Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock has witnessed substantial volatility in the last year, with the stock price skyrocketing last February only to shed most of those gains in the months that followed. PLUG stock is down 17% in the last 12 months, in complete contrast to the double-digit returns posted by the S&P 500 Index, which begs the question whether Plug Power is deeply undervalued or whether a bubble has burst, leaving investors who bet on the company at all-time highs with pennies on the dollar. As investors, we are attracted to companies that are well-positioned to benefit from favorable macroeconomic developments, so today, we will be discussing the overall fundamentals of Plug Power, using a top-down approach to determine whether the company deserves a place in our portfolio or watchlist.

Industry analysis

Plug Power is known as a green hydrogen company and the viability of the company is tied to the innovation driving this technology. Given the need to achieve zero emissions by 2050 worldwide, it is agreed that a host of solutions will be required to achieve this target, and green hydrogen is considered an important factor in this equation.

What is green hydrogen?

Currently, the production of hydrogen happens primarily through fossil fuels (roughly makes up around 95% of total production) resulting in close to 900Mt of CO2 emissions per year, equivalent to the CO2 emissions of the United Kingdom and Indonesia combined. Hydrogen is also produced using a method called electrolysis using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen produced using renewable energy is called green hydrogen and less than 0.1% of global dedicated hydrogen production today comes from water electrolysis.

What are the current uses of hydrogen/green hydrogen?

As per the International Energy Agency, hydrogen demand in 2020 was ~90 Mt and almost all this demand was for oil refining and industrial uses. The industrial sector demand for hydrogen (which mainly includes chemical production and steel-making) was 51 Mt in 2020, with chemical production consuming ~46 Mt. Low-carbon hydrogen makes up 0.3 Mt of 2020 demand which comes mostly from the chemical subsector.

Hydrogen has, for a long period of time, been touted as a potential low-carbon transport fuel. However, establishing it in the transport fuel mix has been difficult. To date, hydrogen use in the sector has been limited to less than 0.01% of the energy consumed, and in 2020, fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) made up a very small share of the global stock of vehicles (<0.01%) and of electric vehicles (0.3%). However, the FCEV market is beginning to take off, catalyzed by developments in Asia and the United States.

The commitment of governments to achieve zero-emission goals by 2050 should help hydrogen become an important player in the utilities sector in the future. Hydrogen has a negligible presence in the power sector today, accounting for less than 0.2% of global electricity generation. Driven by the decreasing costs of renewable energy, the feasibility of using green hydrogen as a store of energy should improve.

What is the outlook for green hydrogen?

According to the IEA, in the net-zero emissions by 2050 scenario, total hydrogen demand is expected to expand 44% by 2030, with low-carbon hydrogen becoming increasingly important (amounting to 21 Mt in 2030). Analysis of the current project pipeline suggests that only ~18% of this demand would be met.

Exhibit 1: Low-carbon hydrogen project pipeline and demand in industry by 2030 in the net-zero scenario

As we can see from the above chart, low-carbon hydrogen projects will spectacularly fail to achieve the desired level of production by 2030 to meet the demand, which suggests the industry is likely to see significant investments in pipeline projects in the coming years.

Global FCEV deployment, on the other hand, has been concentrated largely on passenger light-duty vehicles, which accounted for three-quarters of FCEV stock at the end of 2020, with buses making up ~15% and commercial vehicles making up the remaining 10%. However, given the nature of the hydrogen technology, we anticipate a disruption in the commercial vehicles segment sooner rather than later. Based on current and announced capacity, the IEA estimates fuel cell manufacturing could enable a stock of six million FCEVs by 2030, satisfying around 40% of net-zero emissions by 2050 scenario needs.

If we look at hydrogen usage in the utilities sector, very few countries have stated explicit targets for using hydrogen or hydrogen-based fuels in the power sector. Japan is one of the few exceptions, and the country aims to reach one GW of power capacity based on hydrogen by 2030, corresponding to annual hydrogen consumption of 0.3 Mt, rising to 15‑30 GW in the longer term. In its hydrogen roadmap, South Korea has set a target of 1.5 GW of installed fuel cell capacity in the power sector by 2022, and 15 GW by 2040.

On a more global level, we are seeing favorable regulations and developments as well. On July 8, 2020, the European Commission published its 2030 Hydrogen Strategy. This is the first substantial document that maps the role hydrogen is to play in the European economy. The EU Hydrogen Strategy supports the introduction of a completely new hydrogen industry dependent on green hydrogen. The EU targets six GW by 2024 and 40 GW by 2030, with a working assumption of 500 GW by 2050 (vs current installed capacity of 0.1 GW). The EU Hydrogen Strategy targets total investments of up to €400 billion through 2030, with up to €47 billion towards electrolyzers.

Exhibit 2: EU hydrogen roadmap

Based on the above, Goldman Sachs believes green hydrogen could supply up to 25% of the world’s energy needs by 2050 and become a $10 trillion addressable market by 2050 from $755 million in 2020 for the utilities industry alone.

Plug Power's story

Now that we have an understanding of where the green hydrogen industry is headed, the next step would be to understand what Plug Power is doing to position itself to become a big winner of favorable macroeconomic conditions.

