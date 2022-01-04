Roberto Galan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Whirlpool (NYSE: NYSE:WHR) is a mature and well-established company with over 110 years in the household appliances business. However, even a company with a strong brand reputation was negatively affected by COVID-19, although it overcame this handily as home renovations became a popular thing to do while people were under lockdown. Despite the global shutdown, the company has managed to continue growing and outperforming in its industry.

In this article, I will show that given its reputation and external macroeconomic trends, the global supply chain disruption is no match for Whirlpool and investors should take a bullish position in the long run.

Household Appliances Over the COVID-19 Pandemic

Whirlpool has a long and storied 110-year history in the consumer goods industry. What started out as a washing machine business turned into a worldwide household appliance producer. Many of its products are larger electric fixtures and appliances including washers, dryers, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, and air conditioners. These products do not need to be replaced frequently, and often are associated with home buildings and renovation, meaning that their performance, and the performance of the household appliances market at large, can be partly predicted by the housing market.

The COVID-19 pandemic, as expected, greatly shifted the housing market and caused numerous macroeconomic effects. As companies increasingly transition to flexible work options and teleworking, homes are becoming more important as office and home spaces are merging, driving demand for homeownership. Coupled with rising housing demand, the housing supply has been decreasing. Year over year for November 2021, active home listings saw a 26% decline. Home listings are also seeing fewer days on the market, showing the increased demand. In addition, mortgage rates have been at an all-time low for the past year. Rates are currently hovering around 3.10% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. As mortgage rates remain low, this is causing potential homeowners to take advantage and thus home buying demand has increased.

Though mortgage rates are at near all-time lows, rates are expected to rise in 2022. This poses a risk of declining home buying demand in 2022, which would negatively affect Whirlpool's sales. That being said, this also increases demand in the short term as potential buyers would want to take advantage of the current low rates.

Home sales are expected to continue to increase, especially given the generational change in homeownership. The millennial generation is now largely at the age where they would look to buy their first home. With 45 million millennials in this group, there is a large audience for home sales, and by extension household appliances and fixtures, as in today's day and age, appliances such as refrigerators and ovens are essential.

Outside of new purchases as a result of home construction, household appliances on average have a ten-year replacement cycle, where companies in the industry see higher demand for replacements of appliances and fixtures. The last time demand for appliance replacements was increasing was from 2011 - 2015, which means that the company is expecting increased appliance replacement demand beginning this year in 2021. This is also driven by higher usage rates as a result of more people staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to become more permanent as people switch to hybrid work models. This relates to not just larger appliances that are usually attached to home construction, but smaller appliances such as microwaves and kitchen stand mixers.

Looking at the broader economy, the unemployment rate is currently at 4.2% and continuing to decrease from its 10 year high of 14.8% in April 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a significant amount of the United States population now employed, there is an increase in disposable income available for home buying and home renovation, which when coupled with strong demand, leads to increased sales.

An Established Company Undervalued by Market

The household appliances' industry public valuation has fallen 65.53% year over year. Whirlpool's returns have remained positive over a longer-term period, with a five-year share price increase of 42.39%. This is significantly higher than the industry-wide return, which has fallen 59.70% in the same time frame.

At its latest earnings report for Q3 2021, the company reported earnings of $6.68, which was 8.64% higher than the anticipated (EPS) of $6.15. This is the eighth straight quarter where its reported EPS has beat expected EPS, and higher earnings than 2Q21, which had EPS of $6. On the other hand, reported revenues of $5.49 billion missed anticipated revenues of $5.72 billion by 4.04%. However, this is still a 3.7% increase in revenue year over year. As a result of these results, Whirlpool raised its anticipated 2021 revenue growth from 3% to 5-6%. The public market reacted relatively negatively to the announcement, with shares falling 2.38% despite the mostly good news.

Whirlpool's price to equity ratio is 7.33, which is lower than the household appliance industry's P/E ratio of 7.43. This could indicate that the stock is mildly underpriced in the market. The company's internal financials back up this undervaluation. Noticeably, Whirlpool's return on equity of 42.84%, which is higher than the industry's ROE of 32.37%. This indicates that the company is more profitable than its industry on average.

Supply Chain Risk and Conclusion

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a global supply chain issue, affecting largely every industry, including consumer goods. The supply chain has been disrupted since COVID-19 caused a global shutdown. At the onset of the global pandemic, companies shut down. As people kept purchasing products, especially home renovation-related products, supplies dwindled. Production capacity eventually restarted, but because there was a backlog of demand for consumer goods, there was still a high demand for these products. In addition, Asia, which is a massive shipping hub, faced a shipping container shortage which made it a lot more costly to ship goods.

The pandemic has also brought about inflation issues surrounding commodities and raw materials. The price of commodities has risen by 19% year over year, which is the largest increase in 1974. With the rising cost of raw materials and shipping, companies are becoming increasingly concerned about their profitability dwindling.

Though these supply chain and pricing issues are temporary, there is still a risk for companies in the consumer goods industry, including Whirlpool. Should these macroeconomic issues continue longer than estimated, it could slow down the company's revenue stream, which puts its public valuation at risk.

Though the COVID-19 global pandemic has completely disrupted the global supply chain, demand for household appliances has increased thanks to an increase in demand for home buying and renovating. Since home sales are anticipated to continue rising in the coming years, it can be expected that the demand for household appliances in the long term will also rise. Given its financial outperformance over its industry, it is safe to say that Whirlpool is in a good place to grow long term and investors should take a bullish position on Whirlpool.