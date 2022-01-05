JR Research Positions For 2022: Earnings And Fed's Execution Will Be Key
Summary
- We expect inflation risk to be transitory in 2022, with expectations peaking in Q1'22.
- We believe that the market will turn to corporate earnings as the key barometer moving forward.
- We discuss our market outlook for 2022.
SA Questions
SA: What do you expect to be the key driver of stock market performance in 2022? What items will impact market performance - for better or worse?
We believe that earnings will continue to be the key driver throughout the year. Nevertheless, inflation will be the most pressing concern among investors in the first quarter. The market will be observing whether inflation can be brought under control earlier in the year for the earnings narrative to power the market higher subsequently.
SA: As we approach 2022, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks? In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned heading into the New Year?
SPX 30Y performance.
We are bullish on US stocks. If you consider the S&P 500's performance over the last thirty years, it's one way up through the boom and bust, at a CAGR of 8.4%. Moreover, we think the inflation threat will be transitory, even though it may cause volatility earlier in the year. Therefore, we are 98% invested in equities heading into 2022 (with 2% cash).
SA: Which domestic/global issue is the biggest risk that could adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?
The geopolitical risk over US/China relations has not changed. Therefore, it will continue to dominate the global narrative in 2022. We believe that the Fed's delicate positioning will be critical towards anchoring inflation expectations in the US. The Fed must send clear messages to the market. Yet, it also needs to manage the winding down of asset purchases carefully. The Fed's ability to communicate clearly and execute could be the biggest risk in 2022.
SA: Is rising inflation a legitimate fear that could squeeze profits and/or cause valuation multiples to contract?
The good thing heading into 2022 is that inflation expectations are at record highs. The market expects inflation to shoot through the roof in the first quarter of 2022. Therefore, if the actual numbers come in less than expected, it could lift the stock market moving forward.
SA: How does the political/regulatory climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?
Through its monetary policy, China seems to be ready to bolster its economy in 2022. However, its regulatory climate remains highly uncertain. Therefore, it continues to complicate the valuations of Chinese Internet stocks.
SA: Do you see value stocks or growth investing leading the markets in 2022?
The return of value investing in 2021 has threatened to turn the tables on growth investing. However, we don't expect the secular drivers underpinning growth investing to change. Therefore, the retracement in growth stocks in late 2021 has presented fantastic opportunities to add exposure.
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARKK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.