LNG Shipping 2021 Review And 2022 Outlook

Overview

2021 was set to be a tough year right from the start as an uncertain global economic outlook coupled with the highest number, and percentage, of LNG vessel deliveries ever were set to combine forces, creating the potential for several different outcomes - some of which could have been very bad.

Of all those possible outcomes, the natural gas and LNG markets both stuck to our bullish script, calling for a highly tradeable market which would witness a fair degree of tightening.

2022 will continue to see a few themes from 2021 exert their influence, with some surfacing again for an encore performance, but we are also in for a very different market in many ways, which could make 2022 even more promising.

2021

Of the six shipping segments covered in 2021's outlooks, my LNG forecast represented another major departure from the consensus regarding demand side expectations, which again proved to be the correct path.

This divergence was on open display in my 2021 LNG Shipping Outlook where I concluded:

I expect full year cargo mile gains in 2021 (it's noteworthy that as of now I among the most optimistic on this front) of 14% compared to net fleet growth that is expected to come in between 7.5% - 8% on the year for the LNGC class.

As of December 21, 2021, VesselsValue is reporting YTD cargo mile demand growth for the LNGC class of 14.61%. This demand side growth should be balanced against 9.18% gross fleet growth.

This higher-than-expected net fleet growth was due to an exceptionally strong market which delayed vessel recycling while a handful of orders predicted to hit the water in 2022 were launched in 2021, as shipyards were likely being pushed by owners to deliver during this red-hot market.

Over on the demand side we managed this correct forecast by predicting how several key influential factors would unfold. Below is a relevant review since these factors not only demonstrated how markets function but will also continue to shape the markets ahead.

I noted that the previous two winters (18/19 and 19/20) witnessed El Niño weather patterns which brought warmer than average winter temperatures to key natural gas demand epicenters. This reduced demand and led to extremely high inventories, especially in 2020. This condition of lackluster demand was further exacerbated by the pandemic.

But my 2021 forecast signaled a dramatic reversal of this extremely bearish situation with a global La Niña weather patterns expected to arrive. In that report, I noted:

An acutely cold winter would not only inspire greater demand but help usher in a return to trade flow normalization as high stockpiles heading into 2021 begin to shrink. It is likely that a short-run cyclical peak for global gas stockpiles has therefore been reached. This will place a greater emphasis on fulfilling demand through maritime trade the further we get from 2020.

The first, of what would be two La Niñas, arrived around the time of that publication, which did indeed usher in that trade flow normalization as those once plentiful stockpiles had dwindled down to below average levels.

I added:

2021 is also expected to see a rebound in the global economy, bringing with it increases in commercial and industrial activity along with the electrical generation needed to power it.

These two factors set the stage for my take on the natural gas or LNG markets as it pertains to maritime trade:

The consequences of this are higher prices, arbitrage opportunities, strong follow up demand for restocking and pushing buyers into longer term contracts (as prices hit multi-year highs and move even higher).

Many know that arbitrage windows often have a disproportionate impact on cargo mile demand as buyers/traders, desperate for cargoes, become more apt to take longer hauls as long as they remain profitable. This along with strengthening US to China ties set the stage for my call in cargo mile growth vs. volume demand:

Additionally, we will see increasing long haul trade between China and the US which should add handsomely to cargo mile demand totals. The return of this route means volume demand growth will likely not align with cargo mile demand growth, which will drastically outpace volume.

As of December 26, 2021, there have been a total of 111 journeys undertaken by large LNG carriers from the USA to China. This represents a massive increase compared to 2020's figures of 50 journeys over that same period. The growth on this specific trade lane alone accounted for a 1.13% total increase in global cargoes while adding just over 3% to global cargo mile demand.

The report concluded:

2021 will likely see LNG demand strength continue through winter and likely beyond...This suggests a tightening market through the year with 2022 presenting the possibility of further progress.

That last line is the reason why much of this review is relevant; as these influential market factors have not only set the stage for 2022's optimistic outlook but will likely continue to play a leading role in propelling us forward.

