Investment thesis

The perfect storm has been brewing to seriously shake the operations of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) in 2020 and 2021. Before the coronavirus pandemic crisis, the aerospace industry was providing around 70% of the company's sales, and therefore, the collapse of the industry caused a very high and prolonged drop in the company's sales during 2020 and 2021. To the steep decline in volumes, we must add the recent increase in the price of raw materials. These are two headwinds that have overlapped and are causing the company's operations to falter. In consequence, trailing twelve months' profit margins have entered negative territory while sales can't take off.

I think the margin issues are mostly related to the speed at which the price of raw materials has increased in 2021 as the company has not had enough time to pass the increased costs on to its customers on time. During the second and third quarters of 2021 gross profit margins showed significant improvement as the company has announced four significant price increases for its products in 2021, one of them as recently as September 20, 2021, for which I believe that profit margins should continue to improve in the coming quarters as the price increases are applied to new orders. Furthermore, most studies conclude that the aerospace industry will begin its recovery in 2022 with strong momentum, so volumes could start to increase in the coming quarters. Even if it takes longer than expected, which is a scenario that we cannot rule out, it is true that the recovery of the aerospace industry is not a question of if, but when.

Even so, this investment is associated with a very high risk/reward profile, so only investors with a cool temperament should venture into this turnaround story.

A brief overview of the company

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is a manufacturer of semi-finished and finished specialty steel long products and plates, including steel, tool steel, bearing steel, gear steel, and aircraft quality low alloy steels, in a wide variety of grades and product forms. The company sells its manufactured products to service centers, forgers, rerollers, and manufacturers of other products. Its customers process these materials to manufacture their own products for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, power generation, oil & gas, medical, chemical processing and pollution control, and heavy equipment manufacturing.

Image source: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products website

The company was founded in 1994 and its market cap currently stands at ~$70 million, which means it's a micro-cap company with a market capitalization value that leaves it close to the nano-caps category. When investing in companies with such small market capitalization, it is very important to be aware of the risks involved in doing so as their operations are often much more delicate than those of other larger companies. Synalloy (SYNL) attempted to acquire the company in 2017, but it rejected the offer.

Data by YCharts

Currently, shares are trading at $8.39, which represent a 73.11% decline from mid-term highs of $31.20 on March 13, 2018, an 84.08% decline from highs of $52.70 on July 22, 2011, and an 84.51% decline from all-time highs of $54.17 on April 9, 2007. This harsh drop is associated with a significant increase in the investment risk as profit margins plummeted in 2021 due to low volumes while prices of raw materials skyrocketed and the aerospace industry is again threatened by new waves of different variants of the coronavirus around the world. But this drop in the share price, paradoxically, also dramatically lowers the overall risk as all current headwinds are priced in.

As we can see, the price of shares has historically been highly volatile, making Universal Stainless a company that only investors with a sufficient appetite for risk and volatility should consider.

Net sales kept declining for two years due to headwinds in the aerospace industry

Despite the explosive growth in sales experienced until 2008, the company's sales have been stagnant for more than a decade in the 160$ to $240 million range. The high volatility in the last decade is because 70% of the company's sales come from the aerospace industry, an industry with a huge cyclical nature.

Source: 10-K filings

As a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic crisis, the company's net sales declined by 26.04% year over year in 2020, and by 24.05% during the three first quarters of 2021 compared to the same quarters of 2020. The problem due to which Universal Stainless has not managed to recover its sales from the coronavirus pandemic (rather they have continued to decline in 2021) despite the reopening of the world's economy, is that the company was too dependent on the aerospace industry in 2019, before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

If we compare sales for the three first quarters of 2021 with the same quarters of 2019, we see that the drop in sales has been abysmal. During the first quarter of 2021, net sales declined by 38.55% compared to the same quarter of 2019. During the second quarter of 2021, net sales declined by 45.77% compared to the same quarter of 2019, and the decline was 34.29% during the third quarter compared to the same quarter of 2019. These sales (of 2021) also represented significant declines compared to the same quarters of 2020, of 36.68% during the first quarter, 26.63% during the second quarter, and 0.71% during the third quarter, so the recovery has not yet shown signs of life, but rather signs of stabilization during the last quarter.

Data by YCharts

In this regard, sales have been falling year over year for nine consecutive quarters since the third quarter of 2019, which caused an unbraked fall in trailing twelve months' revenues to date. The company's backlog increased by 74% during the second quarter of 2021 to $98.9 million and again by 27% to $125.1 million during the third quarter, which is the highest level since early 2019, so, still awaiting the results, it looks like sales could have actually increased (at least quarter to quarter) as early as the fourth quarter of 2021. The vast majority of studies conclude that global air traffic will see a sharp rebound during 2022, and therefore, 2022 is presented as a year in which the Universal Stainless turnaround could begin, at least in terms of sales. Still, we must assess the health of the company's balance sheet to see if it can withstand current headwinds for a reasonably long period of time and thus survive until they fade or are at least diminished considerably.

