What I'm Watching In The Economy In Q1 2022 (Technically Speaking For 1/4)

As we start a new year, let's think about what the main stories might be that will affect 1Q22.

Inflation and the Fed: let's frame this discussion with this chart: Data from the FRED system; author's calculations

The above chart shows the 3, 6, and 12-month average of the Y/Y percentage change in the overall and core rate of the PCE price index. All are moving higher. Since the shorter are higher than the longer averages, we can expect this trend to continue for at least a few months. Rising price pressures have forced the Fed to increase its pace of rate increases. Will the Fed have to accelerate this pace in the 1Q? The trends in the above data will be key.

Will supply chains start to untangle? Global supply chains are in a state of fairly extreme disrepair:

The disruptions to supplies of all sorts of goods have their roots in the earliest weeks of the pandemic, when manufacturers the world over pulled back on production amid collapsing demand and a public health crisis. But things didn't play out as in past recessions. Demand for physical goods surged in late 2020 and into 2021 - not like a typical recession in which demand for cars and other big-ticket items is depressed. That happened because consumers shifted their spending toward physical goods and away from services, and government support kept incomes stable, preventing a collapse in overall demand. The result: an economywide occurrence of the "bullwhip effect," a phenomenon from the field of operations management in which small shifts in demand ripple through supply chains to cause wild swings.

This has created one of the first cases of cost-push inflation in over 40 years. Keep your eye out for anecdotal news that this problem is starting to untangle itself.

The fate of the other infrastructure bill: At this point, it's anybody's guess what will happen to this legislation. According to news reports, the possible size is coming in at about $1.75 trillion, which is about 7.4% of total US GDP. So its passage could add a further kick to the economy.

The state of the virus: Will there be another variant? Will it be more or less contagious? Will it be more or less lethal? How effective will the vaccines be? I will admit that when I first heard about Omicron, I was very worried. But so far, it's not that big a problem health-wise. Should there be another variant (which I think is a foregone conclusion at this point) let's hope this trend continues.

Let's take a look at the charts, starting with today's activity: 1-day chart of SPY, QQQ, IWM, and DIA from Stockcharts.com

Three of the indexes (the SPY, QQQ, and IWM) gapped higher at the open but then trended lower. All three pick up a bid starting at 2 PM. But each also had a quick, end-of-session sell-off. The DIA gapped higher and then traded sideways for the rest of the session. 3-month charts of the SPY, QQQ, IWM, and DIA from Stockcharts.com

Ultimately, not much has changed in the sideways consolidation story that started yesterday. While the SPY moved modestly higher, it printed a downward bar. The QQQ printed a stronger move lower while the DIA gapped slightly higher. However, the markets are still just consolidating the rally from the second half of December.