2022

There will be a myriad of factors to consider in 2022's outlook aside from the ones already discussed, including the consequences of the ongoing global energy crisis, EU/Russia geopolitical strife, canal congestion, the uneven global impact of this year's La Niña weather event, and 2023's looming application of the Energy Efficiency Design Index for existing ships, or EEXI.

While much of 2023 is shaping up to be a supply-side story as a result of this upcoming EEXI mandate, 2022 will decidedly be a demand-side story. Therefore, we'll start first with the demand outlook.

Demand

As 2021 comes to a close, 2022 will likely be reeling from a very active year while having its own set of equally challenging issues.

Normally, a statement like that would imply some tricky forecasting ahead, and that is true as there are many moving pieces to this puzzle, but in this case the market response to such an emphatic demand driven move offers up a fair degree of predictability.

So, let's start with some of that certainty before we move on to more murky issues.

Restocking

The uneven impact of this year's La Niña is being felt in Europe where cold weather has brought a high level of demand to a region which failed to adequately restock following the previous La Niña.

Souce: Natural Gas Intel

That situation has become even more dire as current gas in storage has dropped to multi-year lows, and if this cold winter continues Rystad projects the continent could end the season with gas inventories at just 21% of capacity.

This could lead to what may become the largest European restocking effort this century, which would be fantastic from a volume perspective, but due to the short-haul nature of their imports will have a less impressive impact on cargo mile demand.

Asia, on the other hand, has yet to experience (and may not experience) a similar situation, which has left inventories across that continent at relatively robust levels.

Obviously, if this situation holds, the Asian restocking effort, which on average would require longer hauls, would pale in comparison to the short haul European one, suggesting that we may not see quite the generous bump in cargo mile demand from global inventory replenishment as we did in 2021.

Again, if this situation holds, it should also impact the arbitrage market over the course of 2022. As Asian inventories remain in acceptable levels it will quell extreme price movements, which should in turn shrink and shorten arbitrage windows in that region. If this comes to fruition it should be felt mostly in spot market cargoes.

While the weather can change suddenly, currently (end of 2021) it appears our restocking effort, and consequent arbitrage trades in 2022, will be slightly less of a contributing factor to the overall market as opposed to last, as Asia has so far largely escaped the brutal winter weather. Therefore, this off-season, a higher number of European short haul trades will be in focus, which still presents a bullish outlier to normalized trade, but not as strong as if longer haul Asia would have been included.

But another factor to be considered is the mix of global gas suppliers that Europe will be using during this off-season. Tensions are rising as a cut in natural gas deliveries by Russia to Europe during a desperate situation has put energy security and supply diversification squarely in focus.

LNG shipments to the continent have increased markedly as a result, with much of that coming from across the Atlantic. If this short-term diplomatic rift becomes a longer-term situation Europe could see an increasing reliance on LNG shipments from a more friendly USA, which is poised to become the world's largest LNG exporter.

Off-Season

As seasonal strength inevitably fades, we will get a clearer picture of the fundamental market balance. This is true as the off-season sees far less demand side volatility, allowing us to see YoY shifts over a longer time with as little background noise as possible.

However, it's also important to recognize this background noise and its tendency to impact the market.

Though off by a slight magnitude, due to reasons discussed in the restocking section above, 2022's off season will be very similar to 2021's as diminished stockpiles and memories of high prices will inspire further stockpiling beyond just typical inventory replenishment. This should help curb some seasonality leading to slightly above average demand.

This is relevant for three reasons:

First, the similar market conditions at the start of 2021 and 2022 are important for proper YoY comparison purposes.

A 2020/2021 off-season comparison would have been irregular since the 18/19 and 19/20 winters left us with abnormally high stockpiles and Covid ravaged the market in 2020. This upcoming off-season will have a similar starting point to the previous year, allowing us a more accurate snapshot of recent market progress.

Second, off-season rates factor into overall annual profitability (or lack thereof). 2021 saw some of the highest off-season rates in recent years as a result of the aforementioned factors.