Plug Power is engaged in the development of hydrogen fuel cell systems that replace conventional batteries in equipment and vehicles powered by electricity (which include forklifts and airport trucks). The company offers its products globally to different sectors including retail, grocery, institutional food distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities.

The company targets the material handling industry where hydrogen technology has a superior advantage over lead batteries. This is due to the fact that hydrogen technology does not require charging, has a longer duration, and is lightweight compared to batteries. The electric material handling industry is categorized into three subcategories: large fleet, medium fleet, and small fleet. In the large fleet segment, Plug Power has achieved cost parity with batteries and is working to reduce upfront costs further. In the medium fleet market, the company has a target to achieve cost parity with lead-acid batteries by 2025 and increase market share in the U.S. and Europe from 1.2% in 2021 to 4.5% in 2025. This is expected to result in $1 billion in revenue. In the small fleet category, the company has a strategy in place to achieve cost parity with lead-acid batteries by 2030 and capture a market share of 30% in North America and Europe by 2030 (which would potentially result in $4 billion in revenue).

In June 2020, the company announced the acquisition of Giner ELX and United Hydrogen, and in November and December 2021, Plug Power announced the acquisition of Applied Cryo Technologies and Frames Group, respectively. These acquisitions will essentially transform the company from a dedicated fuel cell manufacturer to a comprehensive green hydrogen company that is vertically integrated.

Being the pioneer in the commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed over 50,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen. Plug Power’s subsidiary, United Hydrogen, is one of the largest privately-held hydrogen producers in North America, and the company has the ability to produce 6.4 tons of hydrogen each day with plans to increase the daily capacity to 10 tons soon. This acquisition transforms Plug Power from one of the largest buyers of liquid hydrogen to a company that is able to produce liquid hydrogen and pass on the benefits of economies of scale to its customers. This also aligns with the company’s strategy of being able to produce 50% of its own hydrogen by 2024. The vertical integration strategy, in our opinion, could turn out to be a catalyst for growth in the next decade.

Exhibit 3: Summary of acquisitions

Acquisition Company type Use to Plug Power United Hydrogen One of the largest producers of hydrogen in North America. Being able to source liquid hydrogen and pass on the benefits to the end consumer. Giner ELX One of the world’s largest PEM hydrogen generators that provides grid-level renewable energy storage solutions and on-site hydrogen generation systems for FCEV refueling stations and industrial uses. Being able to produce hydrogen using electrolysis onsite for customers. Applied Cryo Technologies Provider of technology, equipment, and services for the transportation, storage, and distribution of liquefied hydrogen and other cryogenic gases. Access to a liquid hydrogen delivery network. Frames Group Designs, builds, and delivers processing equipment, separation technologies, flow control & safeguarding systems, renewable energy, and water solutions. Ability to leverage Frames Group’s systems to accelerate the global delivery of innovative, turnkey electrolyzer solutions. Expand the company’s presence in Europe.

The company's story and strategy align well with the massive opportunity available for renewable energy solutions providers. While we do acknowledge this is not sufficient information to invest in Plug Power stock, this certainly makes Plug Power worth monitoring closely.

New opportunities for Plug Power to grow

Apart from the current material handling fuel cell segment, the company has identified three new market opportunities to grow, and we believe the success in these segments will make or break the company in the next decade.

The adoption of hydrogen-powered commercial fleet vehicles

The need for decarbonization is expected to transform fossil fuel-powered commercial vehicles into hydrogen technology. This is driven by three primary factors.

a). Given the requirement of long-range and fast refueling in commercial vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell provides a better value proposition in comparison to battery technology.

b). Cargo volume and payload capacity are important. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles provide a greater range with minimal impact on payload or cargo over battery-powered electric vehicles.

c). Many commercial fleet vehicles return to their home base daily or use known hub-to-hub routes. This gives room to improve the refueling infrastructure by focusing on a few key locations in their network.

The case for this segment is further strengthened by the recent agreement by the company to develop prototypes of Edison Motors’ fuel cell electric city bus, equipped with Plug Power’s 125kW ProGen fuel cell system in 2022.

Large-scale stationary power

Tapping into the global diesel generator market which is valued at $25 billion will be a possibility in the future as policymakers are focused on eliminating emissions associated with the usage of diesel.

Aviation industry

The target market for Plug Power includes short-range cargo and regional passenger planes. Similar to commercial fleet vehicles, hydrogen technology offers advantages over battery-powered aircraft.

Takeaway

Based on our findings, we believe hydrogen will play a massive role in helping the world achieve zero-emission targets. Plug Power, on the other hand, seems to be moving in the right direction as well. That being said, we strongly believe Plug Power is very richly valued in the market today at a forward price-to-sales multiple of 33. What makes this concerning is Plug Power's lackluster financial performance of late, which is characterized by negative earnings surprises. We believe the market value of a company is determined by both its story and its numbers. As things stand today, Plug Power has a great story to tell but the numbers are nowhere near where we would want them to be. For that reason, we will remain on the sidelines for now, but we will certainly keep a close eye on the company.