AT&T’s (NYSE: NYSE:T) highly anticipated rollout of the C-Band spectrum slated for January 5th has been delayed for two weeks. In early 2021, AT&T was announced by the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) as the “winning bidder for 1,621 C-Band licenses”. The phase I deployment of the C-Band spectrum originally scheduled for January 5th enables new 5G signals that would promise faster loading speeds for customers across a wider field of coverage. The latest turn of events comes after months-long debates between the FCC and Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) on whether the C-Band frequencies would interfere with those used to guide aircraft landings and pose a safety hazard. However, the latest headwind has not stopped AT&T's stock from its new-year surge. The stock gained more than 3% on the first trading session in 2022, showing a continuation of momentum that began shortly before last year-end.

5G remains the backbone of AT&T’s shift in focus back to its roots in mobility and communications after a years-long dabble in entertainment and digital media, which did not materialize into meaningful results. The latest extension of AT&T’s 5G coverage through the roll-out of C-Band frequencies will narrow the gap between AT&T and industry rivals like T-Mobile (TMUS) in the 5G race. The latter currently benefits from a head start of more than a year on the build-out of mid-band 5G networks similar to those enabled by the C-Band spectrum.

AT&T’s Monday rally is an indicator of investors’ recognition that the roll-out of the C-Band spectrum will materialize regardless of ongoing regulatory hurdles, opening a new realm of 5G opportunities ahead for AT&T without any lasting material impacts to its growth trajectory. The stock’s latest surge has also defied broader macro headwinds and continues to corroborate that 2022 will be a pivotal year for AT&T as it returns to its roots and focuses on new opportunities arising from accelerating 5G adoption and increasing demand for fibre broadband in the connectivity-driven post-pandemic era.

The C-Band Spectrum

AT&T, along with rival Verizon (VZ), was named the winning bidders for C-Band licenses by the FCC last February. For AT&T, the 1,621 C-Band licenses acquired would allow it to further expand its 5G offerings to customers across the U.S. The C-Band spectrum also promises greater access to faster connectivity speeds for customers given it is a mid-band frequency network.

5G performance is typically determined by one of the three frequency categories in which it is latched to. Mid-band 5G is the most accessible tier that offers the broadest coverage. It is also much faster than the most widespread low-band 5G spectrum that AT&T already operates on. Meanwhile, high-band 5G networks promise ultra-fast connectivity speeds, but with limited coverage. AT&T currently offers “ultra-fast 5G+ over high-band mmWave spectrum” across 39 cities in the U.S., as well as moderate speed 5G over low-band frequencies at sub-6GHz nationwide. The C-Band licenses would allow AT&T to offer 5G on the mid-band spectrum, which sits between the high-band mmWave and low-band sub-6GHz at between 3.6GHZ and 4GHz, enabling it to reach its full potential by providing high-speed connectivity access to more customers. The company has also forged a long-term partnership with Ericsson (ERIC) and Nokia (NOK) to facilitate its C-Band spectrum deployment, ensuring AT&T’s 5G network reaches more consumers across key industries. The plan is to extend C-Band coverage to 75 million customers by the end of the year, and up to 200 million customers by the end of 2023.

The first 40MHz of 80MHz over the C-Band spectrum acquired by AT&T was originally scheduled for roll-out beginning January 5th but has now been delayed for two weeks due to ongoing debates on whether the fresh frequencies are a threat to aircraft safety. The FAA and airlines are currently investigating whether the signals from the C-Band spectrum cause a direct interference with those used by aircraft equipment for detecting altitude during landing. They are also determining whether the new restrictions ordered by the FAA as a result of the impending roll-out of the C-Band spectrum are sufficient to abate related safety concerns and economically feasible. Some of these restrictions include the outright ban on the use of “instrument landings”, which are deployed during poor weather conditions. The new rules set by the FAA to ensure safe co-existence with 5G expansion have the potential to cause significant disruptions to the current aviation system, including flight delays at busy travel hubs and costly repercussions of more than $2 billion per year for airlines.

After months of negotiation between the FCC, AT&T, and Verizon to create a safe deployment plan for the C-Band spectrum, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had asked the wireless carriers on New Year's Eve to delay the roll-out for two weeks. The request was met with a swift joint rejection by both AT&T and Verizon over the weekend, with both wireless carriers citing the decision would be a “detriment to millions of mobile customers” with increasing demand for “extensive high-speed mobile broadband…and wireless service amid the COVID pandemic”. Both companies have also reiterated their stance that the distance between the C-Band frequencies and those used by aircraft equipment is sufficient to ensure safety. Instead of agreeing to the roll-out delay, both companies have suggested a six-month pause in deploying towers near some airports as a counteroffer, which models the “exclusion zones” framework implemented by France where “5G service is working on similar frequencies and U.S. airliners have landed”.