Source: Clarksons SIN

While all eyes immediately dart to the right of that chart, what may be initially lost is that impressive holding pattern in the middle of the year, where rates were roughly double that of the previous year, which foreshadowed the potential for the impressive run toward the end of 2021.

This off-season strength contributed to the highest annualized spot rates in several years, with the last few days of 2021 likely to add to this total.

Source: Clarksons SIN

Third, is a cautionary tale. We must consider that the past two winters were defined by the La Niña weather pattern which is a deviation from the average. Therefore, the consequent impacts in the off-season are also a deviation, which means these bullish anomalistic years must be balanced against longer-term expectations of returning to the mean. This suggests that we cannot expect similar off-season action to materialize again unless we see a third bitterly cold winter sweep the globe in 22/23 - the odds of which, according to historical records, are remote.

So, while we are fully expecting 2022 to again see outsized support from a busier than usual off-season, which will contribute to the potential for another profitable year, we also recognize the temporary nature of this situation.

Geopolitics

Gazprom supplied nearly one-third of all gas consumed in Europe in 2020 and will continue to be a key source in the short term as the continent shrinks domestic production. Russian gas is attractive because it's usually cheap and almost always available.

However, the Yamal pipeline, a key natural gas supply artery for Europe appears to be temporarily stuck in reverse, which has sent European spot gas prices to all-time highs. While Russia denies this is politically motivated, many have doubts.

Either way, the fact remains that Vladimir Putin plays a key role in shaping the European commodity market - even determining just how cold Europeans get each winter. This reliance comes despite the European Union's vow over a decade ago to reduce its dependence on Russian energy - in order to avoid this exact kind of vulnerability.

That is easier said than done, however, one thing Europe has right now, that didn't exist one decade ago, is a very trade friendly top tier LNG exporter in the form of the USA.

Record high prices and the specter of energy blackmail (true or not) should provide motivation for European officials to act now more than ever. The likely course of action would be to improve ties with more reliable trade partners. If this does come to fruition, we can expect the USA to begin stepping in much to Russia's dismay.

China is one nation that is closely watching the situation between Europe and Russia. This is due to China's increasing reliance on Russian gas, especially in the North and Eastern parts of the nation, courtesy of the Power of Siberia pipeline.

While long-term purchase and supply contracts provide a stable base since the start of November the Power of Siberia pipeline has exceeded daily contractual obligations to Chinese partners by more than one third. The risk here is China becoming dependent on this additional supply, which is uncontracted, then it being used as leverage against them. It also raises the question of just how cozy does China want to get with Russia in terms of their own energy security?

Obviously, the current situation in Europe highlights the need for China's own supply diversification and guarantees, especially for such a heavily import dependent region and commodity.

This is not to suggest that China/Russia relations will take a step back on this front, but only to imply that Chinese officials are likely internally highlighting this issue once again, while contemplating energy (and national) security.

If energy security is a main focus for China, and it's heavily suspected that is the case, Australian and US supply would appear to present the best options. However, China and Australia have been engaged in a diplomatic row, which does not appear to be abating.

As US/China diplomacy recovered following the trade war, I suggested that a prolonged China/Aussie diplomatic freeze would create a long-term shift in trade routes, as new multi-decade deals favor the US. This premise, if carried into action, would be a boom to cargo mile demand over the long run.

Therefore, it was a noteworthy moment that as Russia was first exerting its influence in European gas markets in October, Chinese firms inked historic deals with US companies.

China's Sinopec signed a contract with U.S. Venture Global LNG to buy 4 million tons of LNG annually for 20 years. This is expected to start around 2024.

Separately, it was announced that Unipec, a subsidiary of Sinopec, will also buy a total of 3.5 million tons of LNG from the Calcasieu Pass project owned by Venture Global LNG for an unspecified, but shorter duration.

Just recently it was announced that CNOOC Gas & Power Group (a subsidiary of CNOOC) will buy 2 million tons annually of LNG on a free on board (FOB) basis for 20 years from Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG export facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.

