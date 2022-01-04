metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

The Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) is an equity closed end fund which generates total return through current income and NAV appreciation. The fund's use of derivatives helps support the distribution and provides downside protection.

What is the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund?

The Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed end fund which utilizes a portfolio comprised of common stock and derivatives to drive total return. The fund has provided impressive performance over all time frames including outperforming common equity benchmarks such as the S&P 500. Launched in 2009, the fund is managed by Columbia Threadneedle, a capable manager owned by Ameriprise Financial.

STK offers an interesting value proposition to investors. The fund delivers attractive income in a yield-starved space, technology. In a competitive technology landscape, companies generally opt to reinvest excess earnings in profitable ventures rather than distribute to shareholders as a dividend. As a result, many income investors shy away from the space. STK's managed distribution has remained steady since inception offering an attractive opportunity.

The fund invests in the most successful science and technology companies, employing a yield enhancement strategy to generate excess return and provide downside protection during bear markets. The fund has delivered on its mission thus far, generating an impressive level dividend which has remained flat since inception. The fund employs a differentiated distribution policy which we will describe in detail shortly. First, let's dive into STK's portfolio.

Portfolio

STK utilizes a technology-driven strategy which has outperformed expectations from strong sector performance. The fund invests in the common equity of current market leaders with strong outlooks, further supplementing returns with a covered call strategy. Summarily, covered calls involve selling options contracts over positions in the portfolio collecting the premium as excess return. The strategy enhances the overall portfolio yield at the expense of capped upside in terms of potential capital gains. Currently, 50% of the portfolio is overwritten by call contracts. It's worth noting that the fund writes options flexibly depending on market conditions. Management notes this policy on the fund's fact sheet.

While the manager will typically have a call overwrite percentage between 25% and 90% of the notional value of the fund's holdings, there may be times when the options positions will be closed out prior to the expiration or changed based on manager decision.

The fund is small with under $600 million in assets under management. The fund currently has 243 holdings as of this quarter. Average market capitalization of a portfolio holding is $332 billion as the fund primarily allocates to industry leaders and established players. Portfolio holdings have a weighted average price-earnings ratio of 17.6x, which is more conservative than the underlying index.

With a flexible portion overwritten, the fund can still benefit from substantial upside potential if management plays their cards appropriately. Sector allocations are consistent with the objectives of the fund with Software and Semiconductors representing more than half of the portfolio.

The fund's top ten holdings include many recognizable names such as Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOG). The portfolio is highly concentrated with 43% of the total assets dedicated to the top ten positions. Although the portfolio is allocated to many mega- and large-cap companies, there are some smaller names in the top ten positions including Synaptics (SYNA) and Synopsys (SNPS).

The fund's allocation is consistent with the technology focus. Broader than software, the fund tackles a large portion of the tech sphere including hardware and peripherals. History has produced lucrative returns for technology shareholders, often at the expense of extreme valuations. In fact, Information Technology has led sector returns for the S&P 500 in three out of the past four years. So far, many of these valuations have been supported by unparalleled long-term growth in software and broader technology.

Having said that, the technology and semiconductor focus leaves the fund exposed should sentiment change around the sectors. Speaking on a broad scale, value has outperformed growth over the past twelve months, reversing a multi-year trend of growth outperformance.

As we mentioned previously, STK does not employ leverage within its portfolio. Closed end funds can issue debt and preferred shares to enhance their strategy. The capital is reinvested with the anticipation of excess return over the financing expenses. Assuming all goes well, the results are magnified returns for shareholders. However, increases in interest rates will directly increase the financing cost for leveraged fund. STK's lack of leverage protects the fund from these risks.

The fund charges a relatively inexpensive total management fee of 1.15%. The absence of leverage also helps shareholders by eliminating another layer of expenses from the fund.

Performance

STK has seen incredible performance fueled by unprecedented strength in technology. While tech has led the market over the past several years, pandemic-related tailwinds have bolstered shareholder enthusiasm. As a result, STK has outperformed major indexes and likely all expectations, delivering steady dividend distributions and NAV growth.

As we mentioned, STK pays a level dividend distribution which is generated by dividends, capital gains, and options premiums. The fund delivers performance primarily through dividend distributions, consistent with most closed end funds. However, STK has stood out from the pack in offering investors share price appreciation as well. Many income-focused CEFs generate the overwhelming majority of their return from the fund's distribution. STK is differentiated having delivered a significant portion of total return through share price appreciation.

STK's consistent return profile is indicative of a successful strategy. Accordingly, shareholders should expect that the distribution is equally strong. STK has successfully maintained a level distribution since inception as a result of the fund's differentiated distribution policy. Upon inception, the fund established a managed distribution policy of paying 9.25% of its initial net asset value as quarterly dividends. This percentage corresponds to a dividend payment of $0.4626 per quarter which has remained level since inception. While this initially correlated to a 9.25% yield for IPO shareholders, the compounded returns in the portfolio have created a significant margin of safety. As a result, the fund's yield has diminished to 5.00% as share prices have nearly doubled. Recently, the fund declared a special dividend of $1.29 per share, boosting the fund's annual yield for 2021 by a significant margin. This distribution is the third and largest special dividend since inception.

So how does STK stack up as an income-producing asset? This distribution is certainly not the highest offered by any CEF, however, it offers a substantial spread over other asset classes. More notably, STK offers a far superior income stream to more traditional tech-focused funds.

Valuation

Closed end funds trade independently of their net asset value with share prices fluctuating freely based on market pressure. Meanwhile, the fund's portfolio is transparent providing investors the easy ability to calculate a market value. While strong share price performance is generally supported by NAV growth, this is not always the case. Discrepancies can arise with enthusiastic investors piling into funds with reckless glee. The result is share prices which far outpace NAV, presenting substantial risks to investors.

STK typically trades at a premium valuation on account of strong performance expectations. Investors often rationalize purchasing shares at a premium under the basis that the sum is greater than the whole of its parts. The fund as a whole provides a superior risk-adjusted return profile than the individual portfolio constituents. While generally trading at a modest premium, STK has presented investors the opportunity to purchase shares at a discount. However, those opportunities are few and far between and require patience.

As it stands today, the fund trades at a rich premium to NAV of 5.00%. Given that this premium is somewhat uncharacteristic as compared with the recent past, it does not appear to be a particularly compelling opportunity to purchase shares. Even still, having said that, the valuation remains within the ballpark of reasonable. As a side note, the recent spike in premium may have been related to the fund's special dividend.

Conclusion

STK offers income-focused investors a unique opportunity to convert tech gains to income. The fund is not alone as there are similar strategies such as the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) which offers a comparable opportunity in terms of portfolio construction and yield profile. Given the strong sector performance, these funds speak for themselves.

STK has offered a unique combination of growth and income for the balanced investor. The steady stream of dividends has been outpaced by share price appreciation which has offered an attractive combination of yield and growth. STK's lack of leverage is also a highlight of the fund given the risk reduction during periods of market stress and volatility.

While the fund's valuation is not particularly compelling at this point, the landscape changes quickly and can offer new opportunities in short order. STK is a simple opportunity to ride the technology wave that has propelled our digital economy, all while enjoying dividends.