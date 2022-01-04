AscentXmedia/E+ via Getty Images

It literally pays to invest in businesses that have 'tried and true' business models that don't go out of style. This includes consumer staples, energy, and pharmaceutical companies, many of which pay dividend yields that are far higher than that of the S&P 500 (SPY).

This brings me to LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), which is a chemicals giant that pays an attractively high dividend yield. While the S&P 500 has risen by 27% over the past year, LYB's stock price has remained virtually flat. In this article, I highlight what makes LYB a quality value buy at present.

LyondellBasell is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, and is the largest producer of polypropylene compounds and largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. LYB's products and materials advance modern needs, such as lightweight and flexible packaging, stronger pipes to protect water supplies, and energy refinement to enhance vehicle efficiency.

LYB appears to be an ideal stock for those who dislike paying too much. As shown below, LYB's stock price has largely traded sideways and down since peaking at $118 in June of last year. At the current price of $93, LYB is trading towards the low end of its trading range over the past 12 months.

At the same time, LYB is executing well in a strong demand environment. This is reflected by revenue growing by 10% Quarter-on-Quarter and 87% YoY during the third quarter of 2021, and by 68% YoY for the first nine months of 2021. This, combined with strong margins, resulted in record cash from operating activities of $2.1B during the third quarter.

I'm also encouraged to see that LYB has accelerated its climate goals, with a target 30% CO2 reduction by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050. Management is also doing a good job of balancing capital spend, reducing debt by $2.4B in the first nine months of last year while repurchasing 1M shares during Q3. As shown below, LYB has reduced its share count by an impressive 42% over the past decade.

Looking forward, I expect for there to be continued strong demand for LYB's products, as economists expect to see 4% global economic growth in 2022. Plus, over the next several quarters, management expects unmet consumer demand to extend strength in the automotive, construction, and other durable goods markets.

The company's drive towards clean energy sources should also benefit the bottom line, as drives efficiency while reducing the need for high carbon content fuel sources such as coal. Notably, CFRA shares a favorable outlook on LYB's business and capital returns in its latest analyst report:

"We believe this momentum will continue into Q4 2021 and 2022 as industrial production and automotive manufacturing recover, supporting elevated prices for LYB's products. Additionally, we expect strong consumer packaging trends to outlast the pandemic and support increased volumes throughout the rest of 2021. We think investors currently overlook the benefits of robust cash generation. This includes LYB's ability to further deleverage its balance sheet, return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, and pursue M&A. Oil prices have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and we think LYB's petrochemical feedstock flexibility will continue to be a positive amid an uncertain environment." - CFRA

Meanwhile, LYB maintains a strong BBB rated balance sheet, with a net debt to TTM EBITDA of just 1.66x and $1.9B in cash and short-term investments on hand. LYB also pays an attractive 4.9% dividend yield, which is well covered with a low 24% payout ratio. It comes with 8 years of consecutive annual growth, and a 5-year dividend CAGR of 6%.

Risks to LYB include the potential for supply chain disruptions due to the Omicron variant. Rising feedstock costs and energy prices could pressure margins. Lastly, analysts expect a reversal in the favorable petrochemical pricing that it saw in 2021, as prices normalize. As such, analysts expect a 24% YoY EPS decline next year (Q3 2022).

I see value in LYB considering all the above at the current price of $93.16, with a forward PE ratio of just 5.0x. Seeking Alpha's Quant has a Bullish rating on LYB, and sell side analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $112. This implies a potential one-year 25% total return including dividends.

As seen below, LYB trades rather cheaply at an EV/EBITDA ratio of just 5.46, sitting at the low end of its 1-year range, and below that of its peers Dow Inc. (DOW) and DuPont de Nemours (DD).

Investor Takeaway

LyondellBasell's share price has seen material weakness over the past 9 months. Its business, on the other hand, is hitting on all cylinders as it benefits from favorable pricing and the global economic rebound.

Plus, management is being prudent with capital allocation, with a mix of shareholder returns and debt reduction. I see value in LYB at the present price despite the potential for lower petrochemical pricing next year. LYB is a Buy for long-term growth and income.