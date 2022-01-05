'How's That Working For You?': My Q4 Option Trading Review

remco86/iStock via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Dr. Phil fans will recognize the question embedded in my article title. Some events outside my control made for an interesting quarter. There was the appearance of a new COVID variant causing concerns of its impact on the economy. Other concerns were inflation staying higher than desired for longer and Fed starting rate hikes sooner than originally thought.

I will start with how the Covered Call positions and those trades went. All three resulted from Put trades being assigned. This is where Dr. Phil would be asking me his famous question as my execution wasn't the best nor concentration in open-economy stocks was where to be invested.

Schlumberger Limited trade review

Data by YCharts

Regular readers might recognize Schlumberger Limited (SLB) as one of the stocks Put to me, in this case, via the $27.50 August Puts. After a series of Covered Calls, plus a few more Puts, my shares were called away via my Oct 8th $30 Calls.

The last Calls were written on 9/23/21 when SLB was at $28.40. SLB hadn't stayed above $30 since July. My last Put was done on Oct 5th, also using a $30 strike, meaning I would pick up 200 more shares or have no shares come the 8th: I ended up with no shares. Here is a list of the SLB option trades:

One could argue that the "Called" trade lost $530, assuming I sold the shares outright on the 8th at SLB's closing price of $31.66. Using two starting dates (when the original Put was written:5/24 and when assigned:8/20), my ownership of SLB had the following results:

The first set is what really happened; the second set assumed I sold out on the 8th without the last CC being written. Lines #2/#4 adjusted the Cost to reflect the initial premium earned and started the clock at assignment. That shows a much higher ROI as the time period is much shorter. I chose to show both as neither calculation is right or wrong. While I earned less than I could have by not writing that last CC, straight ownership from both starting dates ROIs were only 1.8% and 2%, respectively.

With an expected earnings report scheduled for mid-October, I stayed on the sidelines until after earnings were announced. Late in the month, with SLB near $34, I wrote 5 12/3/21 $30 Puts. When this set Put to me, I started a new round of Covered Calls on SLB. Weakness on the last day of 2021 prevented my $30 (2) and $30.50 (3) Calls from taking my shares.

Southwest Airlines trade review

Data by YCharts

Fear over the Omicron variant sent airline stocks into a tailspin, which got worse once countries started travel restrictions. Southwest Airlines (LUV) dropped from $52 in early November to the low $40s by mid-December. This resulted in my use of a second set of Puts to enhance the return on the first set, being Assigned. The result was going from 300 to 600 shares owned.

Convinced the bottom was near, I chose to split my coverage on these shares. For 100, I wrote a 12/10/21 $50 Call. For the other 200, I decided to write weekly options with the hope the price would slowly recover. It did not and the Calls on all 600 shares expired on 12/10/21. My weeklies, adjusted for the share difference, netted less premiums than the longer-dated $50 even with the weeklies all written at much lower strikes.

The errors here started with me getting greedy. As the second set entered their last week, I could have exited at a small profit as LUV was above $52, after mumping up $3 the prior Friday. That should have clued me in to get out. It closed at $48.42 on expiration day. Opportunity gave me a second chance that Monday when I could have exited almost even but I didn't, again. For three weeks, I wrote Calls $2 above the market price as the stock would bounce up but then headed down again.

Even at LUV's depressed price, I covered half my shares with 12/31/21 $43 Calls, which came close to being exercised with LUV briefly trading above the strike on expiration day. So far, here are all the LUV trades.

Cracker Barrel trade review

Data by YCharts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) got slammed from multiple headwinds besides COVID. Labor shortages continued and wages for the staff went up to attract more employees. With 20+ planned minimum wage boosts in 2022 and supply chain issues resulting in higher supply costs, profit fears pushed CBRL below $120 before closing the year at $128.64. Poor premiums near my $145 cost slowed my desire to carry my monthly writes but I finally wrote 2 Jan $145 for a tiny $.20 each. I'm writing one Put each month to help push down my cost, the last being a Jan $115. The Puts have helped drop the breakeven price by $3.

Now, I will cover the four ETFs I am writing Puts against with the purpose of purchasing shares as a means of converting my large Joint account cash balance into market segments we are underexposed to.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Put strategy

Data by YCharts

The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) was the first ETF I decided to purchase to reduce the amount of cash in our Joint account. Since August, I sold three sets of Puts against XBI. The last set was Assigned.

As you can see, the price hung around the high $120s until it crashed to $109 in early December. The way I measure whether writing Puts versus buying back in August was the best strategy in hindsight is to compare the Net cost. I could have owned at $128.58 and no dividends have been paid since. Counting all the premiums against the strike price I ended up paying ($125), nets to a cost of $117.54, or $1.04 benefit from using the Put writing to buy into XBI. While XBI was near $118, I wrote one Feb $105 Put as the recent volatility pushed premiums up. I also decided another 100 shares at that price seemed a good long-term investment.

I am executing the same strategy against iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI), the Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF), and the iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM); which this account already holds 700 shares. I also sold a Feb $105 Put against XBI as adding another 100 shares at that price would be great. Since this account's only foreign allocation is FM, I might add the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) to this strategy.