The agreement is the first in which CNOOC, China's largest importer of LNG, agreed to buy LNG from a US exporter, presenting what many could interpret as a symbolic nod to improving bi-lateral relations.

There are other smaller deals that were recently struck, composing well over 1 million tons annually. Now, add up all those numbers and consider that China imported just 6.32 million tons of LNG from the United States in the first nine months of the year.

This is setting the stage for this particular trade lane to grow immensely over the coming years - if US/China relations can stay on track.

But this potential doubling of trade between the nations presents its own set of logistical issues, primarily in the form of Panama canal congestion. The number of LNG vessels transiting the canal increased substantially from 399 in 2019, to 419 in 2020 and 537 this year, as of mid-December, according to the PCA. This led to wait times of up to 16 days for vessels with unreserved slots during the peak of this year's congestion.

With the US to China (Asia) trade lane set for strong growth, future planned voyages will further eat away at availability for these impromptu voyages. Meaning these episodes of canal congestion, which are caused and/or exacerbated due to high levels of swing demand, will become more frequent, stronger, and longer in duration. This extended wait time to traverse the canal will curtail vessel availability thereby limiting supply and raising spot rates during these episodes.

Given all these geopolitical issues, one key question should be: What will India do? After all, it's projected to see some of the greatest demand side growth through 2030 while being heavily import reliant.

Recently, there has been some excitement regarding the increasing trade between India and the US, as this presents one of the longest hauls in shipping.

It may be time to temper that excitement just a bit over the long run, as the consequences of Australian natural gas being shunned by China, for what is setting up to be a prolonged period, may influence where India strikes their multi-year deals over the coming years.

For example, the Woodside-led Scarborough LNG development, which was recently sanctioned in Western Australia, should be an obvious candidate for Chinese contracts. But it is just 60% contracted with Chinese buyers largely absent.

This leaves the door wide open for places like India (and possibly Europe) who will face slimmed down competition for a short-haul supplier. This particular facility isn't going to be an isolated case. Furthermore, as long-term Chinese purchase contracts expire, another door will be opened for India and others.

Now, I'm not suggesting this will end the US to India LNG route, just simply create a slight collective market headwind for long haul importers seeking to secure long-term contracts. After all, it seems wise for India to use the advantageous window of poor Aussie/Sino relations to secure these contracts from a reliable supplier that is close to home - and longer hauls would likely bear the burden of that shift.

However, this transition will be slow moving as India's financial footing and swift government/investment decision making ability is nowhere near that of China.

But with 2022 is right around the corner, the possibility of this slow-moving shift shouldn't take away from what will likely be a banner year for Indian LNG imports, which could grow by 10% in volume terms.

So, while there is the possibility of that longer-term shift toward short hauls and long-term contracts, in the shorter-run we recognize that the significant demand side gains expected in 2022 will likely require ongoing support from the spot market and long haul suppliers.

What If

Earlier it was mentioned that 2022 would be a demand story while 2023 would see supply shifts exert outsized influence on the market. Therefore, as we end 2022 and move into 2023, this abrupt shift in underlying market forces presents a unique dynamic that may not be fully appreciated just yet for the potential it holds.

Let's suppose for a moment that 2022 ends on a very high note, with vessels in short supply while commanding very attractive rates. Now, as 2023 begins, and the EEXI is required, there is the probability of an abrupt supply shift, further restricting vessel availability.

The combination of this could send spot rates much higher and extend the duration over which they take place, until the market comes to terms with the new normal.

If the offseason restocking effort does not lead to an adequate buffer, or the winter season starts off earlier and stronger than typical, we may count these as exacerbating factors to this "what if" scenario.

This means we should be watching the end of 2022 for any signs of abnormally high demand, which would then be contributing to the probability of such a handsome, albeit unsustainable, market move to the upside.

Demand Summary

Strong organic demand growth across the globe should serve as a very attractive backdrop in 2022 to the several other factors discussed above which would lend support to the demand side.