However, both companies have “done a 180” on Monday with acceptance to the two-week delay request on the roll-out of the new C-Band spectrum. The decision comes after a slew of airlines threatened legal action against telecom giants. The pending outcome following the two-week pause period is currently uncertain, but representatives from both the communications and aviation industries have stated confidence in resolving the related concerns to ensure co-existence of 5G deployment and aviation safety. Both AT&T and Verizon have also agreed to pause tower deployment at 50 airports over the next six months. Despite worries that the ongoing negotiations may impact AT&T’s goals of extending high-speed 5G connectivity to 73 million customers by the end of the year, experts believe that the worst-case scenario would be a “nonmaterial short delay with limited damage” to the wireless carrier. On the flip side, the imminent materialization of C-Band spectrum deployment for AT&T would put it on the “cutting edge of technology” and allow it to reach a greater volume of customers ahead of accelerating 5G adoption across the U.S.

What is the Opportunity with 5G?

The return of AT&T’s focus onto its core communications business comes at an opportune time. While the entertainment and digital media sector has blossomed in recent years with significant growth opportunities ahead, wireless mobility and fibre broadband services remain a critical enabler of these trends at the end of the day. And 5G will become the next biggest growth opportunity for the telecom titan – the advent of 5G connectivity, paired with the rapid rollout of new 5G-enabled devices, is expected to instigate a new surge of plan upgrades and replacements ahead. The addition of a mid-band spectrum will also help AT&T further its 5G potential by providing widespread faster and higher connectivity speeds, making its wireless services more attractive to customers than ever.

While global smartphone connections are expected to increase at a compounded annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 4% over the next five years, with the U.S. market being one of the largest drivers, resulting data consumption rates are expected to surge at a CAGR of 26.9% through to 2025. Meanwhile, global demand for 5G-enabled devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38% over the same period as users continue to transition to the new and faster network. Even Apple’s (AAPL) newest family of iPhone 12s and iPhone 13s have seen strong upgrade and switch rates in recent months as users continue to abandon their legacy iPhones for the latest and greatest 5G-enabled devices. More than 97% of customers who have purchased a 5G-enabled iPhone over the past year have also indicated an appreciation for enhanced 5G speeds, which serves as a gauge to rising 5G wireless plan subscription opportunities ahead for AT&T.

The favourable trends are further corroborated by AT&T’s record-setting results observed in recent quarters. The company has been breaking records that have been in place for more than a decade on wireless subscription net adds over the last two quarters. The stellar results have been paired with historically low churn rates and increasing conversion to unlimited plans, indicating strong market share gains for AT&T. Specifically, mobility sales drove 41% of consolidated revenues in the first nine months of 2021, putting AT&T at a solid third place with close to 30% market share against comparable peers.

Attractive “free-phone promotions” offered in 2021 have also helped AT&T promote the strongest multiyear upgrade cycle in a decade, boosting 5G network sign-ups needed to recoup their multi-billion-dollar investments made over the years. Paired with the impending return of high-margin international roaming revenues, AT&T is well-poised for another year of blockbuster growth. The upcoming release of fourth quarter results is also expected to be stronger than expected, considering U.S. consumer spending remained at a strong pace over the holiday season. They were up by close to 9% from the prior year despite earlier industry warnings of product shortages and slowed consumer spending due to Omicron-related mobility restrictions.

Based on growth momentum observed across AT&T’s mobility business in recent quarters and favourable market trends ahead, our forecast projects related revenues of $78.9 billion for 2021, with further growth towards $100.8 billion by 2025.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecast (AT_T_-_Forecasted_Financial_Information.pdf). Please see here for further detail on growth assumptions applied on consolidated projections.

Valuation Prospects

Drawing on the above deep dive over AT&T’s growth prospects in 5G and the broader wireless mobility market, and our consolidated fundamental projections detailed from a recent coverage, our outlook on the stock remains bullish with a 12-month price target of $33.59 (or $25.86 ex-WarnerMedia). This represents upside potential of more than 30% based on the last traded share price of $25.43 on January 3rd. Despite recent delays on the roll-out of the C-Band spectrum, the stock has continued to soar, indicating that AT&T’s growth prospects are sufficiently and effectively overshadowing the temporary near-term headwinds. And with consideration of potentially better-than-expected fourth quarter results as mentioned in earlier sections, we expect the stock to continue its outperformance in coming months leading up to the earnings season.

Conclusion

2021 has been a year full of changes for AT&T, and these changes have been critical to the stock’s strong start going into 2022. Its return of focus to wireless communications through 5G mobility and fibre broadband is expected to pay large dividends down the road. Considering 5G technology is still in the early stages of adoption amongst consumers with low penetration rate, there are still significant additional growth opportunities available for AT&T. And the impending roll-out of the C-Band spectrum will only better-position AT&T on the capitalization of said opportunities ahead. The recent roll-out delays are also not expected to leave a lasting material impact on the company’s fundamental prospects nor the stock’s valuation prospects, especially with strong subscriptions to 5G and unlimited plans well underway as observed in recent quarters. This is further corroborated by the stock’s year-opening rally on Monday, underscoring further upside potential ahead.