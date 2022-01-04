U.S. Oil Production Remains In Check And Now It's A Fact

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Note: The article was first published to subscribers on 12/30.

As we come to the end of 2021, I want to take a brief look back at 2018, the year of hell. One of our biggest mistakes back then was our inability to gauge US oil production on a real-time basis. And for the next few months in 2019, I practically obsessed over how we can fine-tune the data to make sure we never get blindsided again.

Fast-forwarding to 2021, all of that hard work paid off with our ability to now forecast US oil production well in advance of EIA's official monthly reading.

Note: The blue line is our estimate, the orange line is EIA's data.

As you can see in the dataset on the right chart, our accuracy is pretty much spot on. We have also developed real-time data so that we don't have to wait for the monthly averages to pan out.

And lastly, our production matrix encompasses the leading indicator, associated gas production, into the mix to make sure we are not ever blindsided by a spike in US shale oil production.

And as you can see in the data, production from October to December is relatively flat. This means that US oil production today is sitting between 11.5 and 11.6 million b/d.

Now looking ahead, the recent capex guidance points to an increase in US oil production from Dec 2021 to Dec 2022 of ~500k b/d to ~600k b/d. This amount reflects the latest exit-to-exit production increase from some of the publicly traded US shale firms.

The increase also makes sense given the level of rig and completion crew activity in the US shale basins. This would put US oil production around ~12 to ~12.2 million b/d. This is in line with our forecast and should suggest global oil market deficits in 2022.

All in all, US oil production remains in check and we have a firm grasp on where production is headed. The one variable that blindsided us in the past will never do so again with our improved data tracking.