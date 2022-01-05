naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

What do you expect to be the key driver of stock market performance in 2022? What items will impact market performance - for better or worse?

Robust earnings will remain a key driver of stock market performance in the new year and help stocks overcome broader macro hurdles ranging from tightening monetary policy against rising inflation to protracted supply chain constraints and sporadic COVID variant outbreaks. Earnings have been a closely watched metric for companies’ performance this year, tracking the solidity of consumer demand amidst pandemic-imposed restrictions on mobility, as well as how well companies have been navigating through rising raw material costs caused by protracted supply chain constraints and worsening labour difficulties. And looking ahead, COVID-driven market headwinds like exacerbated supply bottlenecks and worsening labour difficulties will likely carry into 2022, as investors mull on whether resulting price increases will erode margins and recovery prospects. Meanwhile, policy-related impacts will become amplified in the second half when the Fed starts to raise interest rates. Whether the outsized gains observed in 2021 can withstand said impact will depend on companies’ ability to maintain positive earnings amidst the volatile macro backdrop.

As we approach 2022, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks? In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned heading into the New Year?

The U.S. stock market will continue to be marked by volatility in 2022 with lingering headwinds that have carried over from the previous year-end, including uncertainties to economic recovery posed by the resurgence of COVID variants and an impending rate hike. But the overall outlook remains bright on the back of a positive earnings season in coming months. Consumer spending remained at a strong pace over the holiday season, up by close to 9% from the prior year despite earlier warnings of product shortages caused by lingering supply chain constraints and Omicron-related mobility restrictions limiting spending. And to maintain the optimism, signs of milder symptoms in the new coronavirus variant paired with robust vaccination rates will continue to help with normalizing supply chain constraints and alleviate some pressure on inflation. Paired with robust demand observed across industries, this makes another tailwind for the broader market in 2022.

While investors increasingly turn to equities that are seen as high quality with competitive moats and proven track records of growth as a safeguard to the prospects of higher rates later this year, those with high growth potential in nascent tech trends should not be overlooked. These include companies engaged in developments related to the metaverse, new energy and autonomous vehicles, semiconductors, and battery cells and storage technology with sufficient cash runway to support their respective growth roadmaps.

Is rising inflation a legitimate fear that could squeeze profits and/or cause valuation multiples to contract?

From a fundamental perspective, rising inflation introduces a reasonable risk to profits by eroding margins, and the situation will likely become more amplified in 2022 if supply bottlenecks are not alleviated. Some of these rising price pressures have already been passed on to consumers based on data observed in recent months. And strong consumption levels that have persisted into the holiday season have helped to ensure profit margins remain at their all-time highs. However, with inflation rising to its hottest in decades, there is mounting uncertainty as to the extent of which consumers will remain inclined to pay higher prices for goods, especially if supply-constraint-driven price pressures continue to worsen. Although the latest Omicron coronavirus variant has proven to be “less deadly” compared to previous strains, recent restrictions put into place to curb its spread have potential to further exacerbate the already battered supply chain, signaling additional uncertainties pertaining to price pressures ahead. And from a valuation perspective, the impending rate hikes put in place to counter rising inflation later this year also pose a threat to the value of future cash flows, especially for those with high valuations built on expectations of future growth, or in other words, promises. On this basis, inflation remains a legitimate and key factor to keep a close watch on in coming months.

How does the political/regulatory climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

Infrastructure Package - The $1.2 trillion package signed into law in November will not only be transformational for traditional infrastructure like roads and bridges, but also for broadband connectivity to enhance America’s “overall economic competitiveness”. The $65 billion allocated towards improving rural access to high-speed internet coverage recognizes the critical role that broadband connectivity plays in today’s increasingly digital landscape. Not only will the investment benefit large telecom infrastructure players by creating new projects, but also the broader internet sector by expanding their addressable market. The $7.5 billion allocated towards the build-out of charging infrastructure across the U.S. will also further encourage electric vehicle (“EV”) adoption and bolster the outlook of EV stocks as well as those engaged across the value chain. And the pending Build Back Better Act which has a strong focus on climate change will further complement said opportunities by adding additional investments into clean energy initiatives.

Chinese Regulatory Crackdown vs. the SEC - U.S.-listed Chinese stocks continue to be in high-risk territory with regulatory uncertainties zeroing-in from both the U.S. and China. On one hand, Beijing's regulatory crackdown, which has primarily aimed at reining in the mounting influence from domestic big tech companies, continues to show no signs of slowing. China's regulatory agenda for big tech remains opaque, with few answers to offer on where these companies stand amidst possibilities of a broad VIE ban and/or Chinese stock de-listing from American exchanges altogether. China's economic slump has also deepened in recent months due to ongoing turmoil within the property market and recurring COVID outbreaks that have been worsened by the fast-spreading Omicron. This is expected to drive further deterioration to China's economic growth in the coming year down to 5% . On the other hand, the U.S. SEC is finalizing the penalization process for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks that violate the "Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act". Currently, China and Hong Kong are the only two jurisdictions that refuse to comply with audit inspection requests by the PCAOB. If these companies do not comply with the request within three years, they will risk being kicked off the NYSE/Nasdaq. The SEC has also put a pause on new Chinese IPOs over the summer until additional disclosure requirements pertaining to VIEs have been met. Omicron variant. And with China's COVID-zero approach expected to persist through to the end of the 2022 Winter Olympics coming in February, restrictions on mobility will remain tight in coming months to ebb the spread of

Do you see value stocks or growth investing leading the markets in 2022?

2021 was a pivotal year for growth stocks. We saw how growth stocks, especially those within the tech sector, have benefited in the last 20 months from lasting behavioural changes spearheaded by the pandemic. The development of nascent technologies has been catapulted forward by at least five years to satisfy urgent demands arising from increasingly virtual collaborations resulting from remote work arrangements, and households that need to do their shopping online due to pandemic-imposed restrictions on mobility. These structural changes are expected to put growth investing in the lead in 2022 and beyond. This is further corroborated by the fact that the best performers in the equity markets right now, which exhibit high-quality earnings with competitive moats and proven track records of growth, are tech stocks.