Among them, a strengthening bi-lateral trading relationship between the US and China, a major restocking effort in Europe which will require abnormally high volumes, and an uneven impact of La Niña which should inspire some arbitrage opportunities (though scaled down a bit from last year).

Overall, I expect 12% cargo mile demand growth in 2022 for the LNGC class, which, as we will see in the next section, should easily outpace net supply additions by a handsome margin.

For those disappointed in this year's slightly lower demand side forecast, you can take solace in expectations that the divergence between supply/demand growth for 2022 will actually be more favorable than that of 2021, as supply additions are expected to drop by approximately 4% from 2021's levels.

Supply

2021 was predicted to be a challenging year for the supply side as we expected to set a record for the most large LNG carriers ever to hit the water in a single year. Those expectations were well founded as a total of 53 vessels have been delivered as of December 27, with one more possible before the year's end, representing 9.8% gross fleet growth.

Given our meager number of retirements in 2021, this made for just over 9% net fleet growth, which was also a record.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by VIE

2022's delivery schedule is not nearly as busy, with just 35 vessels now projected to hit the water after accounting for 2021's slippage. This represents the potential for 4.8% gross fleet growth, and approximately 4.2% net fleet growth after accounting for retirement expectations.

Therefore, 2022 has the potential for approximately 5% less supply side growth when compared to 2021, which more than compensates for our reduced demand side expectations.

To further explain: This suggests the supply/demand divergence in 2022 could be even stronger than that witnessed in 2021, where saw demand outpace supply by approximately 5.5%. This produced a tighter market which sent prices higher - prices in this case are represented by charter rates. The degree of this market tightening has a direct correlation on price (rates). Therefore, the expectation that 2022 may see an even larger divergence between demand/supply favoring a tighter market (nearly 8%) should be an interesting prospect to say the least.

Of course, the prospect of a good market means that owners are bound to eventually and collectively lose their discipline when it comes to newbuild ordering, especially given the constraints of the large LNG S&P market which lacks candidates. This is reflected in just 19 S&P transactions over the course of this year, which is dwarfed by the 85 newbuild orders.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by VIE

Indeed, there is money out there to make deals, it's just that some deals remain elusive, like trying to convince a current owner to part with an ATM.

While slightly unwelcome but not entirely unexpected, these 85 newbuild orders along with others already placed, have not upset the future market balance.

A great number of these orders were placed toward the end of the year and all of them had zero luck finding a 2023 delivery slot, with several being pushed out to 2025.

This solidly identifies one saving grace for this market over the next four years - but also a key area to watch; shipyard capacity.

How shipyards collectively respond in terms of capacity investment amid a recently reinvigorated market will determine just how long we can expect this proper spacing out of deliveries to continue.

Recall that shipowners, even after forecasts turned bullish, have been relatively cautious in ordering newbuilds, worth millions of dollars, following the massive downturn brought on by the Great Recession. Perhaps this might be a blueprint for shipyards which have been equally hesitant to add capacity, which would cost hundreds of millions of dollars, suggesting even more caution might be warranted given the magnitude of those investments.

If these capacity constraints continue, it suggests a degree of restraint will be forced upon owners making this a highly influential supply-side factor in the coming years.

EEXI

While tankers and dry bulk will likely see a higher percentage of ships impacted, the LNG segment stands to be hit the hardest due to how this new legislation is designed.

For simplicity, let's break down the impacted LNG global fleet into three categories; direct diesel engine propulsion, steam turbines, and diesel-electric systems.

There are approximately 654 LNG vessels on the water with 254 of those being powered by steam turbines, representing approximately 39% of the total fleet.

Steam turbines are by far the most challenging group since they have a very high specific fuel oil consumption. Therefore, a main option being touted for EEXI compliance among many segments and classes, EPL (engine power limitation), is not feasible because low-power operation would further increase their specific fuel oil consumption.

Furthermore, the EEXI requires that the boil-off gas must be dealt with on board, either by using it as fuel or by reliquefication, which costs extra energy. But steam turbine ships have no feasible alternative to the use of boil-off gas for propulsion because of how they are designed.