Other option trades for the 4Q

Data by YCharts

Volatility spiked in early December as Omicron spread fears of shutdowns and other restrictions coming back. I did take advantage of the premium bump this generated by executing seven option trades.

All ROIs are annualized to allow comparison. The shorter the trade, the more difficult it would be to achieve that ROI over an entire year.

ONEOK (OKE): ONEOK continues to be a great weekly optionable stock though the price in early October reached levels not seen since the COVID19 crash. The first trade for the quarter expired on the opening day, as did several other trades. My 4 Oct $49 Puts, sold at $53 (expired at $59), yielded an ROI of 11.79%. Even at that price, OKE yields 6.4% and is worth the risk of picking up some shares. That said, staying with a 10% safety margin paid off for the next set of Puts as OKE dropped from $64 to $57.85 at expiration as Omicron fears spread. I wrote the $57.50 Puts and the ROI was 11.26% this time.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC): Living on the East Coast, I am familiar with this bank. With their recent purchase of BBVA USA, the acquisition gives PNC a presence in 29 of the nation's 30 largest markets, according to the release, and establishes a foothold in Texas, California, Florida and Arizona, where it previously lacked retail operations. Expiring on October 1st, my 2 $175 Oct Puts, sold when PNC was at $184, expired at $198, and earned a 12% ROI. Weekly options and decent volatility make this a good bank to write options against. PNC, if Put to, would be my only bank stock. My next write was for only 11 days, picked as the option would expire on the earnings report date. PNC did not move much and the ROI on this trade was 18.71%. To show the effect of being more conservative, my Dec $185 were written when PNC was $200, a 7.5% spread versus the 5% on the prior trade. Results: only a 6.5% ROI.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI): IHI is one I am writing tight OTM Puts against as a means of gaining ownership but still concerned about a pullback. That almost happened this time as IHI closed at $62.96 on expiration, just above the $62.50 strike I wrote. The 4 contracts earned 7.7%, about usual for an ETF option trade. I seem charmed (or cursed) as the Dec $62 Puts were ITM earlier in the month but closed at $63.75. I only wrote 3 contracts this time and the ROI came in at 8.98%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): I own this Mortgage REIT and write Puts to possibly gain more shares. PMT is a tough write as it has very low volume, wide spreads in both strike prices available and bid/ask on those options. When I write, I go out three months to reduce the number of trades required. In August, I wrote 3 Oct $17.50 Puts when PMT sold for $18.22. PMT closed at $19.95. Even with that small OTM safety net, the ROI was just 10.84%. Nice but small versus what most 4% OTM spreads would earn.

Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF): I am now writing 2-month Puts on this ETF I want to add to our taxable account. Since August, I have sold 5 contracts, all at $175. The November set was $19 OTM at expiration, up from $9.50 when written. The trade yielded a 9.52%.

TravelCenters of America (TA): After parking on this stock after the price jumped almost 100%, I came back in after it retraced part of that climb, but very conservatively as by mid-October, travel fears were rising too. I wrote 3 Dec $40 when TA was just over $50, giving me an extra-wide 20% safety margin. Even so, the ROI was 16.25%, more than most trades for the quarter.

Performance review

Even though I averaged only $200k in open option positions, I calculate my ROIs based on the full $250k cash I have reserved for this strategy. Most of that under usage was tied up in the three Covered Call positions.

For the 4th quarter, trades generated $8281 in premiums, resulting in a 13% ROI for the quarter. For the year, the ROI was 10.5%. Adjusting for booked gains and paper losses on the Assignments (-$8929), the net ROI for the year comes to 6.94%, just above the minimum I want to earn from my option trading. Compared to equity returns, not so great but the underlying premise of the Cash-Secured-Put strategy is the investor wants to hold the cash, not invest it.

Open option positions

Portfolio strategy

These articles, Writing Puts Can Provide High ROI With Good Downside Protection If You Pick Right and Adding Income Using Cash-Covered Puts And Covered Calls outline what my option writing strategies hope to achieve. I employ a conservative Cash-Secured-Put strategy that focuses on writing 10% OTM strikes, usually 1-2 months out. My goal is to generate a 6-8% ROI. For Covered Calls, strikes are much closer and most are only 2-4 weeks out. Here my goal is to exit at a profit and where I need to remember that when writing the Calls: I have been trying too much to exit at a nice profit.

I have explored and written about how making tweaks to strikes and dates chosen might improve my results. Those articles were:

Exploring 3 Strike Price Strategies As A Writer Of Put Options

Put Writing: Analysis On How Contract Length Can Affect Premiums And Returns

While I do not use options to add leverage to my portfolio, it is a valid strategy to consider, though I don't recommend it for option beginners: Using Options To Add Leverage To Your Portfolio Strategy

Final thoughts

One strategy change I will be making this year is a drastic decrease in option writing in our taxable Joint account as our income is making a big jump with me now collecting Social Security and my spouse getting a boost also due to my starting.

If I am okay with a 6-8% ROI, I need to trade accordingly. Even with volatility basically tame, that should be possible writing 10% OTM strikes, mostly 1-3 months out. Plan my work; work my plan!

A suggested Put writing strategy I am exploring is rolling Puts that are ITM as they approach expiration instead of closing at a loss or being assigned. This is known as the Net Credit strategy. Stay tuned!