Data by YCharts

The PS ratio currently stands at 0.52, which means the company makes $1.92 in net sales for each dollar we have invested, annually. Compared to the past, we can see that this ratio has collapsed as investors are not willing to pay as much for company's sales as they did in the past, although this pessimism has sent the ratio to even worse levels during 2020, 2015-2016, and 2008-2009, so I advise the most conservative investors to save a bullet in case things get even uglier in the short and medium-term and the price of the shares fall to levels below current ones. This way, averaging down, and thus getting a lower average purchase price, will be possible.

Margins are showing improvement signs

The company's margins have been historically unstable due to the cyclical nature of many of the industries it operates for, especially aerospace, although the company has managed to stabilize them through base price increases throughout history and thus generated positive cash from operations in all years during the last decade except 2019. In 2020, cash from operations was $23.8 million as the company reduced inventory by $36 million while accounts receivable declined by $17.5 million, although accounts payable also declined by $28.3 million. Therefore, it is necessary that margins continue to improve so that the balance sheet stops deteriorating, but the situation is not apocalyptic as they have ample room to expand.

Data by YCharts

The declines experienced in the company's margins since the coronavirus pandemic crisis are mainly because of declining volumes due to lower sales and the recent increase in raw materials, including carbon, stainless scrap metal, and alloys such as nickel, chrome, molybdenum, vanadium, and copper. While scrap prices more than doubled year over year, copper and nickel futures increased by 22% and 20% in one year, respectively. The big impact from the increased cost of raw materials comes from the fact that they represent 30% to 35% of the company's cost of goods sold. The major decline in volumes is mostly due to the company's dependence on the aerospace market.

Currently, trailing-twelve months' gross profit margin stands at -0.59%, but it improved to 5.6% during the second quarter of 2021, and to 6.2% during the third quarter of 2021 thanks to higher activity level, surcharges offset, and an increase in base prices of the company's products.

In this sense, the company increased the base price for all new orders four times in 2021, so let's review them. On February 23, 2021, the company announced a base price increase of 3% to 10% on all products. On June 17, 2021, the company announced another base price increase of 3% to 10% on all bar products. On July 19, 2021, the company again announced a base price increase of 3% to 10% on all long products. And on September 20, 2021, the company announced a base price increase of 3% to 10% on all long products. These increases in the company's product prices partly explain the recent improvement in profit margins, although these should continue to improve as the last increase was as recently as September 20, 2021.

Debt is on the decline

In August 2011, the company acquired Patriot Special Metals. The deal included a state-of-the-art radial forge which was being commissioned at the time, a Vacuum Induction Melting facility under construction, two Vacuum Arc Remelt furnaces, and equipment for heating and finishing long products, for ~$105 million, plus $25 million to complete the equipment of said assets.

Data by YCharts

The company's long-term debt increased as a consequence of the acquisition, and it has been decreasing over the years since then from $105.24 million in 2012 to $49.13 million today. Furthermore, the company received a $10 million term note forgiveness from the Paycheck Protection Program during the third quarter of 2021.

Data by YCharts

Annual interest expenses have declined from ~$4.5 million in 2017-2018 to $2.19 million thanks to the deleveraging process of the balance sheet, although part of the debt payment was made through issuing new shares in 2018, which generated $33 million. If the company manages to generate positive cash through the recent increase in the price of its products, the debt could be paid off in a relatively short time, which would free up $2.19 million in annual interest expenses.

Risks worth mentioning

The company's sales, as well as its margins, are heavily dependent on the aerospace industry, making it very sensitive to the waves of cases from the coronavirus pandemic around the world. Currently, the vast majority of countries in the world are facing a new wave of infections of the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, and we do not know what restrictive measures this wave will lead to in the coming weeks or months. We also do not know if new variants of the coronavirus will come in the future or if the coronavirus will become something structural that will lead to periodic restrictions in the world in the medium and long term.

Also, we must bear in mind that we are in a period marked by very high volatility in the price of raw materials, so the company could continue coping with reduced margins if inflation continues to increase in the coming quarters, which would most likely have a strong impact on margins again.

Share dilution is also a risk that should also be taken into account.

Data by YCharts

In May 2018, the company issued new shares to pay down debt, which caused the total number of shares outstanding to increase from 7,259,912 in 2018 to 8,766,737 in 2019, which represents an increase of 20.76% in a period of one year. If the company does not manage to recover positive margins in the short and medium-term, share dilution is a tool that the management may decide to use again, and this would decrease the size of the company that each share represents.

Conclusion

First of all, it is very important to note that this is an investment with a high risk/reward profile.

After clarifying it again, I would like to say that I do not see that Universal Stainless' problems are something specific to the company, but rather a macroeconomic problem that is beyond its scope. It is true that the mistake was in relying too much on the sales of a single industry, but the profit margins are not disastrously bad at the moment while they should keep improving even more during the following quarters as travel traffic rebounds, inflation stabilizes, and recent price increases keep taking effect.

In the long term, I believe that the company will re-float in the same way as it did in other periods of history market also by low margins, and I believe that the risk/reward balance is positioned in favor of investors due to the huge drop in prices, as the company appears to be currently priced for near-bankruptcy.