter & Gamble, Reckitt and 3M. One might argue that Henkel does not deserve a position due to its partly inferior brands and the lower profitability. However, I view an investment worthwhile due to the company's emerging markets exposure, the fact that it is headquartered in the euro zone (PG and MMM are headquartered in the U.S. and Reckitt is headquartered in the UK) and since it is currently trading at a discount to fair value. I prefer the ordinary shares as they are slightly cheaper than the preferred shares and thus reflect a higher dividend yield. The prioritization of the preferred shares in terms of dividend payout is an invalid argument in my opinion due to the company’s resilient FCF and the low payout ratio.

Thank you for taking the time to read through my article. If you have any comments or criticism to share, I am happy to read from you in the comments section below or via private messaging.