This means that direct diesel engines can utilize an EPL device (hybridization is also an option) and diesel-electric systems usually have dual-fuel engines which can use the boil-off gas and should not require any additional measures, but steam turbines will be forced into different methods of compliance which will likely involve some significant investment.

Which brings us to how the market might handle this situation.

While there are some vintage vessels that may be beached due to this mandate, it's very likely that a vast majority of the fleet will continue trading.

Looking at average fleet age vs. average demo age provides one indication, but as we can see in the chart below there aren't a whole lot of demo candidates, and those that are in that vintage category are quite small in capacity, relatively speaking.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by VIE

But now further consider the fact that newbuilds are being ushered into 2025 delivery slots, meaning if owners do want to capitalize on this strong rate environment they need to do so with tonnage on the water - especially given the lack of S&P availability.

Let's also remember that the market appears set to tighten in coming years. This typically leads to asset value increases and greater revenue, which would provide some justification for investing in fleet revitalization.

One final piece of the puzzle can be found in some recent reports suggesting that significant steps toward compliance actually produced cost savings. John Hadjipateras - Chairman, President & CEO of Dorian LPG said on their most recent conference call that "our efforts to reduce emissions have resulted in fuel savings of over $2.5 million."

This presents a scenario where investment in existing tonnage will be a very likely option, for anything but truly vintage vessels (high fuel consumption, smaller cubic capacity and less modern engines).

For investors, this spells a very simple guide for the LNG segment; modern fleets can easily navigate this situation and are better positioned to capture any upside.

Conclusion

2021 was predicted to be a very volatile and therefore highly tradeable market, which came to fruition. While that proved to be fun in the short-run, this volatility overshadowed what turned out to be very solid, structurally based, market progress which benefitted the longer-run. Meaning, for investors, the real story was buried beneath a far more attention-grabbing headline.

2022 will likely be a bit less volatile, but its hallmark will be even greater fundamentals-based market tightening than the previous year. In fact, the divergence between 2022's supply/demand is expected to be one of the largest in recent history.

2022 will see a relatively slow delivery year produce approximately 4.2% net fleet growth, which should be balanced against approximately 12% cargo mile demand growth, resulting in a nearly 8% divergence between supply and demand favoring a structurally tighter market.

This demand side forecast actually takes into account market normalization based on a return to average weather patterns, which history suggests is the correct path to assume as of now. However, if weather forecasts shift one way or another, we should be poised to move this mark by up to 2%, accordingly.

Weather might not be the only thing to suddenly impact the market, as diplomatic tensions and geopolitical concerns are rising among several key regions. But these tensions, as of right now, appear to bring with it longer hauls to China and possible increasing seaborne LNG reliance in Europe.

This will be highlighted in the rapidly growing US to China trade lane, which could add up to 50% more journeys over 2021's red hot increases. This alone would add handsomely to global totals for cargo mile demand.

Demolition activity will likely remain fairly muted in 2022 as the market continues to show improvement. While the EEXI, which is set to be implemented in 2023, does pose a major hurdle for steam turbine driven vessels it is expected that owners (who would have likely benefitted from a third good market year by the start of 2023) will likely invest in their on the water tonnage for all but the most vintage vessels.

This suggests that as those vessels undergo these preparations for 2023 the market will be temporarily experiencing reduced supply. At the start of 2023 we could be looking at EPL possibly being utilized by some vessels to reduce speed, which would be a permanent supply side shift.

Owners on the fence would be wise to wait it out just a bit to test the market reaction from the EEXI. After all, it's a well-known premise that if too many market participants decide not to invest and a massive collective scrapping effort awaits the start of 2023, rates will shoot to the moon and owners will be kicking themselves for parting so early with such coveted tonnage, especially given the length of newbuild delivery dates.

Overall, 2022 is shaping up to be less volatile and a whole lot more friendly for potential investors who don't appreciate the rollercoaster conditions on which traders thrive. Structural market improvements are expected this year with much of that attributed to ongoing demand side strength. However, 2023 is shaping up to a year where the supply-side takes center stage.