SA: What do you expect to be the key driver of stock market performance in 2022? What items will impact market performance - for better or worse?

We believe that earnings will continue to be the key driver throughout the year. Nevertheless, inflation will be the most pressing concern among investors in the first quarter. The market will be observing whether inflation can be brought under control earlier in the year for the earnings narrative to power the market higher subsequently.

SA: As we approach 2022, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks? In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned heading into the New Year?

SPX 30Y performance.

We are bullish on US stocks. If you consider the S&P 500's performance over the last thirty years, it's one way up through the boom and bust, at a CAGR of 8.4%. Moreover, we think the inflation threat will be transitory, even though it may cause volatility earlier in the year. Therefore, we are 98% invested in equities heading into 2022 (with 2% cash).

SA: Which domestic/global issue is the biggest risk that could adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

The geopolitical risk over US/China relations has not changed. Therefore, it will continue to dominate the global narrative in 2022. We believe that the Fed's delicate positioning will be critical towards anchoring inflation expectations in the US. The Fed must send clear messages to the market. Yet, it also needs to manage the winding down of asset purchases carefully. The Fed's ability to communicate clearly and execute could be the biggest risk in 2022.

SA: Is rising inflation a legitimate fear that could squeeze profits and/or cause valuation multiples to contract?

The good thing heading into 2022 is that inflation expectations are at record highs. The market expects inflation to shoot through the roof in the first quarter of 2022. Therefore, if the actual numbers come in less than expected, it could lift the stock market moving forward.

SA: How does the political/regulatory climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

Through its monetary policy, China seems to be ready to bolster its economy in 2022. However, its regulatory climate remains highly uncertain. Therefore, it continues to complicate the valuations of Chinese Internet stocks.

SA: Do you see value stocks or growth investing leading the markets in 2022?

The return of value investing in 2021 has threatened to turn the tables on growth investing. However, we don't expect the secular drivers underpinning growth investing to change. Therefore, the retracement in growth stocks in late 2021 has presented fantastic opportunities to add exposure.